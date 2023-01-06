ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Mexican president calls on Biden to end U.S. "disdain" for Latin America

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called on President Biden Monday to improve relations between the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean during their bilateral meeting in Mexico City. Driving the news: López Obrador made the comments after warmly greeting the U.S. President and first lady Jill Biden,...
Biden official backs off gas stove ban talk after backlash

It’s getting hot in here. ​A Biden-appointed commissioner at the federal Consumer Product Safety Commission tried to turn down the temperature after a report that the agency was considering a national ban on gas stoves because they emit harmful pollutants. Richard Trumka Jr. told Bloomberg that the appliances are a “hidden hazard” in a story published Monday. “Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned,” he told the news outlet.​ Trumka — the son of late AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka — later clarified that any new regulation would only pertain to new appliances after he was...
Migrants plead with El Paso cops as they’re rounded up ahead of Biden visit: Video

Gripping video captures the moment migrants in El Paso pray in vain as cops rounded them up outside a local church shelter ahead of President Biden’s first visit to the Mexican border on Sunday. “Cover us, Father, in the name of Jesus,” a man is heard praying loudly in Spanish as cops and US customs agents rounded up as many as 150 immigrants in the Texas border city, a report by NBC News shows. “They come seeking your salvation, sir,” the man says. “They are looking for a better future. They’re respecting the law, sir. “We respect the law and they’re doing their...
Border Patrol agents ‘beyond frustrated’ with White House handling of border chaos

Frontline US Border Patrol agents are “beyond frustrated” with the chaotic situation at the southern frontier and say President Biden’s first visit to the region Sunday is too little, too late, according to a report. “We’re beyond frustrated that it’s taken him two years,” said National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd in an interview with Fox News Digital this week. “We’re beyond frustrated that he allowed this issue to get as bad as it is, He’s not coming to the border of his own accord. He would have done that a long, long time ago.” Morale is low among Border Patrol...
Sweden Signals All Turkish Demands for NATO Entry Cannot Be Met

(Bloomberg) -- In the latest sign that Sweden’s entry into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization isn’t imminent, Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said Turkey is asking for too much of the Nordic country in exchange for ratifying its membership. Most Read from Bloomberg. While Turkey has confirmed...
Biden visits Mexico as House GOP eyes his role in family’s below-border biz

MEXICO CITY — President Biden arrived in Mexico late Sunday for the North American Leaders’ Summit as newly empowered House Republicans vow to investigate his role in his family’s international businesses, including in Mexico, where he helped relatives woo the nation’s business elite, according to records from first son Hunter Biden’s laptop. Joe Biden as vice president used Air Force Two and his official residence in Washington to host his son Hunter and younger brother Jim Biden’s Mexican associates in what critics say was part of a broader corrupt use of government assets to score business for his family. President Biden’s...
Bolsonaro has Biden Over Barrel As Calls Rise for His Expulsion from U.S.

President Joe Biden is facing growing pressure to extradite Jair Bolsonaro, the far-right former president of Brazil with ties to Donald Trump, whose supporters attacked the country's capital in an assault reminiscent of the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection in Washington, D.C. Bolsonaro flew to Florida two days before the end...
Republicans implore House GOP to pump brakes on Biden administration impeachments

Regular business may have only just begun in the Republican-controlled House, but the first impeachment articles have already been filed against a member of the Biden administration. Yet several Republicans are advising the House GOP not to start impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden and his administration officials over apparent...
Biden's abuse of power at the border

Shortly before his trip to El Paso, President Joe Biden announced his plan to address the border crisis. Anyone still hoping — two years into Biden's term — that the president would outline an effective solution to the current flood of illegal aliens and drugs had to be disappointed.
U.S. Supreme Court rejects Republican bid to defend Trump immigration rule

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rebuffed an effort by a group of Republican state officials to revive former President Donald Trump's hardline policy that barred certain immigrants deemed likely to require government benefits from gaining lawful permanent residency. The justices turned away an appeal by 14...
