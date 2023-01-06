Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
Netflix announces ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 with new video: ‘More misery is coming’
On Friday, Netflix released a trailer for the second season of its hit series "Wednesday," starring Jenna Ortega — and we couldn't be more miserably delighted!. On the one hand, there's not a lot of meat in the less-than-one-minute video from YouTube; the "announcement" is just that, and it's more of a quick recap of the previous season than a reveal of anything new.
wmagazine.com
Jenna Ortega Mixes Preppy and Goth With a Unique Accessory
Sorry Airpods. It girls seem to prefer wired headsets. There’s an entire Instagram account documenting the trend, but while the Bella Hadids of the world tend to prefer Apple’s classic corded earbuds, Jenna Ortega wants something a little more powerful. She proved as much when she wore a set of over-ear headphones out to an event as just another accessory to compliment her look.
wmagazine.com
The Most Anticipated TV Shows of 2023
Peak TV is in full swing, and 2023 promises to deliver a slew of exciting series both new and old to our screens. While 2022 was big for hits like The White Lotus, this year will see the return of fan favorites like HBO’s satirical family dramedy Succession, Showtime’s survivalist thriller Yellowjackets, and FX’s surprise hit set in a Chicago sandwich shop, The Bear.
The viral dance scene in 'M3gan' wasn't in the original movie script
The best scene in "M3gan" wasn't in the first iteration of the script. Director Gerard Johnstone added it later into the Universal thriller.
NME
15 huge horror movies that will scare your pants off in 2023
New year, new scares – 2023 looks like it will have a lot of them, if the upcoming slate of horror movies is anything to go by. Among them, expect to be given a fright by AI-assisted dolls, childhood favourites gone feral and, er, a cocaine-eating bear. Don’t worry, Hollywood is still giving us all the usual ghosts and ghouls too, so get ready for an incredibly spooky year ahead with these unmissable horror films.
Polygon
James Cameron forced to finish Avatar 3 after making too much money
Filmmaker James Cameron, now having made more than $1.5 billion — and finally “breaking even” — with Avatar: The Way of Water at the international box office, is now stuck completing Avatar 3, a film he has already shot. He’s also probably forced to make Avatar 4 and 5 too! Speaking with interviewer Chris Wallace in this week’s episode of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? (answer: James Cameron), the director lamented that “it looks like I can’t wiggle out of this; I’m gonna have to do these other sequels.”
The Hollywood Gossip
Janelle Brown: I Don't Ever Want to Reconcile with Kody, But...
Janelle Brown is not looking back. But the Sister Wives stars says she feel compelled to look forward at times. On Sunday night, the mother of six opened up extensively about her decision to walk away from spiritual spouse Kody, speaking to host Sukanya Krishnan on part three of the Sister Wives: One on One special.
The End of the Netflix-ization of TV and the Beginning of a New Streaming Bundle
This year may mark the end of the Netflix-ization of that thing we used to call television. The clamor to meet consumers where they are — on their phones and Apple TVs, but most definitely not in front of a television with a cable box and a bundle of linear channels — produced a streaming gold rush that was a boon for writers and directors (and famous people) who could get barely baked projects green-lit without so much as a pitch deck. The rush by legacy media brands to launch streaming platforms was accelerated during the pandemic lockdown of 2020....
ABC News
Blake Lively turns wardrobe mishap into pregnancy fashion hack
Blake Lively just dropped a pregnancy fashion hack, and she's sharing it with all her followers. The actress shared a photo of herself on her Instagram story gently cradling her growing belly while wearing a polka dot dress unbuttoned at the waist, a black maxi skirt beneath it, and a pearl necklace and pink pumps.
Harper's Bazaar
Twitter Bows Down to the Newest Horror Icon, M3GAN
The reviews are in, and M3GAN is the first hit film of 2023. The new horror hit from Malignant writer Akela Cooper took over the Internet last October, when the teaser trailer introduced the world to the eponymous robotic doll. The clip was followed by after weeks of fan cams set to the doll's hypnotic dance scene, with soundtracks including Beyoncé's "America's Got a Problem," and a fun guerrilla marketing campaign. Now that the film has finally arrived in theaters, the murderous robot is raking up fans who love the campy, creepy flick.
wmagazine.com
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Golden Globes
Long before the red carpet rolled out at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles for the Golden Globe Awards on January 10, there was a low hum of chatter moving around the Internet about what might happen at the 80th annual awards show. Last we heard of the Golden Globes back in 2022, controversy concerning the Hollywood Foreign Press Association led NBC to drop the telecast. Since then, the HFPA has been in crisis management mode, making diverse hires and attempting to right the ship. But even amid the headlines, there were whispers of who would attend—and, of course, what they would wear. Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift are all nominated for awards this year; would they show? (In Rihanna’s case, yes: she and A$AP Rocky snuck into the auditorium, skipping the red carpet altogether before finding their seats.)
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Prizes Give Makima and Power Playboy Bunny Makeovers
Here we go again. Chainsaw Man may be done with season one, but the fandom is not letting Makima or Power out of its sights. After all, it looks like new merchandise for the girls is on the way, and it promises to turn the pair into Playboy bunnies. As...
wmagazine.com
Jerrod Carmichael Didn’t Hold Back for His Golden Globes Monologue
As the host of the 80th Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday, Jerrod Carmichael didn’t hold back. “I’ll tell you why I’m here,” the comedian opened the show. “I’m here ‘cause I’m Black.” He then went on to recap for the seated crowd of Hollywood’s elite the reason the Globes weren’t able to find a broadcasting partner last year; that is, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s lack of a single Black member, and other alleged ethics violations.
Why 'The Walking Dead' series finale didn't kill off more characters
Showrunner Angela Kang told Insider why more characters didn't die on the series finale and why Rosita was selected to be killed off the show.
startattle.com
Sick (2023 movie) Horror, Peacock, trailer, release date
Due to the pandemic, Parker and her best friend decide to quarantine at the family lake house alone – or so they think. Startattle.com – Sick 2023. September 11, 2022 : Canada (Toronto International Film Festival) September 17, 2022 : Germany (Oldenburg International Film Festival) September 24, 2022...
Digital Trends
How 2019’s Brightburn shows what James Gunn has in store for Superman
James Gunn has received a lot of backlash as the new co-head of DC Films for canceling many highly anticipated superhero projects, including a Man of Steel sequel with Henry Cavill. However, he has also sparked intrigue from many fans for announcing an upcoming reboot of Superman that he wrote himself. For those who haven’t heard the news, Gunn will produce a movie following a new version of Clark Kent during his first years working at the Daily Planet and protecting the people of Earth as Superman.
wmagazine.com
In Babylon, Diego Calva Gets His Big Break
Among the starry cast of Damien Chazelle’s new epic, Babylon, sits Hollywood newcomer Diego Calva, whose performance as Manny Torres—a man breaking into the glitz and glamour of 1920s Hollywood—has garnered him a Golden Globe nomination. After Chazelle discovered the 30-year-old actor online, Calva’s dive into his first-ever major motion picture was a domino effect of departures from the norm, from living with Chazelle to memorizing his co-star Brad Pitt’s lines in addition to his own. The commitment, married with Calva’s background in film direction and scriptwriting, paid off, as Calva effortlessly volleys with Pitt and Margot Robbie. As it stands, he might never be fully relaxed in rooms filled with his biggest idols, but with a potential Oscar nomination on the way, he’s definitely going to have to get used to it.
wmagazine.com
Margot Robbie Dials Up the Chaos
Star power, that hard-to-define magic possessed by a handful of humans, is something Margot Robbie has in abundance. In Babylon, she channels every ounce of it in her portrayal of Nellie LaRoy, a silent-film actor at the center of a messy, decadent era in Hollywood. Here, Robbie talks about how connected she felt with the role—and how disconnected she feels from her astrological sign.
wmagazine.com
Danielle Deadwyler Takes on Her Biggest Role Yet
In the biographical drama Till Danielle Deadwyler plays Mamie Till-Mobley, the mother of 14-year-old Emmett Till, who was murdered by white supremacists in 1955. Out of Till-Mobley’s bereavement and anger comes a determination to keep her son’s memory alive in order to combat racial prejudice. As the pivotal center of the moving film, Deadwyler delivers much of the role’s intensity with her eyes alone, conveying a devastating range of emotions with just a few facial expressions. After critically acclaimed turns in Station Eleven and The Harder They Fall, the Atlanta native is predicted to receive her first Oscar nomination for the Chinonye Chukwu-directed film.
ComicBook
New Batman Game Announced
A new Batman game will hit tabletops later this year. Chaos in Gotham City is a new Batman-themed trick-taking game in which players try to collect Chaos Points while trying to avoid collecting Batman points. The game uses a deck consisting of 40 cards, which has four suits and are numbered from 1 to 10. At the start of each round, a trump suit is determined and players try to take tricks to claim location cards by playing the highest card of a chosen suit, although many higher cards come with a Batman point attached. At the end of a round, players count the number of Batman points on all the cards they've collected. The player with the most Batman points doesn't score any Chaos Points, but everyone else collects points. Gameplay continues for a number of rounds equal to the number of players, and the player with the most Chaos Points wins. Players can also use their special Villain card to help manipulate play in their favor.
