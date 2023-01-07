Man fatally shot near METRO stop outside Greenspoint Mall in north Houston, police say

A man was shot and killed near a bus stop in Houston's Greenspoint area on Friday, according to police.

Houston and Metro Police Department officers responded to a shooting at about 4 p.m. at 12300 Greenspoint Dr., outside of the Greenspoint Mall.

Once police arrived, they found a man shot near a METRO stop located by the mall's parking lot. Officers said they are unsure if the man was actually using the bus.

ABC13's SkyEye was at the scene and crime scene tape could be seen around the bus stop.

Police said the man shot was transported in critical condition to the hospital, where he later died.

Officials said they are trying to get surveillance footage from a bus that was at the shooting location.

Witnesses reported to police that the possible suspect ran inside the mall where he was later detained.

No shots were fired inside the mall, according to HPD, and no other injuries were reported.

