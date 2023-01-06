If remembering will open eyes and bring peace and mutual respect, I’m all for it. If it dredges up hatred and resentment, it will further propagate the divide. Truth is truth. History is in the past and to be learned from. If we can’t evolve and rise above, we fail everyone.
You can't forget or move on from a part of history that was never taught and is now being actively attemping to be erased or denied being taught about. If you'ee going to teach history than you have to teach all history!! Good, bad and indifferent. For those that call it "playing victim" have no experience on being said victim. Being dismisive is not supportive of the true history of this country.
Yeah let’s keep remembering those dark moments let’s never move on let’s just keep playing victim over and over and over again🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬
