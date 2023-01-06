One of the untold stories of this season is about the Tampa Bay Lightning’s prospect Daniil Pylenkov, who has made a step forward recently, even becoming the best defenceman of December in the KHL. We mentioned it in one of our Lightning Rounds earlier this week, but let’s take a closer look at the current season of a 22-year-old defenceman from Russia.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO