Read full article on original website
Related
World Screen News
Initial Taps Fulwell 73 Exec
Initial has appointed Caroline Roseman, Fulwell 73’s director of development, to the newly created role of creative director of development. Roseman will oversee the development team, generating and pitching ambitious entertainment and reality ideas for the U.K. and international clients. She will also help to devise and execute the creative strategy for the company.
Catherine Cyran, Emmy-Nominated Filmmaker, Dies at 59
Catherine Cyran, an Emmy-nominated director, producer and writer, died on Dec. 24. She was 59. The filmmaker, known for three installments of the Prince & Me franchise, died in Vancouver, B.C., following a battle with cancer, a rep confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterJohn Oliver, Amy Schumer and More Sign Writers Guild DEI Pledge for Late Night and Comedy/Variety TV WritersWhispers of a Writers Strike Grow LouderPineapple Street Studios Workers Successfully Unionize After Card Check Before beginning her career in film, the Brooklyn native graduated from Harvard and moved to London for the Royal Shakespeare Company as a management...
NBC Orders ‘Predictably Irrational’ Adaptation Starring Jesse L. Martin to Series
NBC has placed a series order for “The Irrational,” the network announced on Tuesday. According to the logline, the drama follows Alec Baker, a world-renowned professor of behavioral science, lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations with his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior. The series is inspired by Dan Ariely’s novel “Predictably Irrational,” which was published in February 2008 by HarperCollins. Ariely will serve as a consultant. Jesse L. Martin, Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz and Arash DeMaxi will star. NBC first ordered the pilot in February along with...
‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Premiere Gets Five-Network Simulcast From AMC Networks (EXCLUSIVE)
“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” has been given a five-network simulcast premiere from AMC Networks. The world premiere will take place across BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV and WEtv alongside AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, January 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In addition to the anticipated series debut, the network has set “All of Them Witches,” a documentary exploring the history of witches, to be released on Dec. 21 on AMC+ and on Jan. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC as a companion special. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, “Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” the eight-episode series focuses on an intuitive...
Benedict Cumberbatch in Talks to Star in Netflix Limited Series ‘Eric’ From Abi Morgan, Sister (EXCLUSIVE)
Benedict Cumberbatch is in final talks to star in the Netflix limited series “Eric,” Variety has learned exclusively from sources. The six-episode series was originally announced in November 2021. Set in 1980’s New York, the show would see Cumberbatch star as Vincent Sullivan, the lead puppet maker and puppeteer of America’s most popular children’s show, whose life begins to unravel when his young son, Edgar, disappears. Now homeless and dealing with substance addiction, Vincent finds his only companion is Eric, a seven-foot tall blue puppet, who leads him on a journey to find his son and to find a way...
Luis Guzmán Forms Mascot Camp Productions (EXCLUSIVE)
Luis Guzmán is launching his own production company, Mascot Camp Productions, Variety has learned exclusively. Mascot Camp has already formed a partnership with Rescue Dog Productions, Matthew Dwyer and Michael Hollingsworth, to finance the first two years of productions, consisting of plans to make six feature films and four television series. The company plans to get the ball rolling with the release of two feature films: “Enough,” a feature film about a trans man and his family; and “6 Rounds,” which tells the story of how a gun and the six bullets inside it changed a town forever. Guzmán, John LaBrucherie,...
World Screen News
U.S. TV Programmers Target New Audience-Measurement Technologies
OpenAP, Fox, NBCUniversal, Paramount, TelevisaUnivision, Warner Bros. Discovery and the VAB have formed a new Joint Industry Committee (JIC) to focus on premium video currency. The formation of the JIC is meant to enable multiple currencies with the primary focus of creating a measurement certification process to establish the suitability...
World Screen News
Canal+ Group Signs MoU to Acquire Orange’s Pay TV & Film Arm
Orange and the Canal+ Group have inked a memorandum of understanding regarding the OCS pay-TV package and the Orange Studio film and series co-production subsidiary. The move would see Canal+ Group acquire all capital held by Orange in the OCS pay-TV package and in Orange Studio. The Canal+ Group will become the sole shareholder of the two companies following this transaction.
SFGate
CBS Signs Up to Create Ad Deals That Promote TV Shows As Part Of The Pitch
What if TV advertising meant something other than buying commercials that run on TV?. Paramount Global’s CBS is about to start listing its programs on a start-up service that aims to match TV programs with marketers eager to launch campaigns that use the shows to gain attention. Imagine a regional fast-food chain or a start-up online retailer — not to mention a big national consumer-goods manufacturer — being able to incorporate characters from “Young Sheldon” or the logo of “NCIS” to capture the attention of new customers.
Brendan Hanson-Kelly, Television Executive, Dies at 54
Brendan Hanson-Kelly, a longtime television executive who worked for New Line Cinema, Relativity Media and others, died Dec. 18 of appendix cancer in New York City. He was 54. Hanson-Kelly’s 30-plus year career in the entertainment Industry spanned executive positions across multiple companies. He began at New Line Cinema in 1994, eventually rising to the position of executive vicepresident of business affairs, where he created a rights management system that was implemented at each subsequent studio he worked at. He moved on to Relativity Media in 2010, serving as senior vice president, television business administration and was most recently with STX, joining...
‘Pantheon’ Axed at AMC+, Despite Second Season Already Completing Production
AMC Networks will not be continuing its animated science-fiction series “Pantheon,” even though a second season has already been produced. There remains a possibility that the series could be licensed or sold to another platform. The decision regarding “Pantheon” was made months ago, declared in a list of programming write-offs in early December of last year. The embattled network’s cost-cutting measures include $400 million for “strategic programming assessments” and $75 million for “organizing restructuring costs,” per an SEC filing. The animated series, which starred the voices of Daniel Dae Kim, Paul Dano, Taylor Schilling and the late William Hurt, joins a growing...
AMC Dumps Sci-Fi Comedy Series ‘Demascus’ Despite Series Order
AMC has opted not to move forward with the series “Demascus,” Variety has confirmed. The show was ordered to series at the cabler back in February 2022 and had completed production but will no longer air on AMC. The news comes after Variety exclusively reported that AMC was also not proceeding with Season 2 of the legal drama “61st Street” or with its planned series adaptation of the novel “Invitation to a Bonfire.” The decisions were made as part of cost cutting measures announced by AMC in December 2022, in which the company stated it would take write-downs for up to...
ComicBook
HBO Max Series Moves to Tubi After Being Pulled by Warner Bros. Discovery
One HBO Max original series is being saved by another streaming service. On Friday, it was announced that Generation has been rescued by Tubi, with all sixteen episodes of the first season debuting on the platform on February 1st. This comes after the series was not only cancelled by HBO Max in September of 2021, but later removed entirely from its server in an effort of cost-cutting.
Studiocanal Boasts Star-Studded French Slate, Including New Films With Gilles Lellouche, Camille Cottin, Karin Viard (EXCLUSIVE)
Aside from its English-language slate, Studiocanal is continuing to bank on upscale French fare. The company will be launching sales on four new French movies, “All Your Faces,” “Toni,” “Strangers by Night” and “A Chance to Win,” during the Rendez-Vous market that French film and TV promotion org Unifrance is hosting this week in Paris. “All Your Faces,” Jeanne Herry’s follow up to “Pupille,” stars Gilles Lellouche (“The Stronghold”), Adele Exarchopoulos (“Blue Is the Warmest Color”) and Leila Bekhti (“La Source”). The star-studded drama, produced by two of France’s best-known producers, Chi-Fou-Mi and Tresor Films, revolves around perpetrators and victims...
programminginsider.com
CBS Announces a Second Season for Drama ‘Fire Country’
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Press Release: CBS has renewed the broadcast and streaming freshman drama FIRE COUNTRY for the 2023-2024 season. Since its premiere on Oct. 7, FIRE COUNTRY has averaged 8 million viewers per episode, making it the top new broadcast series of the season. With live +35-day multiplatform viewing, more than 10 million viewers an episode are watching FIRE COUNTRY across Linear + Streaming platforms (CBS, linear playback, VOD, Paramount+ and the CBS app).
World Screen News
2022: The Year in Formats
As Dancing with the Stars, which aired for 30 seasons on ABC, moved to its new home on Disney+ last year, it was clear that the global streaming giants had made themselves a firm part of the non-scripted entertainment formats landscape, helping to power the sector back into growth mode after a challenging few years amid the pandemic. And even as those platforms go through strategy shifts amid slowing subscriber gains, the demand for high-concept ideas that will deliver audiences and be easily replicable as services look to drive local gains in key markets remains intact.
Canal+ Finalizes Acquisition of Orange’s Pay TV, Film Subsidiaries in France
Canal + has reached a deal to acquire OCS and Orange Studio, the pay TV arm and film division of Orange, France’s leading telco group. Under the agreement, Canal + will be the sole shareholder of both OCS and Orange Studio, which handles series production, as well as co-production and theatrical distribution of movies. Canal + did not disclose any figure related to the deal. OCS ranks as France’s second local pay TV service behind Canal+. Orange Studio, meanwhile, has so far co-produced 200 titles and boasts a library of more than 1,800 TV series and films, such as Michel Hazanavicius’s...
ASC Awards Nominations Include ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, ‘The Batman’ & ‘Elvis’
The American Society of Cinematographers has unveiled the nominations for its 37th annual ASC Awards, honoring the year’s best in feature film, documentary and television cinematography. The society’s marquee Theatrical Feature Film nominees are Roger Deakins for Empire of Light, Greig Fraser for The Batman , Darius Khondji for Bardo, Claudio Miranda for Top Gun: Maverick and Mandy Walker for Elvis. Fraser won the ASC’s top prize last year for Dune, en route to winning the Cinematography Oscar. The ASC film winner has won the Academy Award nearly half of the time — 17 times in its 36 years. On the small-screen front, the only program...
AMC Scraps ‘61st Street‘ Season 2, ‘Invitation to a Bonfire’ Series (EXCLUSIVE)
AMC is no longer moving forward with “61st Street” Season 2 or its series adaptation of “Invitation to a Bonfire,” Variety has learned exclusively. The second season of legal drama “61st Street” had already been shot, but AMC no longer plans to air it. In addition, four of the six episodes of “Invitation to a Bonfire” had been shot before AMC decided to pull the plug. The decisions were made as part of cost cutting measures announced by AMC in December 2022, in which the company stated it would take write-downs for up to $475 million. That figure included $400...
Idris Elba on Luther’s franchise potential and Bond comparisons
"John almost feels like a superhero – he doesn’t wear a cape, he wears a coat."
Comments / 0