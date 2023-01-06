ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oroville, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krcrtv.com

Road widening projects on the way in Butte county thanks to LaMalfa

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Congressman Doug LaMalfa announced that he obtained $1,800,000 for the Roe Road Extension Project and $1,400,000 for the Cohasset Road Widening and Fire Safety Project in Butte County today. The Roe Road Extension Project in Paradise would provide new intersections at streets that experienced a...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
The Weather Channel

California Flooding Threat Worsens As Major Storm Arrives Monday

The latest in a series of storms to hit California has arrived in the state. Flooding and debris flows are likely threats. High winds, high surf and feet of Sierra snow will also accompany the storm. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

Butte County road closures

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 8:30 A.M. UPDATE - Butte County Public Works issued an updated list of road closures in the area, including River Road being closed from West Sacramento Avenue to Chico River Road. Nord Gianella Road from Folsom Street to the end. Durnel Drive from Nelson Road to Grainland...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Post Register

Another atmospheric river to pound California

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A very mild flow will continue out of the southwest for the next several days. This will guarantee warmer than normal temperatures with highs in the mid 40's and overnight lows in the mid 30's. An atmospheric river of moisture will move in from the Pacific Ocean and bring the potential for a wintry mix to the Treasure Valley Monday morning. If we do see any snow, it will likely change over to rain showers by mid-morning. However, the mountains just north of the I-84 corridor will see snow and gusty winds through much of the day on Monday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lake County News

State officials issue update on impending series of heavy winter storms

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — State officials on Saturday evening gave an update on the powerful storm conditions moving across California, which in some areas have led to flooding. California Department of Water Resources staff said a series of big storms will be hitting California this week, bringing not just more water but high winds.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ca.gov

Shelters available for residents affected by the Winter Storm:

Statewide Sheltering Information, as of 0830 on January 8, 2023. The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) has the following information on shelters for the Winter Storm:. Monterey County. Sherwood Hall – Congregate Shelter. 940 N. Main St. Salinas, CA 93906. Carmel Middle School – Congregate...
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

Water levels rise to 178 feet at Woodson Bridge

CORNING, Calif. - Another round of rain and wind slammed the community Saturday night. Many people headed to Vina-Woodson Bridge ahead of the storm to see how water levels along the Sacramento River were looking. As of Sunday evening the water level at Woodson Bridge has risen to 178 feet,...
CORNING, CA
a-z-animals.com

Discover California’s Coldest January on Record

For places like Colorado and Minnesota, you can expect snowfall and below-freezing temperatures during January. But California is primarily known for its mild year-round weather and sandy beaches. Even during the coldest months in the country, California is a good-weather haven. However, there have been exceptions. Discover California’s coldest January on record and learn about the snowiest place in the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Biden declares emergency in California after deadly winter storms

President Biden on Monday declared an emergency in California in response to the severe winter storms, flooding and mudslides the state has experienced since last week. The emergency declaration allows for federal assistance to supplement the local response efforts and it authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all…
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

People living near Tehama Bridge continue to monitor water levels

Debris cleanup is also underway after several branches and trees were downed in Tehama County overnight due to the storm. People living near Tehama Bridge continue to monitor water levels. Debris cleanup is also underway after several branches and trees were downed in Tehama County overnight due to the storm.
Tahoe Daily Tribune

1st storm in series impacting Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The first storm in a series that are forecast through the upcoming week is impacting the Lake Tahoe Basin Sunday morning. Chains and/or snow tires are required on most Tahoe highways with area resorts reporting about 5 inches of snow overnight and it’s still falling.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
The Hill

California braces for more severe weather

Story at a glance Millions of Californians are preparing for heavy rain and winds again after a week of powerful storms pummeled most of the state, sparking deadly flash flooding and power outages.   California will see at least two “major episodes” of heavy rain and heavy snow during the next two days along with an…
CALIFORNIA STATE
ca.gov

Cal OES prepositioning critical firefighting resources and personnel

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is strategically prepositioning critical firefighting resources and personnel near burn scar areas and in communities with potential for major flooding.16 Cal OES Engines, 33 Local Government Engines, 1 Local Government Hand Crews, 6 Local Government Heavy Equipment (Dozer/Loader/Excavator/Road Grader), 1 Cal OES Swift Water Rescue Team, 1 Cal OES USAR Regional Task Forces, 18 Local Government Swift Water Rescue Team, 3 Helicopter with (2) Rescuers, 15 Dispatcher and 72 IMT Member.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy