HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS: Indians top Montgomery County; Berea beats Guardians; Lady Patriots fall

Arrest Log January 10, 2023
* Dustin R. West, 33, of Pine Knott, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order. * Judy Ann Short, 48, of Ferguson, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation). * Maria Elana Karabinas, 48, of Nancy, No Charges Specified. * Tony Earl Stringer, 45, of Eubank, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation). *...
John Calipari on expectations at Kentucky: 'We fed that beast. And you got to keep feeding him'
One of John Calipari's favorite recruiting tag lines over the years has been, "Kentucky isn't for everybody." After a 10-5 start that dropped the Wildcats to 45-29 in its last 74 games, which includes no NCAA Tournament wins since 2019, some are starting to wonder whether Kentucky is still for Calipari.
Look: Fan Ejected From Kentucky Game Over John Calipari Sign
On Tuesday night, the Kentucky Wildcats tipped off against South Carolina in a potential get-right game for John Calipari's squad. Kentucky entered the game as a 20-point favorite, but the Gamecocks apparently didn't get the memo. South Carolina stormed out to an early lead and eventually took a ...
Worker killed in incident at stamping plant in Georgetown
One person is dead following a work-related incident at a stamping plant in Georgetown. Authorities said the incident happened Monday at approximately 2 a.m. at YS Precision Stamping (YSPS). FOX 56 has reached out to the Scott County Coroner to confirm the individual's identity. Worker killed in incident at stamping...
COLUMN: Kentucky Basketball Feels Broken Beyond Repair
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Where does Kentucky basketball go from here? The answer appears to be only up from a 26-point thrashing at the hands of the seventh-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, but the Wildcats have been chock-full of lamenting surprises this season, so who knows how deep the bottom really ...
Kentucky vs. South Carolina viewing info, what to watch for, and predictions
After an embarrassing 26-point loss to Alabama on Saturday, Kentucky basketball is not in a good state. The fans are frustrated, the team is not a cohesive unit, and the coaching staff looked bewildered over what happened this past weekend. Fortunately, the Wildcats will have a ‘pick-me-up’ opportunity at Rupp...
Out of town couple loses pup while stopped at Buc-ees in Richmond
One passenger on a trip destined from Michigan to Florida today derailed the plans for an uneventful journey. Jake, a 6 month old boxer, escaped his leash while his family was stopped at the Madison County Buc-ee’s location and ran off around 10 Monday morning. He was seen around 4 hours later on a farm nearby the area.
Meet the 5 Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses for 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One by one, five Kentucky women received their tiara and sash on Monday during a ceremony in the Dillard's at Mall St. Matthews. They were introduced as the 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses. The five are Hayley Benson, of Louisville, Lauren Carter, of Lexington, Mallory Hudson,...
Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Nava...
Teen in stable condition following car wreck in Richmond
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson told FOX 56 a female juvenile was hit near Moberly and Second Street in Richmond Monday afternoon around 2:40 p.m. The Richmond Police Department said that a 17-year-old pedestrian was struck by a car. She was transported to a...
Georgetown mayor makes changes in first week
The new mayor fired the city's police chief and administrative officer in his first week. The actions are expected to be addressed in Monday night's city council meeting. The new mayor fired the city's police chief and administrative officer in his first week. The actions are expected to be addressed in Monday night's city council meeting.
Georgetown church treasurer sentenced to nearly 3 years after stealing over $500k from church
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Georgetown man was sentenced to a federal prison after being found guilty of wire fraud. On Monday, 66-year-old Ralph Tackett was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison. According to a new release, Tackett was the treasurer of a church in Georgetown who embezzled a total of $512,042, in part through the commission of wire fraud.
Lexington man working to preserve Victorian-era home after wall collapse
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Victorian-era home in the heart of downtown Lexington was condemned last month after a brick wall began to collapse. Now, the homeowner is fighting to save a slice of history. For more than 20 years, Art Mize has called an 1890′s victorian era house along...
6 counties eclipsed 100 cases of COVID last week
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – After seeing a drop in data categories last week, likely due to the holidays, Kentucky’s latest COVID-19 report has seen a rebound in the latest report, which was issued late Monday afternoon. State public health officials say there were 6,208 new cases over the...
Man dead after Woodford County crash
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a crash in Woodford County. According to Versailles police, officers were sent around 3:15 Monday afternoon to a crash on Old Frankfort Pike near Woodlake Road. Police say a vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree. The coroner...
Elderly Pedestrian Killed in Accident at East Brunswick Intersection
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - At 8:26 p.m. Monday night, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Cranbury Road and Rues Lane. The pedestrian, Samette Martin, an 82-year-old woman from East Brunswick, was critically injured and pronounced deceased, according to the East Brunswick Police Department. An investigation is being conducted by Patrolman Christian Longhitano and Patrolman Ryan Welch of the East Brunswick Police Department Special Operations Section. The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is being released at this time, says a statement from the EBPD. Anyone with information about this incident may contact the East Brunswick Police Department Special Operations Section at 732-390-6969.
Two People Killed In Somerset Crash
The Somerset Police Department confirmed two people were killed in a Friday night crash. The crash happened on Monticello Street on the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge. Officials say a pickup truck and a van collided. Two men in the van were pronounced dead on the scene. Their names were not released. Three other people were flown out after being transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. Officials said the driver of the truck received no injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
New Jersey’s most educated counties, ranked
More than half of residents 25 or older in five New Jersey counties reported having at least a bachelor’s degree, well above the national average of 35%, according to U.S. Census data. New Jersey ranked 5th in the U.S. for percentage of residents a bachelors degree or higher at...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lexington
Lexington might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Lexington.
Georgetown mayor fires 2 city officials during first week in office
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — Staffing changes made by newly elected Georgetown Mayor Burney Jenkins will be a topic discussed at a Monday night city council meeting. According to the Georgetown News-Graphic, during Jenkins’ first week in office, he relieved Police Chief Mike Bosse and Chief Administrative Officer Andrew Hartley of their duties.
