Matt Murdock and Elektra prepare for war with the Punisher in Daredevil #7 preview

Matt Murdock and Elektra Natchios, the current co-bearers of the mantle of Daredevil, are also the co-leaders of a group known as the Fist - meant to be the opposite of Daredevil's longtime undead ninja enemies the Hand.

But much like the Daredevils and the Fist, the Hand has its own new champion, known as the Beast of the Hand. And though that's a new title for the villain at hand (get it?), the Beast is someone both readers and the Daredevils know all too well: Frank Castle, AKA the Punisher.

With January 11's Daredevil #7 from writer Chip Zdarsky, artists Rafael de Latorre, Marco Checchetto, Elizabeth D'Amico, and Matthew Wilson, and letterer Clayton Cowles, the action heats up as the Hand and the Fist prepare for a prophesied conflict that the Daredevils believe will bring about the end of the Hand once and for all.

We've got a preview of interior pages running down the whole premise of the conflict right here - including some follow-up to what the world believes was Elektra's assassination of the President of the United States in the previous issue.

Check it out:

Also in these pages, Matt Murdock prepares a group of ex-villains who he and Elektra freed from a secret prison just a few issues back and subsequently recruited into the Fist for an excursion from the Fist's secret island base back to America.

If that all sounds like a lot, you're not wrong - it's actually kind of a wild time to be reading Daredevil right now , with unexpected, action-packed surprises hitting nearly every issue.

Though he's often considered an anti-hero, the Punisher is also one of the best Daredevil villains of all time.