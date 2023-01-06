Many people thought that Gabriel Davis was going to have a breakout year this year. Now they're wondering if he is even good enough to be our #2 wide receiver. There's no question that we've got a #1 wide receiver in Stefon Diggs. He's almost always coming in at the top of the league when ranking receivers. But who is our #2? A lot of people felt pretty good coming into this season with Diggs at #1 and Gabe Davis at #2. But they've definitely lost a little confidence in him.

1 DAY AGO