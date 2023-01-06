ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

DeWine sets agenda for second term in office during inauguration ceremony

Gov. Mike DeWine, during his inaugural address for his second term in office, said his plans for the next four years as governor will be centered on public health, mental health, and extending opportunities for Ohioans. DeWine’s inauguration ceremony was at the Ohio Statehouse Monday. He was surrounded by family,...
Weekly Reporter Roundtable

Jason Stephens, the new speaker of the Ohio house is a Republican of course. Stephens has roots in local government, and just three years under his belt in the Ohio General Assembly. His surprise election to the powerful speaker's role signals a much different approach from the presumptive choice, the...
Ohio faces a lawsuit over newly signed election changes

The state is facing a lawsuit over a bill signed on Friday that makes big changes in Ohio’s voting laws. Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine signed that and another bill left over from last year's lame-duck legislative session, and both Republican-backed bills are controversial. The changes to election laws include...
Anti-hazing efforts underway at Ohio universities as spring classes begin

With the start of the new spring semester at universities across the state this month, students and faculty alike will be warned of the dangers of hazing under Ohio's anti-hazing legislation, Collin’s Law. Collin’s Law requires faculty, staff and other employees at universities to report incidents of hazing, under...
OHIO STATE

