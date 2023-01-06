ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 14

Rosalind Johnson-Pezze
3d ago

If remembering will open eyes and bring peace and mutual respect, I’m all for it. If it dredges up hatred and resentment, it will further propagate the divide. Truth is truth. History is in the past and to be learned from. If we can’t evolve and rise above, we fail everyone.

Reply
10
Cheryl McLaughlin
2d ago

You can't forget or move on from a part of history that was never taught and is now being actively attemping to be erased or denied being taught about. If you'ee going to teach history than you have to teach all history!! Good, bad and indifferent. For those that call it "playing victim" have no experience on being said victim. Being dismisive is not supportive of the true history of this country.

Reply
7
Sam
3d ago

Yeah let’s keep remembering those dark moments let’s never move on let’s just keep playing victim over and over and over again🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬

Reply(2)
9
Related
TheDailyBeast

They Were Loving College. Then Ron DeSantis Got Involved.

When Gov. Ron DeSantis and his war on “woke” education took aim at the New College of Florida on Friday, Sam Sharf was surfing with friends an hour down the coast.Which is to say the 22-year-old sophomore was blissfully unaware that the small public liberal arts school she attended was the latest target in what could be the governor’s hate-fueled march to a Republican presidential nomination.That day, DeSantis announced the appointment of six new board members at the small Sarasota college, many of whom were ultra-conservative political players and academics. Sharf, a trans woman, said that she returned to shore—and...
FLORIDA STATE
wuft.org

Unsecured guns and unintended deaths: A preventable epidemic?

Editor’s note: This is the first of five articles this week that explore the consequences of unintended shootings in Florida. Click the link here to access Part I. Schools were closed in Clay County because of Hurricane Irma on Sept. 13, 2017, so 15-year-old Adam Van Allen was excited to spend the night at a friend’s house.
FLORIDA STATE
Independent Florida Alligator

Newspapers failed Rosewood 100 years ago. Here’s how it’s different today

To understand the Rosewood massacre, first we must remember its impact. This month marks 100 years since the event that destroyed a thriving predominantly Black community in the Jim Crow South. As an injustice to Black Floridians statewide, its importance strikes relevance today more than ever. A hundred years ago,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

People Power for Florida launches first organizing boot camp at UCF

'Our goal is to empower students and ensure they have the tools they need to become leaders on their campus.'. People Power for Florida will launch its inaugural organizing boot camp on Feb. 4 at the University of Central Florida (UCF), Rep. Anna V. Eskamani announced Monday. The boot camp...
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Florida's 'big loss' in GOP-controlled House

Long journey— Florida Rep. Vern Buchanan — who was first elected to Congress back in 2006 — embarked on a quest 15 months ago to win the coveted chairmanship of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee. Helped by DeSantis— Along the way, the Sarasota Republican raised...
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Historic Executive Order Continuing Commitment to Stewardship of Florida’s Natural Resources

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order 23-06 (Achieving. Now for Florida’s Environment), to further advance the protection of Florida’s environment and water quality. The Executive Order directs strategic action with a focus on accountability, sound science, progress, and collaboration and includes a proposed $3.5 billion investment over four years for Everglades restoration and protection of our water resources, surpassing the historic investments of the past four years and making it the highest level of funding in Florida’s history. More information on Executive Order 23-06 can be found here.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Florida's Smaller Cities are Becoming More Attractive to Relocators, Study Shows

It's no secret that Florida was a hot spot for those looking to relocate after the pandemic. As more employees were able to work remotely and live virtually anywhere, many took interest in Florida cities. In fact, according to the real estate website Redfin, some periods of 2022 saw Miami and Tampa as the most popular destinations in the United States, both of which are larger cities in the sunshine state.
FLORIDA STATE
Independent Florida Alligator

Hundreds celebrate resiliency through Rosewood wreath laying ceremony

A wreath of white roses now sits on what once was the railroad used by Black women and children to flee the violence of the Rosewood massacre 100 years ago. The Sunday wreath laying ceremony commemorated the Black residents who lost their homes and lives to the massacre. Alongside the wreath, descendants of the survivors filled nine urns with the soil of the lost town — eight for the original families at the time of the massacre and one for unknown residents who lost their lives in the bloodshed.
GAINESVILLE, FL
iheart.com

Florida's FIRST newborn baby placed in safe haven box

This year, Glenn said he wants to focus on good news stories that inspire hope—and this one is definitely worth celebrating. Ocala Fire and Rescue just had its first baby delivered to their department through a safe haven baby box. Ocala launched Florida's first Safe Haven Baby Box (SHBB)...
OCALA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy