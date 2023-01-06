ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The Unexpected Spice That Can Boost Metabolism, Weight Loss And Digestion–We’re Adding It To Everything!

If you’re trying to lose weight or reset your gut, you’ve probably read time and time again about all the foods you should cut out. From sugar to processed carbs to alcohol, the list of foods we’re supposed to avoid for our health sometimes feels overwhelming. In fact, you may be wondering if there’s anything left to eat at all! Luckily, we’re here to tell you that there are still plenty of ingredients you can cook with in order to keep your body happy and healthy–in fact, certain foods and spices can actually help you lose weight and boost your digestion. That includes one versatile spice that tastes delicious in a whole range of meals and beverages: ginger.
Simplemost

Recycle Coffee Canisters Into Cute, Sealing Kitchen Storage Containers With A Few Supplies

Kitchen organization can make or break your home environment. When there’s chaos in the main area of the house, it’s easy for everything else to feel cluttered and out of control. You might be tempted to go out and buy a bunch of fancy containers to keep your stuff in order and out of sight, but, before you do, we found a cute and clever way to recycle plastic coffee canisters into a stylish addition to the kitchen.
WISCONSIN STATE
Simplemost

Try This Tray Trick For Kitchen Counter Organization

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. As the central hub of many houses, the kitchen always seems to be busy...
Dengarden

Woman’s Hack Will Have You Ditching Paint Liner Trays Forever

As much as I love to paint various rooms and areas in my house, it can also be a huge hassle, particularly cleaning up. I’m not the cleanest or neatest of painters, which often means swathes of painter’s tape, half-folded tarps, and of course plenty of trays half-filled with paint and rollers or ...
Glamour

Organize Your Home (and Streamline Your Life) in 15 Minutes a Day

If you feel guilty that you can never seem to find a weekend—or even an afternoon—to finally focus on home organization, don’t. True, your home office is an avalanche (except for the sliver of space that's visible on Zoom) and your kitchen cabinets are crying out for better storage solutions, but you’re a normal, busy human with a to-do list that won’t quit. And, as it turns out, trying to declutter an entire home or even one room in a single, heroic swoop isn’t always a great approach for us mere mortals, despite what DIY shows and TikTok hyper-lapse clips might have us believe.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Apartment Therapy

My Grandma’s Simple Storage Hack Has Made Fridge Cleanup So Much Easier

Allison is a writer and mother of two living in Ohio. Her writing is focused around self-improvement, mental health, life lessons, and parenting all with one purpose: to live a fulfilled life. When she's not writing she's likely throwing a baseball in the front yard with her son or planning family trips to national parks in their Airstream Basecamp. You can read more from her on medium.com/@allisonditmer.
OHIO STATE
BBC

Hereford farmer left carcasses in fields and in animal drinking water

A farmer has been banned from keeping livestock after leaving carcasses in fields and in animal drinking water. Complaints were made about the animals to Herefordshire Council which warned farmer Richard Sparey when they visited sites where he kept sheep and cattle. Trading standards officers said they found dead sheep...
Dengarden

Woman Gives Table a New Life Simply By Scraping It Down

If you've ever picked up a thrift store table and thought, "This would make a great addition to my home," then you're probably familiar with the disappointment when you realize it's been painted over.  Luckily, there's an easy way to turn the piece into something useful again: Scrape off the ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy