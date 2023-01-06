ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quick Trip To Worcester CVS Lands Woman, Wanted Man In Jail: Police

A quick-thinking Worcester officer felt something was suspicious when a car ahead of them made a hard turn into a CVS parking lot, authorities said. They had a right to be. The Toyota sedan that had just shown off its tight turning radius was stolen. The passenger jumped out of the car and went inside the store as the officer called for backup.
WORCESTER, MA
Framingham Police Cite Driver Who Struck Cyclist

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver who struck, an individual on a bicycle, Friday afternoon. The incident happened at 2:42 p.m. at the intersection of Flagg Drive and Warren Road on January 6. A driver “struck a cyclist crossing the street,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens....
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Man and Woman Arrested for Stolen Car in Worcester

WORCESTER - A man and woman were arrested Monday morning after an officer discovered the vehicle they were in was reported stolen. According to the Worcester Police Department, an officer ran the plate of a Toyota sedan after it made a sudden turn into the parking lot of CVS on Lincoln Street at around 7:30 AM.
WORCESTER, MA
Police: NH woman steals car, speeds away from officers, crashes into utility pole

SALEM, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing a car from a convenience store Friday night and crashing it into a utility pole. Mary Fairfield, 30, of Amherst, New Hampshire, was charged with theft by unauthorized taking, two counts of disobeying an officer, conduct after an accident, resisting arrest, driving after suspension from DUI, false report to law enforcement, and breach of bail.
AMHERST, NH
Massachusetts State Police: Two arrested after woman stabbed with scissors, kicked, in road rage incident

Two from Massachusetts have been arrested in a road rage incident where a driver was reportedly stabbed with scissors and kicked. According to Massachusetts State Police, at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers from the State Police-South Boston Barracks responded to Quincy Shore Drive at Bay State Road for a report of an assault following a road rage incident. Responding Troopers, along with Quincy Police, Quincy Firefighters, and Brewster Ambulance personnel, located a Chevrolet Equinox and its driver, a 22-year-old woman who had suffered stab wounds to her head and arm. That victim was transported to Carney Hospital in Dorchester, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.
BOSTON, MA
BREAKING: Double Shooting in Belmont Leaves Town Shaken Monday Night

BELMONT — Chief James MacIsaac reports that the Belmont Police Department is investigating a possible shooting that occurred Monday night per a press release shared earlier this evening. At approximately 5:20 p.m., Belmont Police received two 911 calls reporting shots fired in a parking lot off Olmsted Drive. Upon...
BELMONT, MA
Motorcyclist killed during crash in Hudson

HUDSON — Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Hudson, New Hampshire this evening. The crash took place on Route 102, near West Road, at around 6:00 p.m. According to reports, a sedan made a left-hand turn in front of a motorcycle traveling in the opposite direction. Emergency...
HUDSON, NH
2 people shot in brazen daytime shooting in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — The Brockton Police are investigating a brazen daytime shooting that sent two men from Fall River to the hospital early Monday afternoon, police said. The shooting occurred shortly after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Turner and Wyman Streets. After the incident, the 26-year-old and 20-year-old...
BROCKTON, MA
Homeless man arraigned in Rutland woman's death

WORCESTER — A homeless man charged with the murder of a Rutland woman in December was arraigned Thursday morning. Angel E. Santiago, 21, last known to be living at 7A Clarkson St., pleaded not guilty to killing 53-year-old Diane Lamarche-Leader, whose body was found inside her home at 2 Joanna Drive in Rutland on Dec. 6 after emergency personnel responded to a fire there.
RUTLAND, MA
Framingham Police Responds To Gunshots

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a report of gunshots on Main Street on Sunday night, January 8. Reports indicate shots were fired, but unknown at this time if anyone was injured. The incident happened last night between 10 and 11 p.m. No other information is available at this...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
