gobulldogs.com
Bulldogs fall in Fort Collins
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Despite a season-high 23 points from Isaih Moore, the Fresno State men's basketball team fell on the road at Colorado State, 79-57 on Saturday afternoon at Moby Arena. Fresno State (6-9, 2-2 MW) was led by Moore, who added a team-high eight rebounds and a...
Patrick Cartier helps Colorado State snap losing streak, grab first Mountain West win of season
FORT COLLINS — Making the jump from Division II to Division I basketball isn’t normally as easy as Patrick Cartier is making it look. The Colorado State big man has quickly become one of the team’s top offensive weapons in his first season with the team and he delivered another big performance to help the Rams snap a four-game losing streak and pick up their first Mountain West win of the season with a convincing 79-57 victory over Fresno State.
Wide receiver Josh Kelly transfers to Washington State
PULLMAN, Wash. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State football team beat Washington State last month to win the LA Bowl. Next season, a Fresno State wide receiver will be playing for Washington State: Josh Kelly. On Saturday, the Fresno native (San Joaquin Memorial HS) posted about the Cougars on social media. He “dropped a pin” in […]
New Colorado quarterback target Danny O'Neil shines at All-American Combine
Quarterback Danny O'Neil received a scholarship offer from Colorado this past Wednesday, and two days later, he was one of the top performers at the All-American Bowl National Combine in San Antonio. He was named first-team all-offense at the event by 247Sports. "The Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral 2024 talent, as expected,...
gobulldogs.com
Dugout Club events set for Feb. 3-4
FRESNO, Calif.- The Dugout Club, the official Fresno State baseball sport club in association with the Bulldog Foundation, announced on Friday that Bulldog fans are invited to attend its annual Golf Classic on Friday, Feb. 3 and alumni game and baseball dinner on Saturday, Feb. 4. The booster group holds...
Fresno Chaffee Zoo announces winning baby rhino name
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Chaffee Zoo has announced the results of the poll to name the baby White Rhino. Via their social media, the Chaffee Zoo announced that the winning name for the Baby Rhino is, Bomani (Bow-Muh-Nee). This is a Swahili boy name that means great warrior. The other names in the […]
Man from out-of-town stabbed following fight in Southeast Fresno
One man is in the hospital after a stabbing from an apparent fight in southwest Fresno.
Five Southeast Fresno businesses destroyed in 3-alarm fire
Several southeast Fresno businesses are a total loss after an early-morning fire sparked at a strip mall.
goldrushcam.com
Weather Service Central California Projected Precipitation Totals For Monday To Tuesday Night Weather System Includes Yosemite Valley With Up To 8 Inches Of Rain
Mariposa, Monday through Tuesday Night Projected Precipitation: 6.00" to 8.00" Oakhurst, Monday through Tuesday Night Projected Precipitation: 4.00" to 6.00" Yosemite Valley, Monday through Tuesday Night Projected Precipitation: 6.00" to 8.00" January 6, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a strong storm system will impact Central California...
KMPH.com
Woman taken to CRMC after she was hit by a car Friday in Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was hurt after she was hit by a van in Clovis Friday morning. It happened at Peach and Nees Avenues around 7:15 a.m. Police say she was taken to Community Regional Medical Center but her condition was not known. Officers say the driver...
IDENTIFIED: Woman killed when running across Fresno intersection
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who was hit by a vehicle while running across a Fresno intersection on Monday was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday. According to the police 30-year-old Zulema Arambula of Fresno was struck by a vehicle when she was running across the intersection on Shields and Anna […]
DA: Coarsegold man facing charges for 2 Fresno deaths
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Additional charges have been filed against a Coarsegold man in relation to the deaths of two Fresno men, the Fresno County DA’s office announced on Friday. Officials say 27-year-old Andrew Levi Hammond of Coarsegold is facing charges following the death of 47-year-old Steven Rice on October 21, 2022, and 41-year-old Fernando […]
thesungazette.com
California truckers feel effects of CARB’s diesel engine ban
CALIFORNIA – For local trucking companies like Visalia’s FW Trucking, updating their diesel fleet to meet clean air regulation standards effective in California has been a costly ordeal spanning over a decade. FW Trucking owner Tim Thomas’ diesel fleet, like many others in the state, are scrambling to...
Several vehicles damaged by new potholes around Fresno after storm
Potholes are continuing to cause problems and damage to vehicles.
thesungazette.com
Mearle’s Drive-In hopes to shine its neon lights on Visalia once again
VISALIA – The historic Mearle’s College Drive-in that once served three generations of Visalians over the span of 60 years is going to hit Visalia once again with the help of the George family. Cris George and his family have set out to rebuild a nearly exact replica...
Encampment at River Park: what is Fresno’s response to homelessness?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During Thursday’s Fresno City Council meeting, three council members proposed declaring a local state of emergency to address affordable housing and homelessness – an issue that is evident with an encampment set up behind River Park shopping center in north Fresno. YourCentralValley.com contacted the property owner about the encampment in the […]
Submerged truck pulled from Bear Creek in Merced was empty, officials say
Officers in Merced say a truck pulled from Bear Creek was empty.
2 minors shot and 1 dead in Dinuba shooting, PD says
DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A shooting in Dinuba left a teen dead and two others injured Sunday evening, according to the Dinuba Police Department. Police say they responded to a call of multiple shots fired in the area of Dickey Park at about 4 p.m. near North and Alice avenues. When they arrived, officers say […]
IDENTIFIED: Victim fatally struck in Fresno by patrol car
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The pedestrian struck by a Fresno Police patrol car Thursday evening has been identified as 37-year-old Christopher Walker, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say on Thursday just before 7:00 p.m. a patrol car was traveling eastbound on Shields Avenue when Walker reportedly walked in front of the car and […]
California concealed carry holder shoots ax-wielding attacker on his property
California police say an armed property owner justifiably shot a man who threatened him with an ax in an incident that left the suspect with a non life-threatening wound.
