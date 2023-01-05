The history of humanity is the history of brutal ruthless competition. Since the dawn of time we have fought relentlessly for scarce resources; for land, for food, for riches. Deep in our past, evolution saw to it that only those who sought to maximise their own gains, and the gains of their own group, to the exclusion of all others survived, and for a long time this mentality served us well as we continuously strove for more. Why be happy with spears, for example, when you can develop more sophisticated weapons with which to conquer competing tribes and take the spoils!?

