Houston, TX

Man fatally shot near METRO stop outside Greenspoint Mall in north Houston, police say

 2 days ago

A man was shot and killed near a bus stop in Houston's Greenspoint area on Friday, according to police.

Houston and Metro Police Department officers responded to a shooting at about 4 p.m. at 12300 Greenspoint Dr., outside of the Greenspoint Mall.

RELATED: Police vow more officers on patrol after 6th violent incident on or near METRORail in 2 months

As police search for the man who shot a woman a METRORail stop Wednesday night, chiefs with METRO police and HPD are addressing the ongoing violence at light rail stops.

Once police arrived, they found a man shot near a METRO stop located by the mall's parking lot. Officers said they are unsure if the man was actually using the bus.

ABC13's SkyEye was at the scene and crime scene tape could be seen around the bus stop.

Police said the man shot was transported in critical condition to the hospital, where he later died.

Officials said they are trying to get surveillance footage from a bus that was at the shooting location.

Witnesses reported to police that the possible suspect ran inside the mall where he was later detained.

No shots were fired inside the mall, according to HPD, and no other injuries were reported.

ABC13 is tracking crime and safety across Houston. You can investigate crime numbers by neighborhood and zip code.

SEE ALSO: Family of METRORail shooting victim say she's fighting for her life

The woman's sisters were on the phone when the suspect allegedly followed the victim and shot her.

