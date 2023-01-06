FORT COLLINS — Making the jump from Division II to Division I basketball isn’t normally as easy as Patrick Cartier is making it look. The Colorado State big man has quickly become one of the team’s top offensive weapons in his first season with the team and he delivered another big performance to help the Rams snap a four-game losing streak and pick up their first Mountain West win of the season with a convincing 79-57 victory over Fresno State.

