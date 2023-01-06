Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Buffalo man with fourth-degree frostbite is still alive because of brave neighbors who heard his calls for aid.Raj guleriaBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Related
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
wearebuffalo.net
Extremely Awkward Moment Over Brutal Buffalo Bills Tweet on LIVE TV
How insensitive was this tweet? Should the Buffalo Bills fans be mad over FOX Sports commentator Skip Bayless' tweet? It certainly got tense on LIVE TV. Very awkward. When Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin got injured on Monday Night Football, Bayless tweeted a series of comments about the injury. The final tweet in that series, though, caused some serious controversy. Many fans were absolutely disgusted with Skip calling him insensitive and horrible, to say the least. Here was the tweet:
wearebuffalo.net
Are the Buffalo Bills Getting Micah Hyde Back for the Playoffs?
For an entire generation of Bills fans (below the age of 35), they really haven't seen a Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins playoff game. They used to be common back in the '90s but we have not seen one since 1998 (24 years). The Bills host the Dolphins this Sunday...
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their leader in the huddle.
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
wearebuffalo.net
5 Potential Stadiums for Neutral AFC Title Game for Bills-Chiefs
The NFL playoffs are set and as was expected going into week 18, the neutral site AFC Championship game is on the table. The Kansas City Chiefs got the 1 seed in the AFC and the bye week, while the Buffalo Bills got the 2 seed and will play in Wild Card weekend.
wearebuffalo.net
Was This Josh Allen Throw Yesterday the Greatest of His Career?
The atmosphere yesterday at Highmark Stadium was electric. The Bills were riding wave of emotion in light of what happened to their teammate Damar Hamlin, who continues to recover at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center from his cardiac arrest. The Bills clinched the 2 seed with a win over...
wearebuffalo.net
Bills Mafia Show Love For Damar Hamlin Before Game [PHOTOS]
The Buffalo Bills returned to the field today at home at Highmark Stadium to host the New England Patriots. This was the first game for the Bills since safety Damar Hamlin left the fields in an ambulance due to a cardiac attack and the Bills Mafia was out in full force to show their support for the 2nd year's safety.
wearebuffalo.net
Should Bills Fans Really Be Worried About Gabe Davis?
Many people thought that Gabriel Davis was going to have a breakout year this year. Now they're wondering if he is even good enough to be our #2 wide receiver. There's no question that we've got a #1 wide receiver in Stefon Diggs. He's almost always coming in at the top of the league when ranking receivers. But who is our #2? A lot of people felt pretty good coming into this season with Diggs at #1 and Gabe Davis at #2. But they've definitely lost a little confidence in him.
wearebuffalo.net
NFL Star on a Bills Rival Wears Damar Hamlin Jersey Pregame
The entire NFL is showing support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who still remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Hamlin has made remarkable progress in his recovery. He no longer has a breathing tube and is neurologically intact, according to doctors. All NFL players...
wearebuffalo.net
NFL Picks Time and Date for Dolphins-Bills Wild Card Game
The Buffalo Bills clinched the 2 seed in the AFC playoffs on Sunday, with a win over the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium, 35-23. The loss also knocked the Patriots out of the playoffs, after the Miami Dolphins beat the New York Jets 11-6, which means the Bills will host the Dolphins for Super Wild Card Weekend in the AFC's 2-7 seeding matchup.
wearebuffalo.net
Bills Igloo Tailgate Party Is Going To Be Amazing!
The Buffalo Bills will take on the Miami Dolphins this weekend at Highmark Stadium for a wildcard playoff game on Sunday! The tickets are just about sold out and this is going to be on of the most anticipated and exciting games of the weekend around the NFL. Need tickets?...
wearebuffalo.net
Rochester, NY Puts In Its Bid For AFC Championship Neutral Site
Now that we officially know what teams are going into the playoffs for the NFL, it's time for us to start planning for the possibility that the NFL's AFC championship game will need to be played at a neutral location. There are so many questions that come up about that...
Comments / 0