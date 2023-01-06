Cape Town’s summer days are blazing and long. They are also dry and often windy. The rain comes in winter (at least, in normal years). A hike through the fragrant fynbos on Table Mountain—the Hoerikwaggo, which means “mountain in the sea”—is essential for anyone who loves plants. But another ritual for me, when I visit, is an elderflower hunt. In New York I search for their lacy blooms in early June. But in the greenbelts of Constantia, the Cape Town suburb where my mother lives, the flowers can be found for months, from November through February. Towards late summer they offer what the Sambucus species in the Northeast never have: flowers and fruit at the same time. For someone enchanted by elder’s potential in the kitchen, it’s like Christmas (and the calendar would agree).

