'Leave now': Emergency managers plead with some California residents before next storm hits
“Leave now,” emergency managers warn Wilton, California residents. The next rainmaker is closing in on the state. It's just the latest in the parade of storms fueled by the atmospheric river known as the Pineapple Express. As of Sunday, the parade has knocked out power to nearly half a million California homes and businesses.
How Much Rain Does California Need To Get Out of Drought?
Parts of Del Norte, Imperial and Riverside Counties in California are officially drought-free, with the current rain having possibly played a role.
krcrtv.com
Road widening projects on the way in Butte county thanks to LaMalfa
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Congressman Doug LaMalfa announced that he obtained $1,800,000 for the Roe Road Extension Project and $1,400,000 for the Cohasset Road Widening and Fire Safety Project in Butte County today. The Roe Road Extension Project in Paradise would provide new intersections at streets that experienced a...
ca.gov
Cal OES Prepositions Critical Swift Water Resources Statewide in Response to Severe Storm
As a significant winter storm continues to pound California with damaging winds and heavy rainfall, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is strategically prepositioning critical swift water resources and personnel near burn scar areas and in communities with potential for major flooding. The prepositioned resources include:
The Weather Channel
California Flooding Threat Worsens As Major Storm Arrives Monday
The latest in a series of storms to hit California has arrived in the state. Flooding and debris flows are likely threats. High winds, high surf and feet of Sierra snow will also accompany the storm. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The...
actionnewsnow.com
Butte County road closures
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 8:30 A.M. UPDATE - Butte County Public Works issued an updated list of road closures in the area, including River Road being closed from West Sacramento Avenue to Chico River Road. Nord Gianella Road from Folsom Street to the end. Durnel Drive from Nelson Road to Grainland...
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Latest storm has 'direct threat to life and property' in California
Start your day with the latest weather news – The latest atmospheric river storm Monday is a "direct threat to life and property" with heavy rain, widespread flooding and power outages expected from the storm.
Post Register
Another atmospheric river to pound California
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A very mild flow will continue out of the southwest for the next several days. This will guarantee warmer than normal temperatures with highs in the mid 40's and overnight lows in the mid 30's. An atmospheric river of moisture will move in from the Pacific Ocean and bring the potential for a wintry mix to the Treasure Valley Monday morning. If we do see any snow, it will likely change over to rain showers by mid-morning. However, the mountains just north of the I-84 corridor will see snow and gusty winds through much of the day on Monday.
Lake County News
State officials issue update on impending series of heavy winter storms
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — State officials on Saturday evening gave an update on the powerful storm conditions moving across California, which in some areas have led to flooding. California Department of Water Resources staff said a series of big storms will be hitting California this week, bringing not just more water but high winds.
ca.gov
Shelters available for residents affected by the Winter Storm:
Statewide Sheltering Information, as of 0830 on January 8, 2023. The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) has the following information on shelters for the Winter Storm:. Monterey County. Sherwood Hall – Congregate Shelter. 940 N. Main St. Salinas, CA 93906. Carmel Middle School – Congregate...
California Governor requests federal emergency declaration ahead of rainstorms
Governor Gavin Newsom submitted a request for a Presidential Emergency Declaration on Jan. 8 before a fifth atmospheric river is forecasted to arrive across the state. The post California Governor requests federal emergency declaration ahead of rainstorms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
actionnewsnow.com
Water levels rise to 178 feet at Woodson Bridge
CORNING, Calif. - Another round of rain and wind slammed the community Saturday night. Many people headed to Vina-Woodson Bridge ahead of the storm to see how water levels along the Sacramento River were looking. As of Sunday evening the water level at Woodson Bridge has risen to 178 feet,...
a-z-animals.com
Discover California’s Coldest January on Record
For places like Colorado and Minnesota, you can expect snowfall and below-freezing temperatures during January. But California is primarily known for its mild year-round weather and sandy beaches. Even during the coldest months in the country, California is a good-weather haven. However, there have been exceptions. Discover California’s coldest January on record and learn about the snowiest place in the state.
Biden declares emergency in California after deadly winter storms
President Biden on Monday declared an emergency in California in response to the severe winter storms, flooding and mudslides the state has experienced since last week. The emergency declaration allows for federal assistance to supplement the local response efforts and it authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all…
actionnewsnow.com
People living near Tehama Bridge continue to monitor water levels
Debris cleanup is also underway after several branches and trees were downed in Tehama County overnight due to the storm. People living near Tehama Bridge continue to monitor water levels. Debris cleanup is also underway after several branches and trees were downed in Tehama County overnight due to the storm.
These 2 corners of California are no longer in a drought
In just two weeks, the state's drought situation saw notable improvement.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
1st storm in series impacting Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The first storm in a series that are forecast through the upcoming week is impacting the Lake Tahoe Basin Sunday morning. Chains and/or snow tires are required on most Tahoe highways with area resorts reporting about 5 inches of snow overnight and it’s still falling.
California braces for more severe weather
Story at a glance Millions of Californians are preparing for heavy rain and winds again after a week of powerful storms pummeled most of the state, sparking deadly flash flooding and power outages. California will see at least two “major episodes” of heavy rain and heavy snow during the next two days along with an…
Large surf damages piers, closes beaches along California coast
Dangerously large surf brought in by this week’s Pacific storm led to closed beaches, high surf warnings and advisories, and damaged piers along the California coast Friday, and on Saturday, the scope of the damage became clearer. The larger-than-average waves and rip currents made for dangerous conditions for visitors and possible flooding along the coast, […]
ca.gov
Cal OES prepositioning critical firefighting resources and personnel
The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is strategically prepositioning critical firefighting resources and personnel near burn scar areas and in communities with potential for major flooding.16 Cal OES Engines, 33 Local Government Engines, 1 Local Government Hand Crews, 6 Local Government Heavy Equipment (Dozer/Loader/Excavator/Road Grader), 1 Cal OES Swift Water Rescue Team, 1 Cal OES USAR Regional Task Forces, 18 Local Government Swift Water Rescue Team, 3 Helicopter with (2) Rescuers, 15 Dispatcher and 72 IMT Member.
