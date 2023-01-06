Read full article on original website
Texas Man Accused of Kidnapping, Torturing, and Beating Woman He Met on Bumble After She Refused His AdvancesLarry LeaseSpring, TX
Woman dies after crashing during a chase with Montgomery County Sheriff Deputieshoustonstringer_comWillis, TX
13-Year-Old Autistic Teenager from Texas Gets to Meet Video Game Developer After Being 'Bullied & Beaten by Peers'Zack LoveHouston, TX
In 2010, a 16-year-old girl told her mom she was going to pick up her paycheck after school. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSpring, TX
DATA: Percentage of Houstonians with bachelor's degree jumps to nearly one-third in latest census data
Cyclists ride down a trail along Buffalo Bayou in Houston. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) The city of Houston saw its population grow by around 2.4% between 2016 and 2021, according to the latest data released by the U.S. Census Dec. 8. The city's growth was outpaced by growth in Harris County and the state of Texas, which saw population increases of 5.9% and 7.1%, respectively, over that time.
DATA: Population down, education levels up in Bellaire, West University Place over past 5 years
Covering an area of roughly two square miles, West University Place is home to a variety of parks as well as Harris County's West University Branch Library. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) Population levels fell slightly in the cities of Bellaire and West University Place between 2016 and 2021, according to the...
Montgomery County Commissioners Court approves $4.2M for Tamina water project
The court approved $4.2 million to help prefund the Tamina water project. (Community Impact staff) Montgomery County Commissioners Court on Jan. 10 approved moving Building Maintenance Director Tim Stewart to the chief of staff position for Precinct 4 Commissioner Matt Gray as well as approving $4.2 million out of American Rescue Plan Act monies to prefund the first phase of an interlocal project that will extend water and sewer infrastructure from the city of Shenandoah to the community of Tamina.
Tomball ISD to consider interlocal agreement with Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office
During its Jan. 10 meeting, the Tomball ISD Board of Trustees will consider approving an interlocal agreement with Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office, which would provide four officers to the district. (Courtesy Tomball ISD) During its Jan. 10 meeting, the Tomball ISD Board of Trustees will consider approving an...
Montgomery County Commissioners Court to discuss interlocal agreement, building maintenance director
The meeting will be held on the fourth floor of the Alan B. Sadler building in Conroe. (Community Impact staff) The Montgomery County Commissioners Court session on Jan. 10 will offer the final approval of the interlocal agreement for the extension of water and sewer to the Tamina community as well as discuss the evaluation and potential dismissal of the county director of building maintenance and a position with the office of court administration.
Emergency food provider in Pearland constructing new facility
Christian Helping Hands is building a new facility that will also host medical provider Seva Clinic, according to the CHH co-founder. (Courtesy Pexels) Christian Helping Hands, a nonprofit organization that aims to assist those in need living in Pearland, Friendswood, Brookside and Manvel, is constructing a new enlarged facility, according to co-founder Hita Dickson. The organization provides food, clothing vouchers and medical vouchers as they are available.
Humble ISD trustees approve academic calendar for 2023-24 school year
Humble ISD trustees approved the district’s academic calendar for the 2023-24 school year during their Jan. 10 board meeting. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact Newspaper) Humble ISD trustees approved the district’s academic calendar for the 2023-24 school year during their Jan. 10 board meeting. Officials noted the school year will...
Fort Bend Junior Service League opens applications to $8K in scholarships for women
From left: Maddy Xiong, Kathyrn Reynolds, Leeah Chang, Anshumi Jhaveri, Arshia Verma and Urva Patel were recipients of the 2021-22 Volunteer Scholarships awarded by the Fort Bend Junior Service League. (Courtesy Fort Bend Junior Service League) The Fort Bend Junior Service League has announced it is now accepting applications for...
The Color Society set to relocate to larger location in Generation Park
The Color Society, a beauty salon specializing in hair services for men and women, is moving to into a larger location in master-planned community Generation Park in the first quarter of 2023. (Courtesy McCord Development) The Color Society, a beauty salon specializing in hair services for men and women, is...
WFAA
Texas still has hundreds of millions of dollars available for homeowners who've struggled in the pandemic
DALLAS — Texas still has unspent federal COVID money. In fact, one program, Texas Homeowner Assistance, has hundreds of millions of dollars still available. That’s more money still left than the program has given out to date. So far, Harris County homeowners have gotten more money from this...
New American Wire Group facility poised to bring more jobs to Katy
American Wire Group supplies equipment for the electric utility and renewable markets. (Courtesy Pexels) American Wire Group, a supplier of wires, cables and other equipment for the electric utility and renewable markets, announced the opening of a national distribution facility in Katy. The new 205,000-square-foot distribution center off of Katy...
Caya's serving sweets in Montgomery
Caya's opened Dec. 9 in Montgomery. (Courtesy Caya's) Caya's held a soft opening Dec. 9 in Montgomery. The eatery is located at 14626 Hwy. 105 W., Ste. A, Montgomery, and offers items including daiquiris, boba teas, snow cones and coffees. The business also offers pastries, such as macaroons. 310-867-3559. Instagram: cayas_cafe.
Median household income, bachelor's degree attainment increases in most Tomball, Magnolia ZIP codes
In all the cities, ZIP codes and school districts of Tomball and Magnolia, the median household income increased between 2016-21. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact) According to U.S. Census Bureau data released Dec. 8 for local populations, the level of education and median income of the Tomball and Magnolia areas has changed over the last five years.
Harris County commissioners approve climate action plan, worker safety policy
Harris County commissioners approved a climate action plan and a worker safety policy during their Jan. 10 meeting. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Harris County commissioners unanimously approved adopting a worker safety policy for contractors at construction sites, but voted along party lines to approve a climate action plan at their Jan. 10 meeting.
Massage Forest brings massage therapy to Conroe
Massage Forest is now open in Conroe. (Courtesy Massage Forest) Massage Forest opened in early December at 6511 Hwy.105, Ste. C, Conroe. The business offers types of massages, such as Thai herbal ball, Thai combination massage and Swedish massage. Each massage varies from 60-120 minutes. 936-703-3716. https://conroemassagetherapist.com. Reporter, Conroe/Montgomery. Peyton...
Yikes! Have You Heard About This New Self-Checkout Scam at Texas Stores?
In December, a person who asked to remain anonymous shared information regarding a self-checkout scam going around. One such occasion occurred at a Walmart location in Spring, Texas. And as you and I both know, scams can spread like viruses. It's best to be on the lookout for such things,...
Harris County Commissioners Court preview: Briones in, Hidalgo absent for meeting to discuss climate action plan, worker safety policy
Harris County commissioners will meet for the first time in 2023 on Jan. 10. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones will take her seat at Commissioners Court for the first time at the first meeting of 2023 on Jan. 10 as commissioners are set to adopt the county’s new climate action plan and a policy to protect contractors at construction sites.
Investment group interested in developing Exxon property in Friendswood
Hines is under contract to develop the property located between the Wilderness Trails and Creekwood Estates subdivisions. (Courtesy city of Friendswood) New life as a residential development could be in the future for an Exxon property sitting vacant in Friendswood. Hines, a multinational real estate investment group, is under contract...
Owen Park, Westside Recreation Center opens Jan. 23 in Conroe
Owen Park will open Jan. 23 in Conroe. (Courtesy Conroe Department of Parks and Recreation) The city of Conroe announced Jan. 5 the soft opening of Owen Park and the Westside Recreation Center will be Jan. 23. According to previous reporting, the city bought the property for $2.5 million in...
Tomball ISD chief financial officer to retire in June
Tomball ISD's Chief Financial Officer Jim Ross said he plans to retire in June. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Tomball ISD Chief Financial Officer Jim Ross plans to retire in June, he said in a Jan. 5 interview. “When I retire in June, I will have been with the district for 20...
