NASDAQ
2 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy and Never Sell
A dividend aristocrat is a stock that is a member of the S&P500 that has raised dividend payments for at least 25 consecutive years. This filter alone is an effective way to identify companies with lasting brands, durable cash flow, and effective management. They make products or provide services you...
NASDAQ
Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks
The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially fell into bear market territory at the end of September, falling just over 20% compared to where it started the year, but has steadily regained ground since. In fact, it's not even in "correction" territory anymore, as it is down less than 10% year to date.
Dow soars 700 points after December jobs and services activity reports boost hopes for Fed rate cuts
US stocks jumped Friday as investors embraced the December jobs report and services-sector data as signs the Federal Reserve could decide to start reducing interest rates after sharply tightening them to battle high inflation. The Labor Department said average hourly earnings rose 0.3% last month, less than the 0.4% consensus...
7 reasons why global stocks are set to crush their US counterparts for the first time in 15 years, according to Bank of America
A 15-year-long trend of US stocks outperforming global peers is set to reverse in 2023, according to Bank of America. The bank expects international stocks to handily outperform US stocks as interest rates remain higher for longer. These are the seven reasons why BofA thinks investors should favor global stocks...
msn.com
3 Dow Stocks Down 30% to 55% That Are Screaming Buys for 2023
The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 2022 down nearly 9%. It delivered a worse negative return only six times over the past 50 years. Several members of the blue chip index experienced especially sharp sell-offs. But that doesn't mean that better days aren't on the way. Here are three Dow stocks down 30% to 55% that are screaming buys for 2023.
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba who disappeared from public view in 2020, appears to resurface in Thailand as he prepares to give up control of his company
The Bangkok restaurant Jay Fai posted a picture of the elusive billionaire on Instagram just hours before he ceded control of the company he founded.
Zacks.com
Top 5 Momentum Stocks for January After a Disappointing 2022
U.S. stock markets exhibited the first single-day impressive rally of 2023 on Jan 6 as the three major stock indexes closed sharply higher. A lower wage rate and a contraction in the services sector PMI raised hope that inflation is cooling in the desired direction. At the same time, market participants remained optimistic that a resilient labor market would enable the Fed with a soft landing of the economy.
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 9, 2023
U.S. stock markets exhibited first single-day impressive rally of 2023 on Friday as the three major stock indexes closed sharply higher. A lower wage rate and a contraction in services sector PMI raised hope that inflation is cooling in desired direction. At the same time, market participants remained optimistic that a resilient labor market will enable the Fed for a soft landing of the economy. For the week as a whole, these stock indexes ended in green too.
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Shares surge to five-month highs as China reopens borders
Jan 9 (Reuters) - Emerging market shares jumped 2.4% to five-month highs on Monday, as the reopening of China's borders lifted sentiment, while Brazil markets were set for volatility following severe unrest in the capital. Keeping up its rally since the start of the year, MSCI's index of emerging market...
NASDAQ
Got $1000? 2 No Brainer Stocks to Buy in 2023.
For many investors, $1,000 is a solid amount of money. And with the S&P 500 down by 20% over the last year, now is a great time to shop for deals in the market. Let's discuss reasons why Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Phillip Morris International (NYSE: PM) could turn your money into significantly more over the long term.
msn.com
Dow Jumps 700 Points; S&P 500 Rises Over 2%
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones gaining around 700 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 2.14% to 33,634.19 while the NASDAQ rose 2.54% to 10,566.63. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.30% to 3,895.60. Check This Out: AbbVie, Goldman Sachs And This...
Stock Market Live: Stocks Slide As Hawkish Fed Minutes, Jobs Data, Rekindle Inflation Concerns
U.S. stocks moved lower Thursday, while the dollar bumped higher against its global peers, as investors sifted through details of the Federal Reserve's inflation debate and focused on stronger-than-expected jobs data that has rekindled inflation concerns. Minutes from the Fed's December policy meeting, when officials agreed their seventh rate hike...
Wall Street rally continues, energy prices rise
Wall Street appears ready to add to a rally last week ignited by data hinting at slowing U.S. wage gains, one of the goals of the Federal Reserve in its efforts to cool decades-high inflation. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials rose 0.3% while the S&P 500 rose 0.5%. On...
NASDAQ
Got $1,500? You Can Confidently Add These 3 Stocks to Your Portfolio
There's a lot of uncertainty about what's ahead for the economy and stock market. We could experience an economic downturn this year as rising interest rates to combat inflation begin to impact the economy. That could send stock prices even lower, making it hard to know where to invest. However,...
NASDAQ
MPLX LP (MPLX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
MPLX LP (MPLX) closed at $33.59 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.91% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%. Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 3.81%...
Stocks climb on Wall Street, adding to gains made last week
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks rose in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday, gaining more ground following the market's first weekly increase in five weeks. The S&P 500 rose 1.2% as of 12:14 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 223 points, or 0.7%, to 33,854 and the Nasdaq rose 2.1%.
NASDAQ
Thai Stock Market Tipped To Build On Friday's Gains
(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Friday halted the two-day losing streak in which it had fallen more than 15 points or 1 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just shy of the 1,675-point plateau and it's poised to add to its winnings on Monday. The global...
Gains in the first week of 2023 suggest stocks could see at least 20% upside through this year, Fundstrat says
A positive stock market gain of 1.4% in the first week of 2023 suggests a strong year ahead, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. An analysis by Fundstrat found that the stock market saw a median gain of about 20% for the year when the first week was positive. "This is...
NASDAQ
3 Instruments Stocks Set to Gain From Industrial Digitization
The Zacks Instruments – Control industry is likely to benefit from the increasing demand for state-of-the-art technology that replaces obsolete industrial control systems with automated products. In addition, a focus on energy-efficient production processes and integrated software systems is likely to be conducive to growth. However, supply chain disruptions...
CNBC
Treasury yields fall after economic reports signal inflation may be cooling
Treasury yields ticked lower Friday as investors digested economic data and assessed its implication for the Federal Reserve's hiking cycle. Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%. Treasurys. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 223,000 for the month of December, above the Dow Jones estimate for 200,000,...
