Waterloo, Columbia girls win, Triad boys prevail. Here’s a recap of 6 games from Monday
The Althoff girls dropped a close South Seven Conference game.
SBLive’s California Girls Basketball Top 25: No. 1 Sierra Canyon holds off No. 3 LJCD; Antelope, Chaminade debut
It's time for league play across much of California high school hoops. Especially in SoCal, where teams have had more time for non-league action. And even though we're only a game or two into conference play, big upsets are already happening. Here are SBLive's statewide girls basketball rankings ...
