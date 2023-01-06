ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Passaic County Chiropractor Charged With $372,000 Insurance Fraud

A 69-year-old chiropractor from Passaic County was charged with submitting $372,000 worth of bogus insurance claims, authorities said. Patrick Capizzi of North Haledon was released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson following his arrest on Monday, Jan. 9, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes announced on Tuesday.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Prosecutor Probes Crash That Killed Essex County Woman

Police are investigating the cause of the car crash that killed a 70-year-old woman in Roseland on Monday afternoon, authorities say. First responders were called to the 100 block of Eisenhower Parkway at around noon on Jan. 9 for a reported two-car accident, acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said in a release.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Wheelchair-Bound Shooting Victim From Paterson Shot Again

A 35-year-old man confined to a wheelchair from a previous shooting was critically wounded by gunfire in Paterson, authorities confirmed. The victim was shot multiple times at the five corners where Park Avenue and East 22nd Street meet shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said in a joint release.
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Investigation underway after person shot by police in North Jersey

A person was shot by police Tuesday afternoon in Fort Lee, according to a brief statement from Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella. The shooting happened at 1:35 p.m. on Whiteman Street but no other details were released by Musella, who said the incident remained under investigation by his office. Typically,...
FORT LEE, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Morris County woman charged with multiple car burglaries

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A 27-year-old Dover woman is facing charges after police arrested her for allegedly burglarizing vehicles in Denville Township. The Denville Police Department investigated three motor vehicle burglaries between Jan. 4 and Jan. 5 that occured at two local businesses and one residence, police said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Rock 104.1

NJ man shoots at burglar who broke into his home — is that legal?

A Roseland homeowner who fired at a burglar who broke into his home early Monday morning has not been charged with a crime. And he has the support of the mayor. Mayor James Spango said that an intruder, who was looking for a set of car keys, got into the house on Lasalle Court and made it as far as the mudroom before the confrontation with the homeowner.
ROSELAND, NJ
Daily Voice

Shooting Suspect Sought In Newark

Newark police are searching for the man accused of shooting at a woman on a Fairmount street, authorities say. The attack occurred just after 10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, on the 100 block of South 9th Street, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said in a statement. The woman was not injured, and police say she knew the man who pulled the trigger.
NEWARK, NJ
hudsontv.com

Multiple Arrests Made in Secaucus, NJ During Week 01/02/2023-01/08/2023

During the week of January 2nd through January 8th, the Secaucus Police Department made multiple arrests in the town of Secaucus, New Jersey. On January 2nd, police transferred custody of 46-year-old Sennca Nesbit of Jersey City, who had several outstanding warrants issued in multiple jurisdictions. Nesbit was not able to post bail for the warrant issued out of Secaucus, and was subsequently transported to the Hudson County Jail.
SECAUCUS, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy