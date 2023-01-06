ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

Community Impact Houston

DATA: Percentage of Houstonians with bachelor's degree jumps to nearly one-third in latest census data

Cyclists ride down a trail along Buffalo Bayou in Houston. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) The city of Houston saw its population grow by around 2.4% between 2016 and 2021, according to the latest data released by the U.S. Census Dec. 8. The city's growth was outpaced by growth in Harris County and the state of Texas, which saw population increases of 5.9% and 7.1%, respectively, over that time.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery County Commissioners Court approves $4.2M for Tamina water project

The court approved $4.2 million to help prefund the Tamina water project. (Community Impact staff) Montgomery County Commissioners Court on Jan. 10 approved moving Building Maintenance Director Tim Stewart to the chief of staff position for Precinct 4 Commissioner Matt Gray as well as approving $4.2 million out of American Rescue Plan Act monies to prefund the first phase of an interlocal project that will extend water and sewer infrastructure from the city of Shenandoah to the community of Tamina.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery County Commissioners Court to discuss interlocal agreement, building maintenance director

The meeting will be held on the fourth floor of the Alan B. Sadler building in Conroe. (Community Impact staff) The Montgomery County Commissioners Court session on Jan. 10 will offer the final approval of the interlocal agreement for the extension of water and sewer to the Tamina community as well as discuss the evaluation and potential dismissal of the county director of building maintenance and a position with the office of court administration.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Emergency food provider in Pearland constructing new facility

Christian Helping Hands is building a new facility that will also host medical provider Seva Clinic, according to the CHH co-founder. (Courtesy Pexels) Christian Helping Hands, a nonprofit organization that aims to assist those in need living in Pearland, Friendswood, Brookside and Manvel, is constructing a new enlarged facility, according to co-founder Hita Dickson. The organization provides food, clothing vouchers and medical vouchers as they are available.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Caya's serving sweets in Montgomery

Caya's opened Dec. 9 in Montgomery. (Courtesy Caya's) Caya's held a soft opening Dec. 9 in Montgomery. The eatery is located at 14626 Hwy. 105 W., Ste. A, Montgomery, and offers items including daiquiris, boba teas, snow cones and coffees. The business also offers pastries, such as macaroons. 310-867-3559. Instagram: cayas_cafe.
MONTGOMERY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Median household income, bachelor's degree attainment increases in most Tomball, Magnolia ZIP codes

In all the cities, ZIP codes and school districts of Tomball and Magnolia, the median household income increased between 2016-21. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact) According to U.S. Census Bureau data released Dec. 8 for local populations, the level of education and median income of the Tomball and Magnolia areas has changed over the last five years.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Massage Forest brings massage therapy to Conroe

Massage Forest is now open in Conroe. (Courtesy Massage Forest) Massage Forest opened in early December at 6511 Hwy.105, Ste. C, Conroe. The business offers types of massages, such as Thai herbal ball, Thai combination massage and Swedish massage. Each massage varies from 60-120 minutes. 936-703-3716. https://conroemassagetherapist.com. Reporter, Conroe/Montgomery. Peyton...
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Harris County Commissioners Court preview: Briones in, Hidalgo absent for meeting to discuss climate action plan, worker safety policy

Harris County commissioners will meet for the first time in 2023 on Jan. 10. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones will take her seat at Commissioners Court for the first time at the first meeting of 2023 on Jan. 10 as commissioners are set to adopt the county’s new climate action plan and a policy to protect contractors at construction sites.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

