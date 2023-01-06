ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police chief: 6-year-old boy shot Virginia teacher during class lesson

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — In the moments before a 6-year-old Virginia boy shot his teacher, there was no fight, no physical struggle and no warning, authorities said Monday. “What we know today is that she was providing instruction. He displayed a firearm, he pointed it and he fired one round,” Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said.
