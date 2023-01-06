ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilchrist County, FL

riverbendnews.org

Jasper man charged with premeditated murder

On Thursday, Dec. 29, at 11:13 a.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) responded to an apparent shooting at Mama's Burgers, in Jasper. According to a report from the HCSO, the victim, 48-year-old Jerry Dean Holbrook, was deceased when deputies arrived. A witness contacted the HCSO, stating they had followed the alleged shooter, later identified as 26-year-old Kenneth Cody Izell. "We have never had an incident like this where somebody just walks up and shoots someone in broad daylight in front of so many people," Sheriff Reid stated.
JASPER, FL
WCJB

Police arrest 65-year-old Trenton woman accused of arson

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A house fire in Trenton turned into an arson investigation. Police in Trenton arrested Pamela Tucker, 65, who admitted to setting a house on fire. Officials said Tucker lived in the home with her boyfriend, the homeowner. “I couldn’t believe what was going on to start...
TRENTON, FL
ocala-news.com

Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in southwest Ocala

A 29-year-old man was killed on Tuesday evening after a pickup truck collided with his motorcycle on SW 19th Avenue Road in Ocala. At around 8:10 p.m., the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on SW 19th Avenue Road in the inside lane. When the motorcycle approached the 2600 block of SW 19th Avenue Road, a pickup truck attempted to cross the road from the eastbound turn lane, according to the Ocala Police Department.
OCALA, FL
mycbs4.com

Fort White man arrested for battery and holding woman hostage

According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), they arrested a man for holding a woman against her will at a La Quinta Inn yesterday. The Sheriff's Office says the woman ran into the front lobby of the hotel stating she needed someone to call 911. She also added she did not feel safe and needed law enforcement to help her remove her items from the room she was occupying with Richard Nico, 45.
FORT WHITE, FL
WCJB

VIDEO: Marion County Sheriff’s deputies chase suspected arsonist up tree

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office has released a video of deputies chasing a man suspected of setting a home on fire in Citra earlier this month. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies attempted to stop Jessie Kropp, 39, as he was speeding on Highway 318 in Citra on Jan. 1. Instead of stopping, Kropp stuck his middle finger out of the window and sped off.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Archer Road in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash on Archer Road involving a person riding a bicycle. Officers say a man in his 30s who riding a bike was hit behind Kohl’s department store off Southwest Archer Road. Emergency rescue crews took the man to the hospital where he died.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Arrests from Jan. 5 to 8

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Jan. 5. Lance Dakota Sheppard, 28, Summerfield, arrested Jan. 5 for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia, resist officer without violence, felony auto theft, possession of a firearm/ammo/electric weapon/other unlawful device by convicted felon, carry concealed weapon and/or use/display/attempt to use weapon while committing felony, and driving while license suspended or revoked third offense. Bond $29,000.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Newborn surrendered in Florida's only Safe Haven Baby Box

A newborn was surrendered inside a Safe Haven Baby Box at a fire station in Ocala, and authorities say this is the first time a baby has been surrendered in Florida using one of these "Baby Boxes." The founder of the organization was herself abandoned as a baby, and says these boxes are a way to keep infants from ending up in trash cans or dumpsters.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

A serial child molester has been sentenced to 10 life sentences

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A serial child molester who worked at a Gainesville daycare has been sentenced in state court, on top of his federal sentence. 24-year-old Trevor Hruby (huh-ruby) received 10 life sentences in state court. They will run concurrently with the 120-year sentence Hruby received in federal court...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Crash in Ocala left two people in the hospital

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two drivers are recovering after a crash in Ocala. A Nissan minivan and a Ford pickup truck collided on the 2400 block of NE 49th Terrace just before 3 p.m. Sunday. The driver of the minivan could not get out, so crews used spreaders to pry...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

