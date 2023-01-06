ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gobulldogs.com

Bulldogs fall in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Despite a season-high 23 points from Isaih Moore, the Fresno State men's basketball team fell on the road at Colorado State, 79-57 on Saturday afternoon at Moby Arena. Fresno State (6-9, 2-2 MW) was led by Moore, who added a team-high eight rebounds and a...
FRESNO, CA
The Denver Gazette

Patrick Cartier helps Colorado State snap losing streak, grab first Mountain West win of season

FORT COLLINS — Making the jump from Division II to Division I basketball isn’t normally as easy as Patrick Cartier is making it look. The Colorado State big man has quickly become one of the team’s top offensive weapons in his first season with the team and he delivered another big performance to help the Rams snap a four-game losing streak and pick up their first Mountain West win of the season with a convincing 79-57 victory over Fresno State.
FORT COLLINS, CO
YourCentralValley.com

Wide receiver Josh Kelly transfers to Washington State

PULLMAN, Wash. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State football team beat Washington State last month to win the LA Bowl. Next season, a Fresno State wide receiver will be playing for Washington State: Josh Kelly. On Saturday, the Fresno native (San Joaquin Memorial HS) posted about the Cougars on social media. He “dropped a pin” in […]
FRESNO, CA
gobulldogs.com

Dugout Club events set for Feb. 3-4

FRESNO, Calif.- The Dugout Club, the official Fresno State baseball sport club in association with the Bulldog Foundation, announced on Friday that Bulldog fans are invited to attend its annual Golf Classic on Friday, Feb. 3 and alumni game and baseball dinner on Saturday, Feb. 4. The booster group holds...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno Chaffee Zoo announces winning baby rhino name

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Chaffee Zoo has announced the results of the poll to name the baby White Rhino. Via their social media, the Chaffee Zoo announced that the winning name for the Baby Rhino is, Bomani (Bow-Muh-Nee). This is a Swahili boy name that means great warrior. The other names in the […]
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Weather Service Central California Projected Precipitation Totals For Monday To Tuesday Night Weather System Includes Yosemite Valley With Up To 8 Inches Of Rain

Mariposa, Monday through Tuesday Night Projected Precipitation: 6.00" to 8.00" Oakhurst, Monday through Tuesday Night Projected Precipitation: 4.00" to 6.00" Yosemite Valley, Monday through Tuesday Night Projected Precipitation: 6.00" to 8.00" January 6, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a strong storm system will impact Central California...
HANFORD, CA
KMPH.com

Woman taken to CRMC after she was hit by a car Friday in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was hurt after she was hit by a van in Clovis Friday morning. It happened at Peach and Nees Avenues around 7:15 a.m. Police say she was taken to Community Regional Medical Center but her condition was not known. Officers say the driver...
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Coarsegold man facing charges for 2 Fresno deaths

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Additional charges have been filed against a Coarsegold man in relation to the deaths of two Fresno men, the Fresno County DA’s office announced on Friday. Officials say 27-year-old Andrew Levi Hammond of Coarsegold is facing charges following the death of 47-year-old Steven Rice on October 21, 2022, and 41-year-old Fernando […]
COARSEGOLD, CA
thesungazette.com

California truckers feel effects of CARB’s diesel engine ban

CALIFORNIA – For local trucking companies like Visalia’s FW Trucking, updating their diesel fleet to meet clean air regulation standards effective in California has been a costly ordeal spanning over a decade. FW Trucking owner Tim Thomas’ diesel fleet, like many others in the state, are scrambling to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Encampment at River Park: what is Fresno’s response to homelessness?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During Thursday’s Fresno City Council meeting, three council members proposed declaring a local state of emergency to address affordable housing and homelessness – an issue that is evident with an encampment set up behind River Park shopping center in north Fresno. YourCentralValley.com contacted the property owner about the encampment in the […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 minors shot and 1 dead in Dinuba shooting, PD says

DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A shooting in Dinuba left a teen dead and two others injured Sunday evening, according to the Dinuba Police Department. Police say they responded to a call of multiple shots fired in the area of Dickey Park at about 4 p.m. near  North and Alice avenues. When they arrived, officers say […]
DINUBA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Victim fatally struck in Fresno by patrol car

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The pedestrian struck by a Fresno Police patrol car Thursday evening has been identified as 37-year-old Christopher Walker, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say on Thursday just before 7:00 p.m. a patrol car was traveling eastbound on Shields Avenue when Walker reportedly walked in front of the car and […]
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy