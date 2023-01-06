Read full article on original website
Related
Will Aon (AON) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Aon (AON), which belongs to the Zacks Insurance - Brokerage industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This insurance brokerage has an established...
Will Affiliated Managers (AMG) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Affiliated Managers Group (AMG), which belongs to the Zacks Financial - Investment Management industry. When looking at the last two reports, this asset manager has recorded...
Will Performance Food (PFGC) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Performance Food Group (PFGC), which belongs to the Zacks Food - Natural Foods Products industry, could be a great candidate to consider. When looking...
Discover (DFS) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
The market expects Discover (DFS) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Accolade (ACCD) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Accolade (ACCD) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.56 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.61. This compares to loss of $0.39 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.20%. A...
2 Top Semiconductor Stocks and 1 ETF for 2023: Nvidia, AMD, and Invesco Semiconductor ETF
In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXQ). Jose has an interesting approach to getting exposure in chip stocks, but does Nick agree? Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
Unusual Options Activity in AT&T, Verizon, JPMorgan and 7 Other Stocks
Many investors don’t pay attention to it, because options are too confusing and there can be multiple implications from a single data point. However, traders who are looking for opportunity often like to see their thesis line up with unusual options activity. Simply put, when large traders or big...
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 10th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Brainsway BWAY is a commercial stage medical device company which is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 57.7% downward over the last 60 days.
Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) closed the most recent trading day at $84, moving +0.6% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Why BCE (BCE) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider BCE (BCE). This company, which is in the Zacks Diversified Communication Services industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed at $62.23, marking a +0.65% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Microsoft's $10 Billion Investment in OpenAI: How it Could Impact the AI Industry and Stock Value
Microsoft (US:MSFT) is exploring a significant investment in OpenAI, the wildly popular ChatGPT app creator. The $10 billion deal, which includes contributions from other venture firms, would put OpenAI's valuation at a whopping $29 billion, the website Semafor reported on Tuesday. As outlined, the deal would give Microsoft the majority...
Should Value Investors Buy Aperam (APEMY) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, value investing is...
SPXU: ETF Inflow Alert
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (Symbol: SPXU) where we have detected an approximate $86.9 million dollar inflow -- that's a 7.4% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 74,247,350 to 79,747,350). The chart below shows the one year price performance of SPXU, versus its 200 day moving average:
Delta Air Lines (DAL) Q4 2022 Earnings: What to Expect
Airline stocks have been under pressure for most of 2022, with data showing that booking trends fell below pre-pandemic levels in some cases, while a surge in oil prices, which is often a prelude to a recession, pressured the profitability in airline stocks. However, Delta Air Lines (DAL) has found ways to land softly amid slowing air travel.
Is Trending Stock United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) a Buy Now?
United Airlines (UAL) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this airline have returned +11.1%, compared to the Zacks...
Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Caterpillar (CAT) is a Great Choice
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Notable ETF Inflow Detected - IAU
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Gold Trust (Symbol: IAU) where we have detected an approximate $87.3 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.3% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 760,450,000 to 762,900,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of IAU, versus its 200 day moving average:
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 10th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 10th:. Patria Investments Limited PAX: This private markets investment firms that offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds and real estate and credit funds principally in Latin America, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.0% over the last 60 days.
Archer Daniels Midland and DR Horton have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
Chicago, IL – January 11, 2023 – Zacks Equity Research shares Archer Daniels Midland ADM as the Bull of the Day and DR Horton DHI as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Uber Technologies UBER, Lyft LYFT and Baidu BIDU. Here...
