Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of North Carolina's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
WLOS.com
Code Purple called for Jan. 9 ahead of freezing temperatures; list of resources here
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Code Purple has been issued for Monday, Jan. 9 as freezing temperatures move into Asheville and surrounding areas. Below-freezing temperatures trigger emergency shelter options for those experiencing homelessness. During Code Purple, participating shelters in Asheville and Buncombe County will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
Mountain Xpress
Businesses put humor to work along Asheville’s ‘pun corridor’
It’s not exactly news that Asheville’s roadways provoke strong feelings. Whether it’s a widening project, dieting project, pothole replacement scheme or some other infrastructure-related disruption, area residents love few things more than complaining about the shortcomings of local streets. (And hotels. And parking. And tourists. And new buildings. And lack of Costcos. Wait — what was I saying?)
hendersonville.com
Flat Rock Playhouse Announces 2023 Music on the Rock Concert Series
What better way to kick off the 2023 season at Flat Rock Playhouse than to rock out with some of the greatest music of all time? Don’t miss your chance to catch these world-class tribute artists on ‘the Rock’ February-April. Tickets on sale January 23. Here Comes...
lakenormanpublications.com
Cornelius Police focus on NC mountains in search for Madalina
The Cornelius Police Department has placed its focus on the mountains as a location where a vehicle associated with the family of Madalina Cojocari was identified. On Friday, CPD said one of the family members was in the area of Madison County and asked if anyone has seen a light green Toyota Prius or Madalina’s mother, Diana Cojocari, there between the dates of Nov. 22 and Dec. 15. The towns of Mars Hill and Hot Springs are in the county north of Asheville. Diana Cojocari is pictured wearing zip-up jackets and a grey hat.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 10 Best Restaurants in Brevard NC for Foodies
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. We’ve visited 40 to 50 towns in the Blue Ridge Mountains over the past two years, from like Asheville and Roanoke to tiny burghs like Burnsville NC and Hiawassee GA. But as...
gsabusiness.com
Longtime downtown Greenville restaurant closes
After being open for business for more than a decade, Luna Rosa Gelato Café made the decision to close its doors, according to a Facebook post on Tuesday. “We’ve been through it all with you,” the Facebook post started. “We’ve celebrated 15 years of birthdays, anniversaries, wine dinners, movie nights, and openings. And we’ve weathered just as many storms, illnesses, power outages and other uncertainties with you at our side. But it is with heavy hearts that we say our journey has come to an end.”
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Even before the recent water crisis, Asheville leaders say they had started work to update the city’s emergency preparedness plans. The city selected a consultant to update the city's emergency operations plan. The consultant contract is set to go before the City Council for approval later this month.
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
gsabusiness.com
Fast-growing Spartanburg restaurant group sets new goal
a breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant chain based in Spartanburg, is way ahead of its 2021 goal to double what was then a 50-restaurant company. With deals underway for 60 new locations, the company has 150 Eggs Up Grills open, under development or under commitment by franchise partners, according to a news release from the company. The new goal is to exceed 200 restaurants by 2026.
onekindesign.com
See this inspiring North Carolina mountain home created for aging in place
This stunning modern mountain home was designed for aging in place by Living Stone Design + Build, located in a secluded, thickly-wooded neighborhood in Asheville, North Carolina. Encompassing 4,190 square feet of living space, this residence boasts five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms. Throughout this home you will find plenty of...
skisoutheast.com
LIGHT SNOW FLURRIES AT BEECH MOUNTAIN THIS MORNING; COULD WE SEE A BIG SNOW EVENT FOR MLK WEEKEND!?!?
I want to jump in right off the bat and mention a couple of things. First, the title of today’s FirsTrax report was not meant as ‘clickbait’ as we were seeing flurries on Beech and actually a couple of the other LIVE cams around the region. The...
WYFF4.com
Does thunder in winter mean snow in 7-10 days? We take a look at the weather folklore
GREENVILLE, S.C. — On Wednesday, many of us woke up toloud thunder and heavy rain. Later that morning, Chief Meteorologist Chris Justus posted this message on Facebook that had us all saying: Is this for real?. "Thunder in the winter…snow in 7 days! You know my grandparents swore by...
avlwatchdog.org
Can I help pay off kids’ school lunch debts? Does BeLoved Asheville clean up after homeless people?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: Is there a way an individual can help pay off school lunch debt for Asheville and Buncombe County students whose parents can’t pay? Is there an organization to contribute to that does that?. My answer: Well,...
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Avery County, NC at 301 pm EST, Jan 7th 2023
NCZ033-049-050-501-503-505-080900- Avery-Yancey-Mitchell-Caldwell Mountains-Burke Mountains- McDowell Mountains- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Swiss,. Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick, Spruce Pine,. Poplar, Patterson, Jonas Ridge, Ashford, Sugar Hill, Woodlawn,. and Old Fort. 301 PM EST Sat Jan 7 2023. …LIGHT WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE LATE TONIGHT INTO SUNDAY MORNING…. A...
Check your tickets! Someone in NC won $1 million in Powerball drawing
One North Carolina resident is $1 million richer after matching the five white balls on Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, officials said.
WSET
$5K reward: Horse named 'Sweet Tea' shot, killed in Buncombe County animal cruelty case
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An animal cruelty investigation is underway in Buncombe County after a horse was found shot and killed on a farm near Alexander, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office. Anita and Ted Mack’s farm family is now one member down. “Sweet Tea...
wccbcharlotte.com
Silver Alert Issued For Cleveland County Woman
SHELBY, N.C. — The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office says that Mary Madigan has gone missing. She was reported missing on January 8th, which is her 100th birthday. Madigan is reportedly suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s. Madigan is described as a white woman standing 5 feet, 5 inches...
WYFF4.com
Man fell through ceiling, jumped through window at South Carolina shopping center
SENECA, S.C. — A South Carolina man was arrested for creating a disturbance at a shopping center after authorities say he climbed through a ceiling, jumped through a window and was seen hanging by a light fixture, according to the sheriff's office. (Video above shows the scene at the...
WLOS.com
Epic Recruitment gets lots of clicks for Asheville Police Department, chief says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For years, the Asheville Police Department has been struggling with staffing shortages. But a new recruiting tool may give the department the help it needs. The department teamed with Epic Recruitment and the results have been noticeable. On Friday, Chief David Zack said APD's content...
