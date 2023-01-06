ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WSLS

Contested housing development in Roanoke moves forward

ROANOKE, Va. – A controversial apartment complex went back in front of the Roanoke City Planning Commission on Monday. The proposed development along Orange Avenue would be one of the biggest projects to date. Daniel Cyrus represents TPB Enterprises, the company proposing the housing project. [READ MORE: Largest apartment...
ROANOKE, VA
The News-Gazette

Kenneth Howard Cathey, 80, of Lexington died Jan. 9

Kenneth Howard Cathey, 80, died Jan. 9, 2023, in Lexington , after a short battle with old age. , the son of Ray and Alice Rickman Cathey. . He was a 1964 graduate of the business school of the. University. of. North Carolina. at. Chapel Hill. and served five years...
LEXINGTON, VA
WSLS

Fire Station hotel set to open soon in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – One of Downtown Roanoke’s most historic buildings has been undergoing a facelift over the past few years. The old Fire Station No. 1 is just a couple of weeks away from opening to the public. Dale Wilkinson is a partner at Old School Partners, the...
ROANOKE, VA
The News-Gazette

Temple L. Kessinger Jr., 77, of Covington died Jan. 6

Mr. Temple Lyman Kessinger Jr., age 77, of Covington went to be with Jesus Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at the Woodlands Health and Rehab Center, Clifton Forge. He was the husband of Karen Byerly Kessinger. Mr. Kessinger was born Sept. 15, 1945, in. Alleghany. County. , the son of the...
COVINGTON, VA
WSLS

Rockbridge Regional Library closed as repair efforts continue

LEXINGTON, Va. – The Rockbridge Regional Library is making repairs after a water pipe busted, causing flooding and damage to the building. We’re told floors need to be pulled up, drywall needs to be taken down, and several books need to be replaced. “Christmas day, I came in...
LEXINGTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg Humane Society receives 9 dogs seized from one home

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A local shelter is asking for your help after receiving 9 dogs from one home. All nine dogs are large and were seized from the home and taken to the Lynchburg Humane Society. The shelter now has 122 dogs in care, a record-breaking number. Managers say...
LYNCHBURG, VA
NRVNews

Hurt, Brett Justin

Brett Justin Hurt, 38 of Roanoke, VA departed this life suddenly on January 5, 2023 in Roanoke County, VA. Born on December 24, 1984 in Roanoke, Virginia he was a son of Elizabeth Wilhelm Overstreet and the late Byron Bentley Hurt. Brett faithfully served his country as a soldier in...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Former owner of The Roanoker restaurant hosts cookbook signing

ROANOKE, Va. – Many are missing their favorite dishes from The Roanoker restaurant – that’s why they’re keeping the legacy of the Star City staple alive. On Friday afternoon, the owner and her daughter-in-law hosted a book signing for their new cookbook. ‘81 years of food...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Crashes in Amherst, Botetourt, Bedford counties cleared

All crashes have been cleared. 1. A multi-vehicle crash on US 29 in Amherst near US 60 has all northbound lanes closed. Traffic is being re-routed. There is no estimate as to when the roads will reopen. Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to use caution because bridges and roads are icy.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WSET

44-year-old man sentenced for 2020 Clifton Forge murder: Attorney

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Commonwealth's Attorney for Alleghany County said a 44-year-old was sentenced for a 2020 Clifton Forge murder on Monday. Kenneth Carter Staples, 44, was sentenced in the Alleghany County Circuit Court on Monday to life in the penitentiary suspended after serving an active sentence of 35 years for a 2020 Clifton Forge murder, the commonwealth attorney said.
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
wvtf.org

Va. News: Daylight Saving Time & saving historic documents

A Roanoke County delegate wants to find out more about how switching to Daylight Saving Time every spring impacts Virginians and whether that should continue. And some of the nation's oldest historical documents may be at risk of damage from material that was meant to protect them. Those have been...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy