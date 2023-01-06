HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS: Indians top Montgomery County; Berea beats Guardians; Lady Patriots fall

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - At 8:26 p.m. Monday night, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Cranbury Road and Rues Lane. The pedestrian, Samette Martin, an 82-year-old woman from East Brunswick, was critically injured and pronounced deceased, according to the East Brunswick Police Department. An investigation is being conducted by Patrolman Christian Longhitano and Patrolman Ryan Welch of the East Brunswick Police Department Special Operations Section. The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is being released at this time, says a statement from the EBPD. Anyone with information about this incident may contact the East Brunswick Police Department Special Operations Section at 732-390-6969.

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 17 HOURS AGO