2 People Apparently Shot On McLean Hospital's Campus In Belmont: Police
Two people are believed to be injured from an evening shooting near a hospital in Belmont, authorities said.Police responded to reports of shots first in a parking lot off Olmsted Drive, on the campus of McLean Hospital, around 5:20 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10, Chief James MacIsaac reports. Mc…
Quick Trip To Worcester CVS Lands Woman, Wanted Man In Jail: Police
A quick-thinking Worcester officer felt something was suspicious when a car ahead of them made a hard turn into a CVS parking lot, authorities said. They had a right to be. The Toyota sedan that had just shown off its tight turning radius was stolen. The passenger jumped out of the car and went inside the store as the officer called for backup.
Police: Alcohol, drugs found after deadly DUI crash
Christopher Vincent, 25, faces felony charges in the crash that killed 22-year-old William Molloy.
Framingham Police: BMW Motorcycle Stolen From Route 9 Garage
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of a BMW motorcycle. The white BMW motorcycle was reported stolen to police on January 7 at 11:59 a.m. from 1630 Worcester Road in Framingham. The estimated value of the motorcycle is $1,000. It was “stolen from the parking garage,” said...
Police: Framingham Man Charged With Texting & Driving Without A License
FRAMINGHAM – A Framingham man was arrested on Sunday afternoon by Framingham Police. A Framingham Police Officer “conducting traffic enforcement observed the operator actively using his cell phone,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The driver was “stopped and found to also be operating without a license.”
Framingham Police Cite Driver Who Struck Cyclist
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver who struck, an individual on a bicycle, Friday afternoon. The incident happened at 2:42 p.m. at the intersection of Flagg Drive and Warren Road on January 6. A driver “struck a cyclist crossing the street,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens....
thisweekinworcester.com
Man and Woman Arrested for Stolen Car in Worcester
WORCESTER - A man and woman were arrested Monday morning after an officer discovered the vehicle they were in was reported stolen. According to the Worcester Police Department, an officer ran the plate of a Toyota sedan after it made a sudden turn into the parking lot of CVS on Lincoln Street at around 7:30 AM.
UPDATED: Framingham Police Officer Arrests Saxonville Man Wanted For Murder By Interpol
FRAMINGHAM – Sunday afternoon, a Framingham Police Officer pulled over a man in front of Framingham City Hall, texting while driving. The man, Deann Pires De Mello, 26, of 1 Elm Street in Framingham, was also driving without a license, and was arrested by Framingham Police. SOURCE tried to...
Police: NH woman steals car, speeds away from officers, crashes into utility pole
SALEM, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing a car from a convenience store Friday night and crashing it into a utility pole. Mary Fairfield, 30, of Amherst, New Hampshire, was charged with theft by unauthorized taking, two counts of disobeying an officer, conduct after an accident, resisting arrest, driving after suspension from DUI, false report to law enforcement, and breach of bail.
Cut Off And Cut Up: Woman Stabbed With Scissors In Boston Road Rage Incident
A dramatic road rage incident culminated with a woman and teen duo stabbing another driver with scissors and kicking her in the head, officials say. State troopers responded to a report of an assault after a road rage incident on Quincy Shore Drive at Bay State Road on Saturday, Jan. 7, around…
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police: Two arrested after woman stabbed with scissors, kicked, in road rage incident
Two from Massachusetts have been arrested in a road rage incident where a driver was reportedly stabbed with scissors and kicked. According to Massachusetts State Police, at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers from the State Police-South Boston Barracks responded to Quincy Shore Drive at Bay State Road for a report of an assault following a road rage incident. Responding Troopers, along with Quincy Police, Quincy Firefighters, and Brewster Ambulance personnel, located a Chevrolet Equinox and its driver, a 22-year-old woman who had suffered stab wounds to her head and arm. That victim was transported to Carney Hospital in Dorchester, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.
liveboston617.org
BREAKING: Double Shooting in Belmont Leaves Town Shaken Monday Night
BELMONT — Chief James MacIsaac reports that the Belmont Police Department is investigating a possible shooting that occurred Monday night per a press release shared earlier this evening. At approximately 5:20 p.m., Belmont Police received two 911 calls reporting shots fired in a parking lot off Olmsted Drive. Upon...
newportdispatch.com
Motorcyclist killed during crash in Hudson
HUDSON — Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Hudson, New Hampshire this evening. The crash took place on Route 102, near West Road, at around 6:00 p.m. According to reports, a sedan made a left-hand turn in front of a motorcycle traveling in the opposite direction. Emergency...
Palmer man and two Springfield residents arrested after loaded firearm, drugs found in idling vehicle
Police seized a loaded large-capacity firearm, drugs, and cash near the intersection of Undine Circle and Stapleton Road in Springfield.
2 people shot in brazen daytime shooting in Brockton
BROCKTON, Mass. — The Brockton Police are investigating a brazen daytime shooting that sent two men from Fall River to the hospital early Monday afternoon, police said. The shooting occurred shortly after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Turner and Wyman Streets. After the incident, the 26-year-old and 20-year-old...
YAHOO!
Homeless man arraigned in Rutland woman's death
WORCESTER — A homeless man charged with the murder of a Rutland woman in December was arraigned Thursday morning. Angel E. Santiago, 21, last known to be living at 7A Clarkson St., pleaded not guilty to killing 53-year-old Diane Lamarche-Leader, whose body was found inside her home at 2 Joanna Drive in Rutland on Dec. 6 after emergency personnel responded to a fire there.
Prosecutors: Blood, knife found in home of missing Mass. woman
Her husband also allegedly bought hundreds of dollars worth of cleaning supplies the day after she disappeared, according to prosecutors.
Framingham Police: Driver Strikes Pole on Grove Street
FRAMINGHAM – A driver struck a utility pole on Grove Street Saturday morning, January 7. The crash happened at 1133 Grover Street. The driver suffered minor injuries, but did not require transport to a local hospital, said the Police spokesperson. No citation was issued.
Framingham Police Responds To Gunshots
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a report of gunshots on Main Street on Sunday night, January 8. Reports indicate shots were fired, but unknown at this time if anyone was injured. The incident happened last night between 10 and 11 p.m. No other information is available at this...
Evidence linked to Ana Walshe found during search of North Shore dumpster station, source says
PEABODY, Mass. — Evidence linked to missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe was located during a search of dumpster station in Peabody on Monday night and a troubling search history was found on a device that belonged to her husband, Brian Walshe, a source told Boston 25 News. In a...
