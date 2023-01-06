Long before the red carpet rolled out at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles for the Golden Globe Awards on January 10, there was a low hum of chatter moving around the Internet about what might happen at the 80th annual awards show. Last we heard of the Golden Globes back in 2022, controversy concerning the Hollywood Foreign Press Association led NBC to drop the telecast. Since then, the HFPA has been in crisis management mode, making diverse hires and attempting to right the ship. But even amid the headlines, there were whispers of who would attend—and, of course, what they would wear. Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift are all nominated for awards this year; would they show? (In Rihanna’s case, yes: she and A$AP Rocky snuck into the auditorium, skipping the red carpet altogether before finding their seats.)

