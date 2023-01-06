Read full article on original website
Suspect shot after confrontation with DEA agents on NJ street
New Jersey prosecutors are investigating an officer-involved shooting which occurred on Tuesday afternoon near an elementary school.
NJ middle school art teacher charged after overdosing on fentanyl in front of students
A New Jersey middle school art teacher was hit with drug possession and child endangerment charges after he overdosed on fentanyl in front of his students in November, authorities said Friday.
Man charged with possession of heroin, drug paraphernalia in Denville Township
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man is facing drug charges in Denville Township, according to police. On Jan. 6, police conducted a wellness check at the 7-Eleven, located on West Main St, after observing a man slumped over in the driver seat of a parked vehicle, police said.
Hit-And-Run Driver Wanted For Killing Bergen Mother Of 5 Caught: Authorities
Authorities have made an arrest in the hit-and-run death of a Garfield mother of five, Daily Voice has learned. Victor E. Diaz Castenada, 26, was being held in the Bergen County Jail on Tuesday, Jan. 10, in connection with the death exactly a week earlier of Shazia Faazal. The driver...
Passaic County Chiropractor Charged With $372,000 Insurance Fraud
A 69-year-old chiropractor from Passaic County was charged with submitting $372,000 worth of bogus insurance claims, authorities said. Patrick Capizzi of North Haledon was released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson following his arrest on Monday, Jan. 9, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes announced on Tuesday.
Investigation underway for police shooting in Fort Lee
The suspect is said to be in custody and there have been no reports of any injuries to officers.
Employee Molests Underage Girl In Back Area Of Krauszers In Park Ridge: Authorities
An employee fondled and kissed the breasts of an underage girl in the back of a Krauszers in Park Ridge after giving her THC pens, authorities charged. Sharath K. Reddy, 27, of New Milford didn't know the girl and a female friend who'd entered the Park Avenue convenience store around 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, they said.
Heroin, Crack, Loaded Handguns Seized In Central Jersey Bust
A 35-year-old man from Central Jersey was arrested on multiple drug and weapons charges after a months-long investigation.Elijah Parker, 35, of Parlin, Old Bridge, was arrested in New Brunswick on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, by the Middlesex County Narcotics Task Force with the assistance of …
UPDATE: Real Estate Agent Charged In Hit-And-Run Death Of Bergen Mother Of 5
A 26-year-old real estate agent from Paterson was driving the hit-and-run sedan that struck and killed a Garfield mother of five outside her home, authorities confirmed. Victor E. Diaz Castenada was being held in the Bergen County Jail on Tuesday, Jan. 10, in connection with the death exactly a week earlier of Shazia Faazal, 51.
Prosecutor Probes Crash That Killed Essex County Woman
Police are investigating the cause of the car crash that killed a 70-year-old woman in Roseland on Monday afternoon, authorities say. First responders were called to the 100 block of Eisenhower Parkway at around noon on Jan. 9 for a reported two-car accident, acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said in a release.
DEA agents open fire at suspects during drug sting operation in Fort Lee, officials say
FORT LEE, NJ (PIX11) — A federal drug sting operation came to a violent end in Fort Lee on Tuesday afternoon, officials said. A spokesperson for the federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) said two agents were engaged in an operation when they opened fire on several suspects inside this black Toyota Camry sedan. The shooting […]
Wheelchair-Bound Shooting Victim From Paterson Shot Again
A 35-year-old man confined to a wheelchair from a previous shooting was critically wounded by gunfire in Paterson, authorities confirmed. The victim was shot multiple times at the five corners where Park Avenue and East 22nd Street meet shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said in a joint release.
Investigation underway after person shot by police in North Jersey
A person was shot by police Tuesday afternoon in Fort Lee, according to a brief statement from Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella. The shooting happened at 1:35 p.m. on Whiteman Street but no other details were released by Musella, who said the incident remained under investigation by his office. Typically,...
Morris County woman charged with multiple car burglaries
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A 27-year-old Dover woman is facing charges after police arrested her for allegedly burglarizing vehicles in Denville Township. The Denville Police Department investigated three motor vehicle burglaries between Jan. 4 and Jan. 5 that occured at two local businesses and one residence, police said.
NJ man shoots at burglar who broke into his home — is that legal?
A Roseland homeowner who fired at a burglar who broke into his home early Monday morning has not been charged with a crime. And he has the support of the mayor. Mayor James Spango said that an intruder, who was looking for a set of car keys, got into the house on Lasalle Court and made it as far as the mudroom before the confrontation with the homeowner.
Shooting Suspect Sought In Newark
Newark police are searching for the man accused of shooting at a woman on a Fairmount street, authorities say. The attack occurred just after 10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, on the 100 block of South 9th Street, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said in a statement. The woman was not injured, and police say she knew the man who pulled the trigger.
Homeowner fires shot after man breaks into NJ home to steal car: Officials
A homeowner in New Jersey turned the tables on a home intruder who broke into his home.
Multiple Arrests Made in Secaucus, NJ During Week 01/02/2023-01/08/2023
During the week of January 2nd through January 8th, the Secaucus Police Department made multiple arrests in the town of Secaucus, New Jersey. On January 2nd, police transferred custody of 46-year-old Sennca Nesbit of Jersey City, who had several outstanding warrants issued in multiple jurisdictions. Nesbit was not able to post bail for the warrant issued out of Secaucus, and was subsequently transported to the Hudson County Jail.
Police: Homeowner in Roseland shoots at intruder trying to steal luxury vehicle
They say the intruder was looking for the key to a BMW in the laundry room or mud room from 5 Lasalle Court at 3 a.m. The intruder entered through the window to the garage to try and gain access into the home, where he was shot at by the owner of the home.
New Rochelle High School Nurses Make Narcan Save of Student After Suspected One-Hit Vape Fentanyl OD
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (January 9, 2023) — New Rochelle Schools Superintendent Jonathan P. Raymond announced today that a student at New Rochelle High School came close to dying following what is a suspected Fentanyl overdose. “Our nursing staff had to use Narcan to save a student who vaped what...
