Content warning: This article contains discussion of murder some may find upsetting. Reader discretion is advised. What would you do if you suddenly turned into a ghost and found out you were murdered by a mysterious culprit at your high school? Well, that's exactly what Peyton List's character, Maddie, faces in her new Paramount+ series, School Spirits. On January 9, the 24-year-old actress and Pley Beauty entrepreneur shared a teaser trailer for the series on Instagram, where we see her character in an after-life support group with other spirits — including Z-O-M-B-I-E-S'S star Milo Manheim. The spirits ultimately join forces to solve her murder and discover the truth about what really happened that day.

16 HOURS AGO