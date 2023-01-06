Read full article on original website
Everything We Know About Peyton List's Latest Show, School Spirits
Content warning: This article contains discussion of murder some may find upsetting. Reader discretion is advised. What would you do if you suddenly turned into a ghost and found out you were murdered by a mysterious culprit at your high school? Well, that's exactly what Peyton List's character, Maddie, faces in her new Paramount+ series, School Spirits. On January 9, the 24-year-old actress and Pley Beauty entrepreneur shared a teaser trailer for the series on Instagram, where we see her character in an after-life support group with other spirits — including Z-O-M-B-I-E-S'S star Milo Manheim. The spirits ultimately join forces to solve her murder and discover the truth about what really happened that day.
SAG Awards ceremony finds new home at Netflix – but here’s how to watch the 2023 show
While we still have yet to get to this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards—the 29th annual celebration will be held on February 26 at the Fairmont Century Plaza—there’s a big change coming for 2024. Following a lengthy association with TNT, the ceremony will be live-streamed starting next year on the largest streaming service, Netflix. This year’s show will be something of a gap year. Without a television network or streaming service to call home, the 2023 SAG Awards will stream live on Netflix’s YouTube channel, but not on the main app itself. SAG-AFTRA’s Duncan Crabtree-Ireland was eager to break the news Wednesday...
Why Zendaya Skipped the 2023 Golden Globes
The Golden Globes failed to win back Zendaya tonight, after two years of major snubs. Despite having a major nomination, the actress appeared to sit the ceremony out, not walking the red carpet. Zendaya is up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama tonight for her...
They Both Die at the End
Adam Silvera's beloved YA novel, They Both Die at the End, will soon be making its way to our TV screens. The book made history as the first YA novel with queer Latinx characters to hit No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list. In 2021, it quickly became a #BookTok favorite because of its uplifting plot that pulls at readers' heartstrings. Through the upcoming TV adaptation, Silvera's characters Mateo and Rufus will be brought to life in a way we haven't seen them before.
