Bed Bath & Beyond to close these Virginia stores: 'They've lost control'
Bath & Beyond updated its list of stores it plans to close amid its financial struggles. The list includes five stores in Virginia.
WSLS
Contested housing development in Roanoke moves forward
ROANOKE, Va. – A controversial apartment complex went back in front of the Roanoke City Planning Commission on Monday. The proposed development along Orange Avenue would be one of the biggest projects to date. Daniel Cyrus represents TPB Enterprises, the company proposing the housing project. [READ MORE: Largest apartment...
The News-Gazette
Kenneth Howard Cathey, 80, of Lexington died Jan. 9
Kenneth Howard Cathey, 80, died Jan. 9, 2023, in Lexington , after a short battle with old age. , the son of Ray and Alice Rickman Cathey. . He was a 1964 graduate of the business school of the. University. of. North Carolina. at. Chapel Hill. and served five years...
WSLS
Fire Station hotel set to open soon in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – One of Downtown Roanoke’s most historic buildings has been undergoing a facelift over the past few years. The old Fire Station No. 1 is just a couple of weeks away from opening to the public. Dale Wilkinson is a partner at Old School Partners, the...
Popular discount retail chain opening new location in Virginia
A popular discount retail chain is opening another new location in Virginia this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the major discount retail chain Homegoods will be opening its newest Virginia store location in Lynchburg, according to the company's website.
WDBJ7.com
Grown Here at Home: Lynchburg meat processing company finds solution to keeping cattle hides out of landfills
LYNCHBURG Va. (WDBJ) - Seven Hills Food Co. in Lynchburg has become one of the largest buyers of Virginia-raised beef. “Everything is done fresh, in house, and shipped fresh,” explained Dalton Mosser, vice president of Seven Hills Food Co. While they’re delivering what their customers want, they had a...
The News-Gazette
Temple L. Kessinger Jr., 77, of Covington died Jan. 6
Mr. Temple Lyman Kessinger Jr., age 77, of Covington went to be with Jesus Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at the Woodlands Health and Rehab Center, Clifton Forge. He was the husband of Karen Byerly Kessinger. Mr. Kessinger was born Sept. 15, 1945, in. Alleghany. County. , the son of the...
WSLS
Rockbridge Regional Library closed as repair efforts continue
LEXINGTON, Va. – The Rockbridge Regional Library is making repairs after a water pipe busted, causing flooding and damage to the building. We’re told floors need to be pulled up, drywall needs to be taken down, and several books need to be replaced. “Christmas day, I came in...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: The ice cream will go on, but dining in is out at Stuarts Draft shop
Sweet Scoops Ice Cream Parlor opened in Stuarts Draft in June 2020, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Through minimum wage increases, supply chain challenges and the need to hire a manager, the shop survived. But all of its staff members are returning to college this semester, so the dining room closed...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Humane Society receives 9 dogs seized from one home
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A local shelter is asking for your help after receiving 9 dogs from one home. All nine dogs are large and were seized from the home and taken to the Lynchburg Humane Society. The shelter now has 122 dogs in care, a record-breaking number. Managers say...
NRVNews
Hurt, Brett Justin
Brett Justin Hurt, 38 of Roanoke, VA departed this life suddenly on January 5, 2023 in Roanoke County, VA. Born on December 24, 1984 in Roanoke, Virginia he was a son of Elizabeth Wilhelm Overstreet and the late Byron Bentley Hurt. Brett faithfully served his country as a soldier in...
WSET
Roanoke Co. firefighters stress the importance of keeping chimneys clean and inspected
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke County firefighters stress the importance of having your chimney cleaned and inspected. The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department said they were working on a chimney fire call on Friday. According to firefighters, this call was located in the Masons Cove area of the...
WSLS
Former owner of The Roanoker restaurant hosts cookbook signing
ROANOKE, Va. – Many are missing their favorite dishes from The Roanoker restaurant – that’s why they’re keeping the legacy of the Star City staple alive. On Friday afternoon, the owner and her daughter-in-law hosted a book signing for their new cookbook. ‘81 years of food...
WSLS
Crashes in Amherst, Botetourt, Bedford counties cleared
All crashes have been cleared. 1. A multi-vehicle crash on US 29 in Amherst near US 60 has all northbound lanes closed. Traffic is being re-routed. There is no estimate as to when the roads will reopen. Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to use caution because bridges and roads are icy.
Blacksburg, Charlottesville Among The “Most Stressed-Out” College Towns
College student stress levels are on the rise, thanks to financial worries, time spent on digital devices, social and academic pressures, job planning, and recent Covid lockdowns and vax mandates, and it’s no different in Blacksburg or Charlottesville. In fact, the mental health of young adults has become a critical issue in the past few […]
Ambulance crashes into coffee shop in Waynesboro
It was determined that the driver of the ambulance was in the coffee shop's drive-thru and cut the turn too close when trying to leave. This caused the rear driver's side tire to hop a curb, which made the top of the ambulance collide with the roof of the coffee shop.
WSET
44-year-old man sentenced for 2020 Clifton Forge murder: Attorney
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Commonwealth's Attorney for Alleghany County said a 44-year-old was sentenced for a 2020 Clifton Forge murder on Monday. Kenneth Carter Staples, 44, was sentenced in the Alleghany County Circuit Court on Monday to life in the penitentiary suspended after serving an active sentence of 35 years for a 2020 Clifton Forge murder, the commonwealth attorney said.
WDBJ7.com
Guinea pigs need to be adopted from the Bedford County Animal Shelter
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Franklin County Humane Society has found a foster for Waffles and Pancake. ORIGINAL STORY: The Bedford County Animal Shelter has special animals waiting for forever homes. Waffles, Pancake, Mama, Jack and Jill are all guinea pigs at the animal shelter. “There are so many of...
WSLS
Carilion psychiatrist provides insight after police say Virginia 6-year-old shot his teacher
ROANOKE, Va. – After a school shooting in Virginia where police say a six-year-old intentionally shot his teacher, the same question keeps being asked: how could this happen?. 10 News spoke with a local psychiatrist to get answers to that question on the minds of parents across the Commonwealth.
wvtf.org
Va. News: Daylight Saving Time & saving historic documents
A Roanoke County delegate wants to find out more about how switching to Daylight Saving Time every spring impacts Virginians and whether that should continue. And some of the nation's oldest historical documents may be at risk of damage from material that was meant to protect them. Those have been...
