PLENTY OF PEOPLE CHECKING OUT LIBRARY INTERNET CONNECTIONS
DEVICES TO HELP SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS CONNECT TO THE INTERNET ARE BEING CHECKED OUT OF THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY. LAST FRIDAY THE LIBRARY CONFIRMED IT WAS AWARDED OVER A MILLION DOLLARS IN FEDERAL FUNDING TO PROVIDE CONNECTING DEVICES TO PEOPLE WHO CAN’T EASILY AFFORD GETTING ONLINE. LIBRARY DIRECTOR...
SCCSD makes major changes to online academy; closer to finding superintendent
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Community School District is making some major changes to its online "VIBE Academy" and is also narrowing in on a new, permanent superintendent. Rapidly declining attendance after COVID left many of the online VIBE Academy classes financially unsustainable. The district will discontinue...
New USDA program brings boost to two Iowa operations
MARCUS — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is announcing more than $9 million in grants and loans for projects to bolster independent meat processing, with direct impact on two ag projects in Iowa. US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says these investments are a way to give more marketing opportunities...
Digital KCAU 9 Newscast: January 7
KCAU 9 is providing the top stories with a digital newscast featuring the weekend anchor and weekend meteorologist.
WILD ELK SIGHTINGS INCREASED LAST FALL IN IOWA
WILD ELK SEEM TO BE VISITING IOWA MORE FREQUENTLY. MOST OF THESE SIGHTINGS ARE IN WESTERN IOWA DUE TO THE LARGE WILD ELK HERD FOUND IN THE BLACK HILLS OF SOUTH DAKOTA AND IN CENTRAL NEBRASKA. THEY ARE USUALLY YOUNG MALES SEARCHING FOR NEW TERRITORY. JOSH GANSEN OF THE IOWA...
‘Not drinking the Kool-Aid’: Alleged argument over dirt leads to lawsuit involving Siouxland school district
Members of the Sioux City Community School District have been named in a lawsuit filed over allegations of defamation. The suit states that the district members went back on an agreement due to falsified statements.
Sioux City council members vote to reduce 6th Street bridge lanes
A resolution to reconfigure the 6th Street bridge from four lanes to three passed at Monday's meeting on that 3-2 vote.
Sioux City PD ties lack of supervision to teenage burglaries
Gill said it’s not uncommon for young people to have bad influences, that's why it's important for parents to stay connected with their kids.
Cats make their debut at Sioux City’s first and only cat cafe
Coffee and Purrs has some friendly felines that are making their debut following the opening of the coffee shop.
POLICE ASK FOR HELP IN LOCATING MISSING LOCAL MAN
SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE ASKING FOR THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A LOCAL MAN WHO HAS BEEN MISSING SINCE NOVEMBER 28TH. 32-YEAR-OLD ANTONIO CORTEZ. COBBS HAS NOT BEEN SEEN OR HEARD FROM BY HIS. GIRLFRIEND OR FAMILY MEMBERS SINCE THAT TIME. COBBS IS A BLACK MALE WHO DRIVES A...
Sioux City fire caused by man falling asleep while smoking, officials say
Fire crews responded to a fire at a Sioux City home early Tuesday morning
Early snowstorms put area on record pace
REGIONAL—Students got a little extra winter vacation this week as another snowstorm rolled in, with this one topping records as it dropped more than a foot of snow in parts of N’West Iowa. The flakes started falling Monday afternoon and continued into Thursday morning. The storm system totaled...
Man jailed for assault with knife at NCC
SHELDON—A 23-year-old Spencer man was arrested Monday, Jan. 2, on a Sioux County warrant on charges of going armed with intent and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. The arrest of Isaac Robert Brockshus stemmed from an incident that allegedly occurred near midnight Tuesday, Oct. 11, at a residential...
Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison for meth conspiracy
A Sioux City man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to five years' imprisonment for meth conspiracy.
Creston Police Report
(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested 27-year-old Laura Lee Lagois, of Sioux City, on Friday on a Union County warrant for Failure to Appear on the original charge of Operating While Under the Influence 1st Offense. Lagois was taken to the Union County Jail where she was released after seeing the Magistrate.
Sheldon man jailed for contact violation
SHELDON—A 39-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, on an O’Brien County warrant on for violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of Joey Chase Wilhelms stemmed from him sending an e-mail to an individual he is not to have contact with at 12:26 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
Luverne, Minnesota Woman Arrested On Felony Warrant In Rock Valley
Rock Valley, Iowa — A Luverne, Minnesota woman has been arrested in Rock Valley on a warrant for failure to appear in regard to a felony drug charge. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 59-year-old Shelly Rose Smit, also known as Shelly Rose Bouma of Luverne, Minnesota, formerly of Rock Valley was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance. She was originally arrested in October 2021. She was arrested by the Rock Valley Police Department on a warrant for failure to appear on Sunday, January 8th, 2023. Two additional drug charges were added to the list at that time.
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Cletus Armell
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding another fugitive who is wanted for violating his parole. Cletus Armell is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for that crime. He is on parole for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Armell is 51 years...
Car crashes into South Sioux City home Monday morning
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — A car crashed into a South Sioux City home early on Monday morning. The two-car accident happened at a 4-way stop on 20th and B Street just before 8 a.m. A vehicle had stopped at the stop sign and then proceeded into the intersection when another vehicle also was going after they had come to a stop.
Sheldon teen arrested after Sibley stop
SIBLEY—A 19-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 11:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, in Sibley on charges of first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age, first-offense person under 21 using tobacco/vapor products, failure to maintain a registration plate and driving without required high-risk insurance. The arrest of Devin Jae Heronemus...
