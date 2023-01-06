ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

kscj.com

PLENTY OF PEOPLE CHECKING OUT LIBRARY INTERNET CONNECTIONS

DEVICES TO HELP SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS CONNECT TO THE INTERNET ARE BEING CHECKED OUT OF THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY. LAST FRIDAY THE LIBRARY CONFIRMED IT WAS AWARDED OVER A MILLION DOLLARS IN FEDERAL FUNDING TO PROVIDE CONNECTING DEVICES TO PEOPLE WHO CAN’T EASILY AFFORD GETTING ONLINE. LIBRARY DIRECTOR...
siouxlandnews.com

SCCSD makes major changes to online academy; closer to finding superintendent

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Community School District is making some major changes to its online "VIBE Academy" and is also narrowing in on a new, permanent superintendent. Rapidly declining attendance after COVID left many of the online VIBE Academy classes financially unsustainable. The district will discontinue...
KGLO News

New USDA program brings boost to two Iowa operations

MARCUS — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is announcing more than $9 million in grants and loans for projects to bolster independent meat processing, with direct impact on two ag projects in Iowa. US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says these investments are a way to give more marketing opportunities...
kscj.com

WILD ELK SIGHTINGS INCREASED LAST FALL IN IOWA

WILD ELK SEEM TO BE VISITING IOWA MORE FREQUENTLY. MOST OF THESE SIGHTINGS ARE IN WESTERN IOWA DUE TO THE LARGE WILD ELK HERD FOUND IN THE BLACK HILLS OF SOUTH DAKOTA AND IN CENTRAL NEBRASKA. THEY ARE USUALLY YOUNG MALES SEARCHING FOR NEW TERRITORY. JOSH GANSEN OF THE IOWA...
kscj.com

POLICE ASK FOR HELP IN LOCATING MISSING LOCAL MAN

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE ASKING FOR THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A LOCAL MAN WHO HAS BEEN MISSING SINCE NOVEMBER 28TH. 32-YEAR-OLD ANTONIO CORTEZ. COBBS HAS NOT BEEN SEEN OR HEARD FROM BY HIS. GIRLFRIEND OR FAMILY MEMBERS SINCE THAT TIME. COBBS IS A BLACK MALE WHO DRIVES A...
nwestiowa.com

Early snowstorms put area on record pace

REGIONAL—Students got a little extra winter vacation this week as another snowstorm rolled in, with this one topping records as it dropped more than a foot of snow in parts of N’West Iowa. The flakes started falling Monday afternoon and continued into Thursday morning. The storm system totaled...
nwestiowa.com

Man jailed for assault with knife at NCC

SHELDON—A 23-year-old Spencer man was arrested Monday, Jan. 2, on a Sioux County warrant on charges of going armed with intent and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. The arrest of Isaac Robert Brockshus stemmed from an incident that allegedly occurred near midnight Tuesday, Oct. 11, at a residential...
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report

(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested 27-year-old Laura Lee Lagois, of Sioux City, on Friday on a Union County warrant for Failure to Appear on the original charge of Operating While Under the Influence 1st Offense. Lagois was taken to the Union County Jail where she was released after seeing the Magistrate.
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon man jailed for contact violation

SHELDON—A 39-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, on an O’Brien County warrant on for violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of Joey Chase Wilhelms stemmed from him sending an e-mail to an individual he is not to have contact with at 12:26 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
kiwaradio.com

Luverne, Minnesota Woman Arrested On Felony Warrant In Rock Valley

Rock Valley, Iowa — A Luverne, Minnesota woman has been arrested in Rock Valley on a warrant for failure to appear in regard to a felony drug charge. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 59-year-old Shelly Rose Smit, also known as Shelly Rose Bouma of Luverne, Minnesota, formerly of Rock Valley was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance. She was originally arrested in October 2021. She was arrested by the Rock Valley Police Department on a warrant for failure to appear on Sunday, January 8th, 2023. Two additional drug charges were added to the list at that time.
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland's Most Wanted: Cletus Armell

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding another fugitive who is wanted for violating his parole. Cletus Armell is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for that crime. He is on parole for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Armell is 51 years...
siouxlandnews.com

Car crashes into South Sioux City home Monday morning

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — A car crashed into a South Sioux City home early on Monday morning. The two-car accident happened at a 4-way stop on 20th and B Street just before 8 a.m. A vehicle had stopped at the stop sign and then proceeded into the intersection when another vehicle also was going after they had come to a stop.
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon teen arrested after Sibley stop

SIBLEY—A 19-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 11:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, in Sibley on charges of first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age, first-offense person under 21 using tobacco/vapor products, failure to maintain a registration plate and driving without required high-risk insurance. The arrest of Devin Jae Heronemus...
