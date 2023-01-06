ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford police arrest 2 men on drug charges

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said they arrested two men over the weekend on drug charges. Police said they executed a search warrant Saturday at a home on Hammond Street. There, said Lt. Scott Carola, they arrested Thomas Brabant Jr. and Tristan Botelho, both 32 years...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Boston police searching for suspects in connection with car break-in, credit card fraud

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for three suspects wanted in connection with a car break-in and credit card fraud incidents. Police say the car break-in occurred on October 30 in the area of 12 Gaston Street. Following that incident, stolen credit cards obtained by the suspects were allegedly used in several successful and unsuccessful online purchases.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Drug trafficking investigation involving authorities from across Massachusetts leads prison sentence

BOSTON – A drug distributor for a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization was sentenced for his role in a conspiracy involving cocaine and cocaine base (crack cocaine). According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 34-year-old Terrence Daye of Boston was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to 28 months in prison and three years of supervised release. In September 2022, Daye pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

2 people shot in brazen daytime shooting in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — The Brockton Police are investigating a brazen daytime shooting that sent two men from Fall River to the hospital early Monday afternoon, police said. The shooting occurred shortly after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Turner and Wyman Streets. After the incident, the 26-year-old and 20-year-old...
BROCKTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Bristol County man held without bail on new murder charge concerning fatal crash that killed Lori Medeiros

A 34-year-old Norton and Medford man was arraigned in Fall River Superior Court today on new indictments charging him with Second Degree Murder and Reckless Motor Vehicle Homicide connected to the November 7, 2022 fatal crash on Kingman Road in Taunton which claimed the life of a 54-year-old Middleboro woman, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn announced.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
Daily Voice

Quick Trip To Worcester CVS Lands Woman, Wanted Man In Jail: Police

A quick-thinking Worcester officer felt something was suspicious when a car ahead of them made a hard turn into a CVS parking lot, authorities said. They had a right to be. The Toyota sedan that had just shown off its tight turning radius was stolen. The passenger jumped out of the car and went inside the store as the officer called for backup.
WORCESTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police: Two arrested after woman stabbed with scissors, kicked, in road rage incident

Two from Massachusetts have been arrested in a road rage incident where a driver was reportedly stabbed with scissors and kicked. According to Massachusetts State Police, at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers from the State Police-South Boston Barracks responded to Quincy Shore Drive at Bay State Road for a report of an assault following a road rage incident. Responding Troopers, along with Quincy Police, Quincy Firefighters, and Brewster Ambulance personnel, located a Chevrolet Equinox and its driver, a 22-year-old woman who had suffered stab wounds to her head and arm. That victim was transported to Carney Hospital in Dorchester, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police ask for public’s help after suspect reportedly becomes irate when coffee isn’t to his liking

Customers flipping out on restaurant and fast-food workers seems to be happening more frequently in Massachusetts and this reported incident is no exception. According to police, Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect in the images above in connection to a vandalism that occurred at about 12:15 p.m. on Thursday December 29th at the McDonald’s restaurant located at 301 Warren Street in Roxbury.
