KYTV
Utility bills in the Ozarks rose during December; some wondering payment options
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the high cost of natural gas and the record-low temperatures in December, some people are getting sticker shock when they open their mail. Many utility bills are looking higher than usual, and places like City Utilities are hearing about it. “We’re starting to get a...
northwestmoinfo.com
Local Groundwater Affected By Missouri Coal Power Plants
(MISSOURINET) – There’s environmental concern following a new report that shows nearly all Missouri coal plants are releasing toxins into the local groundwater. The EPA implemented a rule in 2015 requiring power plants to monitor and test local groundwater, but Abel Russ, a senior attorney for the Environmental Integrity Project says more needs to be done…
Columbia Missourian
'Everybody can do their part': Restored prairies bring wildlife back to Missouri
MONROE CITY — As beautiful as a tallgrass prairie in bloom is, establishing one is equally unglamorous. First invasive species, like autumn olive or bradford pear trees, have to be ripped out and burned. And even after prairie grass seeds are thrown, it won’t be pretty at first.
This Missouri State Park Has 1.5 Billion Year Old Elephant Rocks
There are locations with big rocks and then there are other places with BIG ROCKS. This Missouri state park is that second one with boulders so huge they look like elephants dating back 1.5 billion years. Have you ever adventured in Elephant Rocks State Park? It's a very scenic place...
Missouri Trail Cams Reveal a Curious Black Bear Loves Cameras
It appears there's a bear in southern Missouri that is seeking his 15 minutes of fame. He recently made an appearance on several trail cams and is not camera shy whatsoever. Growing Deer TV shared this YouTube short with no exact location given except that it is indeed "Bears in Southern Missouri". This apex predator is more than a little curious about all the cameras in his woods.
A Website says they found the Most Beautiful Place in Missouri
Missouri is home to many beautiful places, but what is the most beautiful place in the Show-Me State? A travel website seems to think they found the answer to that question, let us see if they are right... According to the travel website called globalgrasshopper.com, The Ozark Mountains and the...
muddyrivernews.com
Four tips on selling your timber
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — There are important steps to take when considering selling timber, says University of Missouri Extension forester Hank Stelzer. In addition to providing additional revenue, harvesting timber can improve the health and vigor of woods and wildlife. Most landowners don’t know the value of their woodlands, Stelzer...
Mid-Missouri sees overnight snowfall for the start of the New Year
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mid-Missouri experienced overnight snowfall for the first time since the start of 2023. ABC 17 Meteorologists say Mid-Mo saw below one-inch snow totals with isolated reports of two inches in northeastern Missouri. If you need to get out Sunday morning, you'll want to use caution as the roads could still be wet. The post Mid-Missouri sees overnight snowfall for the start of the New Year appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMOV
Proposal for a new development at St. Charles Family Arena
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) – A new proposal could mean a new development at the Family Arena in St. Charles. A current 5% hotel tax could fund a youth sports complex in the arena’s parking lot. The proposal for the facility and a parking garage has been submitted to the County Convention and Sports Facilities Authority.
Missouri is home of the smallest national park in the U.S.
The starting point of the Lewis and Clark Expedition, is home to the smallest national park in the United States.
New Missouri attraction could see 500,000 visitors
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A planned $300 million family resort and entertainment district set to be built at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks could bring half a million new visitors to Missouri as soon as 2024. The major project known as “Oasis at Lakeport” is planned for Osage Beach’s community. A press release about the resort […]
kttn.com
State of Missouri announces grant program to provide water safety and swimming lessons to underserved populations
The Missouri Department of Public Safety announced the availability of a total of $300,000 in grant funding to assist Missouri community-based nonprofit organizations to provide water safety and swimming lessons to underserved populations. Eligible grant expenses include personnel costs, including benefits and overtime; training- and travel-related expenses; equipment; and supplies....
KFVS12
Missouri residents have one week to request broadband internet access from the state
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you don’t have access to broadband internet in your home in Missouri, you only have until the end of the week to let the state know. Missouri is getting a piece of more than $42 billion to help pay for broadband access as part of a federal program. So the FCC is trying to determine who has access and who doesn’t and what potential errors there are. Errors could be related to the location of serviceable areas or what services are available.
Victims of multi-vehicle crash in eastern Iowa identified
The Iowa State Patrol has released the names of the two people who died in a 16-car pileup on I-80 over the weekend.
FOX2now.com
Family dispute leads to assault and house fire
A house fire in unincorporated St. Louis County on Monday afternoon has resulted in the arrest of one man and the hospitalization of another. A house fire in unincorporated St. Louis County on Monday afternoon has resulted in the arrest of one man and the hospitalization of another. Delmar Loop...
krcu.org
Discover Nature: The Sounds of Winter
Discover nature this week with Missouri’s ‘sounds of winter’. Grab your coat, scarf and gloves and get outside to take in the true sounds of the season. We often think of winter as a quiet time in nature. Chilling winds suppress any desire to wander outside, but the sounds of winter are waiting to be heard -- if you choose to brave the cold.
New Study Shows Why People Move to Missouri & Why They Leave
Many would like to explain people moving to or leaving a state in simple terms. The truth is much more complicated and that's the case for a new study that shows why people move to Missouri and why others leave. United Van Lines just shared their 46th annual national movers...
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri’s “Yellowstone Ranch” nestled in the Ozarks
CASSVILLE, Mo. — You’ve heard of “Yellowstone,” the incredibly popular television show on Paramount Network, featuring the “Dutton Family’s” beautiful, equestrian style home and the secluded property that surrounds the ranch. Even if you don’t watch the cowboy-themed program, you’ll still appreciate this Missouri ranch, with amenities that one could argue, trump its TV equivalent — and it could all be yours.
“Most Haunted Road In Missouri”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Missouri is a state with a rich history and a diverse landscape, and it is no surprise that it is home to a number of haunted roads. From eerie forests to abandoned bridges, these haunted roads are sure to send shivers down your spine. Here are the five most haunted roads in Missouri:
One cool cave in Missouri you’re not allowed to enter
DANVILLE, Mo — Missouri has a lot of caves and many can be explored. One, in particular, is strikingly beautiful in all four seasons, not to mention it’s full of history. However, you’re not allowed to go inside. Graham Cave State Park in Danville, Missouri (just west of the Saint Louis area) is an exciting place. […]
