FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ABC6.com
New Bedford police arrest 2 men on drug charges
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said they arrested two men over the weekend on drug charges. Police said they executed a search warrant Saturday at a home on Hammond Street. There, said Lt. Scott Carola, they arrested Thomas Brabant Jr. and Tristan Botelho, both 32 years...
UPDATED: Framingham Police Officer Arrests Saxonville Man Wanted For Murder By Interpol
FRAMINGHAM – Sunday afternoon, a Framingham Police Officer pulled over a man in front of Framingham City Hall, texting while driving. The man, Deann Pires De Mello, 26, of 1 Elm Street in Framingham, was also driving without a license, and was arrested by Framingham Police. SOURCE tried to...
fallriverreporter.com
Prosecutor: Blood and knife found in basement of missing mother of three Ana Walshe, Brian held on bail
The husband of a missing Massachusetts mother of three young children was held on bail at his arraignment on Monday morning. 46-year-old Brian Walshe of Cohasset was taken into custody Sunday and charged with misleading a police investigation. Ana Walshe was reported to be last seen at her home in...
ABC6.com
Massachusetts man, charged with 2nd degree murder, in deadly Taunton crash held without bail
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — The man involved in a four-month long Massachusetts State Police drug investigation was arraigned on murder charges in Fall River Superior Court. Hector Bannister-Sanchez, 34, appeared in court facing second degree murder and reckless motor vehicle homicide charges in connection to the fatal Nov. 7 crash in Taunton.
Suspect charged with murder in deadly Taunton crash
A 34-year-old Massachusetts man faces upgraded charges in a 2022 Taunton crash that left one woman dead.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts nurse sentenced to probation for tampering with fentanyl intended for patients
BOSTON – A Bristol County nurse was sentenced yesterday in federal court in Boston for tampering with fentanyl intended for patients at a hospital’s post-surgery recovery unit and an outpatient vascular surgery center. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 42-year-old Hugo Vieira, of Berkley was sentenced by...
Two Mass. inmates charged with attacking correctional officers
MIDDLETON, Mass — Two Massachusetts inmates have been indicted on charges for their role in attacking two correctional officers during an altercation on October 22. According to the Essex County Sheriff’s office, two inmates and two officers sustained minor injuries during an altercation at the Middleton Jail and House of Correction.
whdh.com
Boston police searching for suspects in connection with car break-in, credit card fraud
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for three suspects wanted in connection with a car break-in and credit card fraud incidents. Police say the car break-in occurred on October 30 in the area of 12 Gaston Street. Following that incident, stolen credit cards obtained by the suspects were allegedly used in several successful and unsuccessful online purchases.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County man charged with murder after allegedly robbing and assaulting elderly woman
The 42-year-old Attleboro man charged last week with robbing and assaulting an elderly Attleboro woman, who later died in a house fire on November 18, 2022, will also be charged this morning with her murder and the arson of her home, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced.
Prosecutors: Blood, knife found in home of missing Mass. woman
Her husband also allegedly bought hundreds of dollars worth of cleaning supplies the day after she disappeared, according to prosecutors.
Police: Alcohol, drugs found after deadly DUI crash
Christopher Vincent, 25, faces felony charges in the crash that killed 22-year-old William Molloy.
fallriverreporter.com
Drug trafficking investigation involving authorities from across Massachusetts leads prison sentence
BOSTON – A drug distributor for a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization was sentenced for his role in a conspiracy involving cocaine and cocaine base (crack cocaine). According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 34-year-old Terrence Daye of Boston was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to 28 months in prison and three years of supervised release. In September 2022, Daye pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
Berkley nurse guilty of tampering with patients’ fentanyl to be sentenced
A Berkley nurse who pleaded guilty to tampering with and then using fentanyl intended for patients recovering from surgery is scheduled to be sentenced in Boston federal court Monday afternoon. Hugo Vieira, 41, agreed to plead guilty to one count of tampering with a consumer product, according to court records,...
2 people shot in brazen daytime shooting in Brockton
BROCKTON, Mass. — The Brockton Police are investigating a brazen daytime shooting that sent two men from Fall River to the hospital early Monday afternoon, police said. The shooting occurred shortly after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Turner and Wyman Streets. After the incident, the 26-year-old and 20-year-old...
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County man held without bail on new murder charge concerning fatal crash that killed Lori Medeiros
A 34-year-old Norton and Medford man was arraigned in Fall River Superior Court today on new indictments charging him with Second Degree Murder and Reckless Motor Vehicle Homicide connected to the November 7, 2022 fatal crash on Kingman Road in Taunton which claimed the life of a 54-year-old Middleboro woman, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn announced.
Heroux seeks cause of high suicide rate in Bristol County jails
One week after being sworn in to office, Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux addressed the recent death of an inmate in a county jail.
Quick Trip To Worcester CVS Lands Woman, Wanted Man In Jail: Police
A quick-thinking Worcester officer felt something was suspicious when a car ahead of them made a hard turn into a CVS parking lot, authorities said. They had a right to be. The Toyota sedan that had just shown off its tight turning radius was stolen. The passenger jumped out of the car and went inside the store as the officer called for backup.
FBI, Boston police find AK-47 rifle, pistol, meth, fentanyl in apartment
Local police and federal authorities made quite the discovery while searching an apartment building in Boston on Friday, finding an AK-47 rifle, a pistol, fentanyl, methamphetamine and crack cocaine, according to law enforcement. As part of an ongoing drug in investigation, local officers as well as FBI agents executed three...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police: Two arrested after woman stabbed with scissors, kicked, in road rage incident
Two from Massachusetts have been arrested in a road rage incident where a driver was reportedly stabbed with scissors and kicked. According to Massachusetts State Police, at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers from the State Police-South Boston Barracks responded to Quincy Shore Drive at Bay State Road for a report of an assault following a road rage incident. Responding Troopers, along with Quincy Police, Quincy Firefighters, and Brewster Ambulance personnel, located a Chevrolet Equinox and its driver, a 22-year-old woman who had suffered stab wounds to her head and arm. That victim was transported to Carney Hospital in Dorchester, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.
fallriverreporter.com
Police ask for public’s help after suspect reportedly becomes irate when coffee isn’t to his liking
Customers flipping out on restaurant and fast-food workers seems to be happening more frequently in Massachusetts and this reported incident is no exception. According to police, Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect in the images above in connection to a vandalism that occurred at about 12:15 p.m. on Thursday December 29th at the McDonald’s restaurant located at 301 Warren Street in Roxbury.
