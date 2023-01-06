Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
League players call for color change to “pay-to-win” ward skins
After being tricked by a champion outline that looked like a ward, League players are asking for a uniform model for wards. There are a lot of skills that League of Legends players need to master in order to rise up the ranks, from last hitting to trading to objective control.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players demand “faster” balancing fixes as ‘one-shot’ heroes run rampant
Members of the Overwatch 2 community are calling out Blizzard for the ‘slow’ pace at which they are working through hero balancing, with many on Reddit expressing their frustration at how the game is still suffering from major balancing issues months after launch. With Overwatch 2 now entering...
dexerto.com
New Pokemon Scarlet & Violet leaks predict Paradox Suicune and Virizion types
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans are already looking forward to potential DLC expansions, and new leaks indicate the games will introduce Paradox forms of Suicune and Virizion with unique moves. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans have had the chance to get deeply invested in the Paldea region. From the icy...
dexerto.com
Where to find Leftovers in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet feature a bunch of Held Items that are helpful in battle, including the Leftovers which heal Pokemon over time. Here’s everything trainers need to know about finding Leftovers in Generation 9. Along with a slew of new gameplay elements like a fully interconnected open world,...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go player surprised with Kanto Articuno spawn in Daily Incense
A Pokemon Go player was left surprised after finding a Kanto Articuno with their Daily Adventure Incense, despite the ‘mon not actually being available as a spawn. Back in July 2022, Niantic revealed Daily Adventure Incense to give Pokemon Go players more motivation to take 15 minutes out of their day and go outside.
dexerto.com
Insane Overwatch 2 trick makes Wrecking Ball nearly ‘unkillable’ in ranked
Since Overwatch 2’s release, Wrecking Ball has been struggling to find his place in the meta, but a new exploit can make the tank hero completely busted on the Competitive ladder. Wrecking Ball hasn’t really been tearing up the ranked environment in Overwatch 2. While Roadhog, D.Va, Orisa, and...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 community in total disarray as Ramattra skin gives hero shiny toenails
A recent tweet from the Overwatch 2 team is going viral after the account posted an image of Ramattra’s new Poseidon skin, including a close-up of the character’s feet. The newest event in Overwatch 2 – Battle for Olympus – is all about the Greek gods. With new skins based on some of the most iconic figures in ancient Mythology. The Battle for Olympus in-game event introduces new skins, a fresh game mode, and much more, all in the theme of Greek Mythology.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 guru unearths overpowered optic “with no counter”
Choosing an optic in Warzone 2 ultimately comes down to personal preference, but Warzone 2 expert JGOD revealed an optic that’s hard to pass up. Warzone 2 features over 40 different optic selections and attachment tuning add an extra layer of customization. New to WZ2, players can adjust the eye position of a scope. Moving it further away gives more visibility around the sight while moving the eye position closer results in a more precise shot.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go player is speechless after perfect Lucky Galarian Moltres trade
Pokemon Go fans are still struggling to catch the Galarian Birds, but one lucky fan has scored big after a trade provides a Perfect, Lucky Galarian Moltres for their team. Pokemon Go players have been attempting to track down and capture the elusive Galarian Legendary Birds since their debut during the summer of 2022. Tied to the Daily Adventure Incense, the birds all have a tendency to flee immediately after being encountered and also have low catch rates that can make a successful throw difficult to manage.
dexerto.com
D&D Lego sets will let players build a 3D map to use during campaign sessions
Dungeons & Dragons will bring gameplay to a new level thanks to a magnificent 3D D&D x LEGO concept that can double as a map for campaign sessions. Dungeons & Dragons players are always looking for the next great adventure. Whether this takes them into the heart of Faerun or drags them through different planes of existence, there are always monsters to battle, NPCs to meet, and mysteries to solve. Because of this, most seasoned D&D players often like a detailed and well-thought-out map.
dexerto.com
Rell & Yuumi reworks still under “investigation” as League of Legends Season 13 starts
Two of League of Legends’ most problematic champions, Rell and Yuumi, have promised reworks in Season 13. Riot has told Dexerto they are still under “investigation” and the direction on both is “inconclusive”. Riot has been turning up the pace on champion updates over the...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 player channels Assassin’s Creed skills for incredible stealth takedowns
A Warzone 2 TikToker has turned the game’s third-person mode into a full-fledged Assassin’s Creed experience. Warzone 2 has proven to be an excellent sandbox experience for the game’s most creative players, and TikToker carnivul has turned the game into a different experience entirely. Leaning on the...
dexerto.com
Hilarious Kiriko bug in Overwatch 2 reveals the worst time to teleport
A ridiculous Overwatch 2 bug has revealed that Kiriko’s teleport isn’t actually helpful on every occasion. Due to a split-second issue that occurs in the spawn room, it’s possible a Swift Step can actually lead to your demise. When it comes to getting out of danger in...
dexerto.com
Neuro-sama: Who is the AI-trained VTuber blowing up on Twitch?
Neuro-sama is an AI VTuber that uses various algorithms and programs to create a semi-lifelike streamer who is always learning. AI, or artificial intelligence, has come a long way since its original conception. While a majority of AI is still in its infancy, many uses are more akin to machine learning than actual intelligence.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players recreate classic stealth mission in DMZ and it’s amazing
Two Warzone 2 players decided to spice up their DMZ experience by roleplaying as Ghost and Soap. Warzone 2’s gameplay has a distinct rhythm and flow. Squads, land, loot, and gradually move towards the final circle before engaging in an intense final battle. DMZ shares the same universe and some elements of WZ2 but allows players to craft their own experience.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 player cosplaying as a decoy is doing things right
As if the Inflatable Decoy wasn’t bad enough, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players will now cosplay as decoys to trick enemy combatants. The Inflatable Decoy exists in Modern Warfare II and WZ2, functioning as a Field Upgrade that can often offer tactical advantages. A decoy can prove most...
dexerto.com
Rainbow Six player accidentally swatted himself after calling out in-game
A man accidentally called 911 by sitting on a phone while playing Rainbow Six Siege, the operator dispatched police to his location upon hearing that he had “killed two people.”. Swatting is the illegal act of making a false report to police in order to illicit an armed response...
dexerto.com
Bizarre Warzone 2 glitch turns cargo trucks into submarines
Warzone 2 players are turning trucks into improvised submarines thanks to bugged locations around Al-Mazrah. Warzone 2 glitches are a dime-a-dozen these days, but some crafty players may have discovered the most versatile one yet. The vehicles around the map already give players a level of protection while they zip...
dexerto.com
Riot rethinking League of Legends’ lore direction after Arcane, Ruination book
League of Legends’ lore has taken a big turn since 2020. With Arcane taking screens by storm and the Ruination novel capturing readers globally, Riot are rethinking how Runeterra’s stories will be told with wider entertainment in the future. League of Legends is going mainstream in some sense....
dexerto.com
New League of Legends champion Milio, an enchanter support, revealed
Milio, a new enchanter support, is coming to League of Legends in Season 13 with Riot revealing the first details of the Ixtal champion at season start. Here’s what you need to know. League of Legends Season 13 is kicking off with a bang, with Riot sharing details on...
Comments / 0