ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
northwestmoinfo.com

Local Groundwater Affected By Missouri Coal Power Plants

(MISSOURINET) – There’s environmental concern following a new report that shows nearly all Missouri coal plants are releasing toxins into the local groundwater. The EPA implemented a rule in 2015 requiring power plants to monitor and test local groundwater, but Abel Russ, a senior attorney for the Environmental Integrity Project says more needs to be done…
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

Missouri Trail Cams Reveal a Curious Black Bear Loves Cameras

It appears there's a bear in southern Missouri that is seeking his 15 minutes of fame. He recently made an appearance on several trail cams and is not camera shy whatsoever. Growing Deer TV shared this YouTube short with no exact location given except that it is indeed "Bears in Southern Missouri". This apex predator is more than a little curious about all the cameras in his woods.
MISSOURI STATE
muddyrivernews.com

Four tips on selling your timber

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — There are important steps to take when considering selling timber, says University of Missouri Extension forester Hank Stelzer. In addition to providing additional revenue, harvesting timber can improve the health and vigor of woods and wildlife. Most landowners don’t know the value of their woodlands, Stelzer...
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Mid-Missouri sees overnight snowfall for the start of the New Year

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mid-Missouri experienced overnight snowfall for the first time since the start of 2023. ABC 17 Meteorologists say Mid-Mo saw below one-inch snow totals with isolated reports of two inches in northeastern Missouri. If you need to get out Sunday morning, you'll want to use caution as the roads could still be wet. The post Mid-Missouri sees overnight snowfall for the start of the New Year appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MEXICO, MO
KMOV

Proposal for a new development at St. Charles Family Arena

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) – A new proposal could mean a new development at the Family Arena in St. Charles. A current 5% hotel tax could fund a youth sports complex in the arena’s parking lot. The proposal for the facility and a parking garage has been submitted to the County Convention and Sports Facilities Authority.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
KOLR10 News

New Missouri attraction could see 500,000 visitors

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A planned $300 million family resort and entertainment district set to be built at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks could bring half a million new visitors to Missouri as soon as 2024. The major project known as “Oasis at Lakeport” is planned for Osage Beach’s community. A press release about the resort […]
OSAGE BEACH, MO
kttn.com

State of Missouri announces grant program to provide water safety and swimming lessons to underserved populations

The Missouri Department of Public Safety announced the availability of a total of $300,000 in grant funding to assist Missouri community-based nonprofit organizations to provide water safety and swimming lessons to underserved populations. Eligible grant expenses include personnel costs, including benefits and overtime; training- and travel-related expenses; equipment; and supplies....
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Missouri residents have one week to request broadband internet access from the state

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you don’t have access to broadband internet in your home in Missouri, you only have until the end of the week to let the state know. Missouri is getting a piece of more than $42 billion to help pay for broadband access as part of a federal program. So the FCC is trying to determine who has access and who doesn’t and what potential errors there are. Errors could be related to the location of serviceable areas or what services are available.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2now.com

Family dispute leads to assault and house fire

A house fire in unincorporated St. Louis County on Monday afternoon has resulted in the arrest of one man and the hospitalization of another. A house fire in unincorporated St. Louis County on Monday afternoon has resulted in the arrest of one man and the hospitalization of another. Delmar Loop...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
krcu.org

Discover Nature: The Sounds of Winter

Discover nature this week with Missouri’s ‘sounds of winter’. Grab your coat, scarf and gloves and get outside to take in the true sounds of the season. We often think of winter as a quiet time in nature. Chilling winds suppress any desire to wander outside, but the sounds of winter are waiting to be heard -- if you choose to brave the cold.
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri’s “Yellowstone Ranch” nestled in the Ozarks

CASSVILLE, Mo. — You’ve heard of “Yellowstone,” the incredibly popular television show on Paramount Network, featuring the “Dutton Family’s” beautiful, equestrian style home and the secluded property that surrounds the ranch. Even if you don’t watch the cowboy-themed program, you’ll still appreciate this Missouri ranch, with amenities that one could argue, trump its TV equivalent — and it could all be yours.
BARRY COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

One cool cave in Missouri you’re not allowed to enter

DANVILLE, Mo — Missouri has a lot of caves and many can be explored. One, in particular, is strikingly beautiful in all four seasons, not to mention it’s full of history. However, you’re not allowed to go inside. Graham Cave State Park in Danville, Missouri (just west of the Saint Louis area) is an exciting place. […]
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy