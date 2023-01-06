Read full article on original website
NHL Rumors: The Detroit Red Wings Playing With Fire When It Comes To Dylan Larkin
Detroit Red Wings Are Playing With Fire Similar to What the Boston Bruins Are Doing With David Pastrnak the Longer Contract Negotiations Continue To Drag On With Dylan Larkin. The Detroit Red Wings are at a crossroads in their season. Detroit is still in the playoff mix in the Eastern Conference, but there is one problem. Captain Dylan Larkin, like a few other unrestricted free agents who are cornerstone pieces, does not have a contract for next season.
Cowboys expect the return of 3 starters for the playoffs
With a Monday night playoff game on the slate against Tampa Bay, the Dallas Cowboys will see a chance for three starters to return to the lineup for their matchup. Leighton Vander Esch, Johnathan Hankins, and Tyler Biadasz have all received positive news regarding their chances to play wild card weekend.
Edmonton Oilers have talked to Arizona Coyotes about Jakob Chychrun, Minnesota Wild about Matt Dumba and with other teams about defencemen
The market for defencemen is starting to heat up and the Edmonton Oilers are in the middle of the conversations. According to The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun, the Oilers have been working the phones. They’ve talked with the Arizona Coyotes about Jakob Chychrun. They’ve talked with the Montreal Canadiens about Joel Edmundson and interestingly enough, the Minnesota Wild about Matt Dumba.
Cowboys Triple Boost for Playoffs? Update on 3 Starters vs. Bucs
There is no denying that the Dallas Cowboys ended their season on a whimper following their 26-6 blowout loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 18. Despite that, though, they are still in the playoffs and can vanquish their Tom Brady demons, as the quarterback is 7-0 against them in his career. They will do so with key reinforcements likely on the way in Leighton Vander Esch, Johnathan Hankins and Tyler Biadasz.
Fleury Furious Following Loss, Taking Personal Leave From Wild
Following a 6-5 overtime loss, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports that Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury took the blame for a defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Sabres and is taking a personal leave from the organization. Russo tweeted, “Never seen a goalie beat himself up like Fleury. He’s slamming things, apologizing to teammates, cursing, saying 5 goals should be a win every time…”
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’
The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sean Payton seemingly crossed off of one team’s HC list
Sean Payton is expected to meet with teams in the coming days about potential head coaching jobs, but it does not sound like a return to the New Orleans Saints is a realistic possibility for him. Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters on Monday that he has been given...
Report: Tensions high between Chicago Bears players, staff for exit meetings
The Chicago Bears players aren’t happy after the season. The Chicago Bears head into the offseason with the most losses in a single season in franchise history. That’s not the way many players thought the season would go, and some players are reportedly upset about it. Head coach Matt Eberflus wanted to change the culture in the offseason. He wanted to “win” at all costs during the season.
The Steelers Would Be Making A Mistake If Organization Does Not Bring Underrated Player Back In 2023
The off-season for the Pittsburgh Steelers is just beginning after the 2022 regular season came to a screeching halt on Sunday following a 28-14 win over the Cleveland Browns. The team found a way to somehow extend head coach, Mike Tomlin‘s non-losing season streak and finished up at 9-8. The future seems to be bright after what many expected to be a rebuilding year. Plenty of decisions will have to be made in the coming weeks and months about who the franchise still wants to have around, as well as determine what coaches and players may be expendable. One player not being talked about just yet is the brother of the team’s best player.
Commanders Fire Scott Turner; Nathaniel Hackett to Replace with Aaron Rodgers as '23 QB?
The Washington Commanders are looking for a new offensive coordinator after firing Scott Turner Tuesday. Turner, 40, coordinated the Commanders offense for three seasons on Ron Rivera's staff, but Washington finished 20th in total offense this season, averaging 330.3 yards per game. There are a number of candidates who could...
Notable Bucks player frustrated with HC Mike Budenholzer?
Mike Budenholzer may be losing his grasp on one veteran on his roster. The Milwaukee Bucks head coach Budenholzer revealed on Monday that big man Serge Ibaka is not with the team at the moment and will not be joining them for their current four-game road trip (per Eric Nehm of The Athletic). Budenholzer cited only “personal reasons” for Ibaka’s absence.
Former Pro Bowl WR: Lamar Jackson should sit out playoff game vs. Bengals
Few, if any, would give the Baltimore Ravens a chance at beating the Cincinnati Bengals on the road Sunday night in their wild-card game if starting quarterback Lamar Jackson doesn't return from injury. With Jackson's status still up in the air as of Tuesday afternoon — as well as his...
Steelers Should Only Be Considering These Three Positions With No. 17 pick In 2023 NFL Draft
Well, the Pittsburgh Steelers season did not end how everyone had hoped. The team missed out on the playoffs for the first time in three seasons and were sent packing despite a strong 7-2 finish to the season. The future has a chance to be very bright for Mike Tomlin‘s group going forward, however. The offense is young and showed tremendous progress the latter half of the year and as long as play-makers T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick are on defense, the group is going to have a shot to win football games. Now arrives the offseason and it’s time to already start thinking about April’s daft.
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when...
An Emphatic Mike Tomlin Says Steelers’ Kenny Pickett Is The Bonafide QB1 Moving Forward; But Is He The “Franchise QB?”
When the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Kenny Pickett with the 20th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, they hoped they’d landed a replacement for their former franchise quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger, who had walked off into the sunset after the playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Fans and the organization had plenty of questions entering 2022-23 and Pickett helped answer them. The young quarterback showed poise and leadership helping the team narrowly miss out made the playoffs and show what was required to lead a team through adversity.
The Lakers Receive Great News About MVP Contender
The Los Angeles Lakers have secured a season-best five-game winning streak led by the power of LeBron James, Thomas Bryant, and others. That is quite surprising considering that they have been without Anthony Davis since right around Christmas when he went down with a stress injury in his right foot.
Yankees nearly executed trade with Diamondbacks for star defensive outfielder
The New York Yankees have taken a conservative approach toward filling the vacant left field spot, but management does seem to believe that Oswaldo Cabrera and Aaron Hicks can compete for the starting gig. Cabrera showcased elite defensive metrics in the outfield last season over 44 games, earning 9 defensive runs saved and 13 defensive runs saved across all positions. Hicks had another down year, making him unreliable at this point in time, especially with drastic decreases in slugging prowess.
League announces punishment for Packers' Quay Walker
Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker faced fierce backlash for shoving a Detroit Lions trainer during Sunday night’s game. The league is reportedly still reviewing the incident where Walker shoved Lions team physician T. Sean Lynch. It took place late in the fourth quarter as Lynch attempted to reach an injured D’Andre Swift. Here is a video of the altercation:
