Bethenny Frankel Shades ‘Crazy’ Prince Harry for Sharing Details About Royal Family in ‘Spare’: ‘We Understand S—t Went Down’

By Kat Pettibone
 4 days ago
TMI? Bethenny Frankel didn’t hold back when sharing her thoughts about Prince Harry’s new memoir, Spare — and she thinks the Duke of Sussex may have taken it a step too far.

“Is it too late to change the name of Harry’s book to Dirty Harry Laundry ?” Frankel, 52, quipped via Instagram on Friday, January 6. “I mean if I had a nickel for every person who had thrown down with a family member, a brother … It’s crazy. How much more?”

In the video, the former Real Housewives of New York City star went on to suggest that a better name for the book would be her own Bravo catchphrase, “mention it all,” while predicting how intimate the duke, 38, and wife Meghan Markle were going to get about their lives in the future.

“Are we going with Meghan [Markle] to get a pap smear? I mean, what’s next?” the SkinnyGirl founder asked sarcastically in the clip. “Honestly, I feel like I’m going to be in a rectal exam with Harry and William. … We get it. We got it. I mean, what else are we gonna do? Like, high colonics with the royals.”

Spare , which will be released to the public on Tuesday, January 10, features dozens of highly personal anecdotes about the prince, who wrote about losing his virginity, trying cocaine and fighting with Meghan, 41. Notably, Harry also made countless controversial claims about members of the royal family, including father King Charles III , brother Prince William and his wife, Princess Kate .

Despite her advice that the BetterUP CIO should lay off spilling family secrets, Frankel admitted that she was “leaning into” the drama.

“Say more so I can say more,” she said. “Like, I was saying stop it. I’m wrong. Keep it going. I want to hear what’s going to happen next .” The reality star added that she wouldn’t, however, be purchasing the memoir anytime soon.

“I’m not gonna buy [his book] or read it. I will not pay the money. We gave him a couple hundred million in cash and prizes, but no, it’s not enough. It’s not enough,” Frankel shared. She captioned the post “Saturday Night Live skit material" before further explaining her frustrations with Harry and Meghan.

“Racism exists in the world & perhaps in the monarchy. These two seem to have disliked their two years before exile. We get it. Many of us believe some of it. Asked and answered,” she wrote. “The media won’t stop with it so I now find it comical. I’m open to interpretation but it’s giving babies who want attention and need to be picked up every time they cry and we may prefer the Ferber method for these two.”

This isn’t the first time that the New York native has gotten candid about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In September 2022, Frankel labeled Meghan a “terrible businessperson” amid the Fringe alum’s promotion for her Archetypes podcast.

“Timing is Everything, don’t believe your own BS & play chess not checkers,” Frankel captioned a no-holds-barred TikTok video at the time.

She added, “Maybe I’ll be canceled for saying this … but I just think we have to be able to say something without getting beaten down. She is a terrible, terrible businessperson [and] strategist. She’s playing checkers, not chess because she is overplaying her hand, and she is painting herself into a corner, becoming a woman without a country.”

Though the "Just B" podcast host conceded that the Bench author left a “terrible, terrible situation” when she and Harry stepped down from their senior royal duties in March 2020, Frankel claimed Meghan is “f–king it up” when it comes to life outside of the royal bubble.

“She’s a polarizing person, don’t get it twisted ,” the TV personality continued, telling fans she was “trolled” when she previously spoke out about  "The Archetypes" podcast host before Harry and Meghan's March 2021 CBS sit-down interview. “It was brutal, I’m not going to lie. It would have been so easy to just not say anything … and now the tide’s turned [on her]. … It may not be the message, it’s the messenger.”

Comments / 38

MercyAngel
4d ago

Agreed, This is absolutely psycho at this point, couldn’t be any more disappointed in Harry, all right it seems like he used to be a very different person before nutmeg, now he’s her hemorrhoid, he just hangs there and he does whatever she says, it is so pathetic. I’m no longer gonna say grow is set anymore Harry, I’m gonna say get a mind, of your own, with your own thoughts, with your own messages, with just you, not who she tells you, you are. I truly don’t think anyone respects you anymore Harry. 😔

Reply
34
El
2d ago

Things happen in every family. The RF is no different, Harry. However, most families do NOT air differences in public. So, Harry, WHY ARE YOU DOING IT ??? Are you so pathetic ? Jealous ? Angry? Mentally flawed? Enabled by your wife ? For money $$$ ? It is time for Harry to STOP.

Reply(1)
26
Houston.
4d ago

soooo it looks like Harry and Meghan were MEANT FOR EACH OTHER...They both; hate, trash and CONTINOUSLY to throw their families under the bus BUT THEY HAVEN'T done ANYTHING WRONG...Everyone is at FAULT and they OWE them an APOLOGY 😿🤪🤪🤢🤮🤮

Reply
31
Related
shefinds

Sharon Osbourne Issues Warning To Meghan Markle After Calling 'Harry & Meghan' A 'Disrespectful Whine Fest': 'Move On'

This post has been updated since it was originally published to include recent facts. Piers Morgan isn’t the only one with an opinion on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan. His good friend Sharon Osbourne, 70, was also willing to throw her two cents in while appearing on his TalkTV show Uncensored, and although she has sometimes defended the couple in the past – even going as far as saying she felt “sorry” for them at one point – she had much harsher words this time around, calling the docuseries a “disrespectful whine fest.” Ouch!
netflixjunkie.com

Once Meghan and Harry’s Friend, Hollywood A-lister Boards Private Jet To Deliver Christmas Treats to Kate and The Other Prince

Britain’s Imperial Family has its own fandom, and the Hollywood bigwigs have their own fangirl moments too. Since time immemorial, the Royal Family has a record of getting along with the greatest of stars in the Industry. Be it Marilyn Monroe curtseying to Queen Elizabeth or Princess Diana dancing with John Travolta. Celebrities have always rubbed elbows with the cream of the British aristocracy. Recently after King Charles’s royal meeting with the King of Hollywood, Ryan Reynolds, another royal and star team, has surfaced on the internet. It is none other than Prince William and Kate with Tom Cruise.
OK! Magazine

'It's Disgusting!': Fans Lash Out At Meghan Markle & Prince Harry For Describing Nottingham Cottage As 'Small'

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry described Nottingham Cottage in the second half of their Netflix docuseries, fans were less than pleased with the couple. "As far as people were concerned we were living in a palace. [But] we were living in a cottage," the 38-year-old said in the series. "On palace grounds. Kensington Palace sounds very regal of course, it does say palace in the name, but Nottingham Cottage was small.""The whole thing was really small on a slight lean with low ceilings. Whoever lived their before must have been small," Harry added, referring to Prince William and Kate...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer says there was pressure to make dress ‘flawless’

Clare Waight Keller has reflected on the pressure of designing the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress.In the fourth episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, the former Givenchy artistic director reflected on designing the duchess’ gown for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.“Looking at the design of the dress, there were many conversations we had over how you want to present yourself to the world,” Waight Keller explained in an interview during the documentary.The British designer spoke about how the royal wedding, which was watched by 29 million people in the United States, amplified...
CALIFORNIA STATE
netflixjunkie.com

Meghan Markle Once Spoke About Being “unable to afford” Their Six-figure Worth Montecito Mansion

After their recent sneak peeks in the Netflix bombshell docuseries, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Montecito estate is once again in news. Although the independent royal couple now owns a huge stretch of extravaganza in the hills of Santa Barbara, it did not come free to them at all. In the infancy of their troublesome life together, both of them could only dream of owning such a bungalow. The infamous Megxit had left everyone shattered and the couple too also took its time to settle down.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
netflixjunkie.com

Duke Wants To Be The King! Royal Experts Weighs On How Harry and Megha Are “bitterly jealous” Of William and Kate

At this point, Prince Harry and Meghan must have become immune to all the blatant criticism and backlashes targeted at them. Ever since the Duke and the Duchess released their tell-all bombshell docuseries controversies have become the new norm for the Sussex couple. Royals Experts are not tired of bad-mouthing the couple with their theories. Prince Harry and Meghan are not tired of giving them a reason to. Then enter, Prince and Princess of Wales, William, and Kate.
netflixjunkie.com

“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment

Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
New York Post

Prince Harry wrote a bitter revenge memoir, but he’s only stabbed himself

Spare us, spare them, and spare yourself, Harry. “Spare,” Prince Harry’s revenge on his family, the media, the horsey older woman who deflowered him in a field behind a busy pub and anyone who has ever treated him as the spare to Prince William’s heir, is literary self-harm. Every time Harry Plotter the half-wit prince puts the knife into his brother, the fumbling assassin falls on his own blade. Call it Harry-kiri. Harry has already rejected his homeland and attacked his people. He has slandered the House of Windsor as institutionally racist. He has, as his Netflix exposé showed, lost his...
The Independent

Voices: Titillating but tedious: Prince Harry’s real betrayal is showing the royals for who they are

And so it should transpire that a young, moderately handsome and not especially bright young man has a) lost his virginity in regrettable fashion b) dabbled in recreational drugs c) had a moderately violent row with a brother of about the same age and d) done what was expected of him in the armed forces.Woah woah woah. Clear out all the front pages. This is jaw-dropping stuff. Surely all of these entirely plausible incidents can’t be real. Scrape my pieces up off the floor. I am blown away.The front page of the Daily Mail announces, in its ingenious pun...
The Hollywood Gossip

Kate Middleton Blasts Harry & Meghan Following Netflix Doc: You Betrayed Me!

Well, Harry and Meghan’s Netflix series has aired in its entirety, and it’s inspired just about every kind of hot take imaginable. Casual viewers might have complained that the show was a bit too deliberately paced (read: boring), but apparently, the British tabloid press and the royal family witnessed something else entirely.
Comments / 0

Community Policy