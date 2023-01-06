Read full article on original website
riverbendnews.org
Jasper man charged with premeditated murder
On Thursday, Dec. 29, at 11:13 a.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) responded to an apparent shooting at Mama's Burgers, in Jasper. According to a report from the HCSO, the victim, 48-year-old Jerry Dean Holbrook, was deceased when deputies arrived. A witness contacted the HCSO, stating they had followed the alleged shooter, later identified as 26-year-old Kenneth Cody Izell. "We have never had an incident like this where somebody just walks up and shoots someone in broad daylight in front of so many people," Sheriff Reid stated.
WCJB
Suwannee County deputies arrest man wanted for attempted murder in Gainesville
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A man wanted for committing a home invasion robbery and attempted murder in Gainesville was found and arrested in Suwannee County. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies assisted U.S. Marshals in arresting Rahzon Tee-Von Fennell-Demeritte, 18, who lived in Live Oak. Deputies say Fennell-Demeritte...
WCJB
Robbery suspect jumps out of 2nd story window to try to evade Alachua County deputies
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit tracked down and arrested a man accused of hurting a woman and stealing her phones. According to the arrest report, Devante’ Zachery, 26, got into an altercation with a woman on Monday in the parking lot of HOM suites.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested after being accused of pushing woman to ground, grabbing her throat
A 26-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of pushing a woman to the ground and grabbing her throat for several minutes. On Saturday, January 7, the female victim contacted MCSO to advise that she had gotten into a physical altercation with John Isaiah Garrett.
WCJB
Police arrest 65-year-old Trenton woman accused of arson
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A house fire in Trenton turned into an arson investigation. Police in Trenton arrested Pamela Tucker, 65, who admitted to setting a house on fire. Officials said Tucker lived in the home with her boyfriend, the homeowner. “I couldn’t believe what was going on to start...
Marion County Sheriff Looking For Two Ocala Lumber Liquidators
OCALA, Fla. – Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying two individuals who stole lumber from a construction site. According to MCSO, the two individuals pictured above drove their side-by-side to a home under construction in the 14800 block of SW
ocala-news.com
Arson suspect arrested in Marion County after fleeing deputies, hiding in tree
A 39-year-old arson suspect was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he fled from deputies and attempted to hide in a tree. On Sunday, January 1, an MCSO deputy located a male arson suspect, identified as Jessie James Kropp, who was traveling westbound in a vehicle on Highway 318 in Citra, according to MCSO.
WCJB
‘It’s sad’: Gainesville Police investigate a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police department is searching for a gray Toyota pickup truck, that witnesses said was speeding along the 3400 block of Archer Road at the time of a deadly hit-and-run. Officers found a man on the road behind Kohl’s department store around noon on Tuesday.
ocala-news.com
Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in southwest Ocala
A 29-year-old man was killed on Tuesday evening after a pickup truck collided with his motorcycle on SW 19th Avenue Road in Ocala. At around 8:10 p.m., the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on SW 19th Avenue Road in the inside lane. When the motorcycle approached the 2600 block of SW 19th Avenue Road, a pickup truck attempted to cross the road from the eastbound turn lane, according to the Ocala Police Department.
mycbs4.com
Fort White man arrested for battery and holding woman hostage
According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), they arrested a man for holding a woman against her will at a La Quinta Inn yesterday. The Sheriff's Office says the woman ran into the front lobby of the hotel stating she needed someone to call 911. She also added she did not feel safe and needed law enforcement to help her remove her items from the room she was occupying with Richard Nico, 45.
WCJB
VIDEO: Marion County Sheriff’s deputies chase suspected arsonist up tree
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office has released a video of deputies chasing a man suspected of setting a home on fire in Citra earlier this month. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies attempted to stop Jessie Kropp, 39, as he was speeding on Highway 318 in Citra on Jan. 1. Instead of stopping, Kropp stuck his middle finger out of the window and sped off.
WCJB
Man hits and threatens Levy County Sheriff’s Office deputy responding to bar fight
INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s Office deputies are pursuing charges against a man they say threatened and attacked a deputy trying to break up a bar fight. According to the arrest report, Aaron Beam, 43, was arrested on Sunday morning on charges of burglary with an assault or battery and battery on a law enforcement officer.
WCJB
Cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash on Archer Road involving a person riding a bicycle. Officers say a man in his 30s who riding a bike was hit behind Kohl’s department store off Southwest Archer Road. Emergency rescue crews took the man to the hospital where he died.
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Jan. 5 to 8
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Jan. 5. Lance Dakota Sheppard, 28, Summerfield, arrested Jan. 5 for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia, resist officer without violence, felony auto theft, possession of a firearm/ammo/electric weapon/other unlawful device by convicted felon, carry concealed weapon and/or use/display/attempt to use weapon while committing felony, and driving while license suspended or revoked third offense. Bond $29,000.
WCJB
Two people without a home following Gainesville apartment fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are now in need of a home after a fire burned their apartment in Gainesville. At around 7pm on Tuesday, fire rescue crews from Gainesville and Alachua County responded to the apartment fire off of SW 20th avenue just off of 34th street. GFR...
Citrus County Chronicle
Lecanto woman arrested for trying to use someone else’s urine for drug test
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman Jan. 5 for violation of probation. She then tried to use another person’s urine for her urine sample and admitted to possessing Fentanyl after being caught. Upon arrival at the State of Florida Probation and Parole office in Inverness, deputies...
fox13news.com
Newborn surrendered in Florida's only Safe Haven Baby Box
A newborn was surrendered inside a Safe Haven Baby Box at a fire station in Ocala, and authorities say this is the first time a baby has been surrendered in Florida using one of these "Baby Boxes." The founder of the organization was herself abandoned as a baby, and says these boxes are a way to keep infants from ending up in trash cans or dumpsters.
WCJB
A serial child molester has been sentenced to 10 life sentences
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A serial child molester who worked at a Gainesville daycare has been sentenced in state court, on top of his federal sentence. 24-year-old Trevor Hruby (huh-ruby) received 10 life sentences in state court. They will run concurrently with the 120-year sentence Hruby received in federal court...
WCJB
Crash in Ocala left two people in the hospital
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two drivers are recovering after a crash in Ocala. A Nissan minivan and a Ford pickup truck collided on the 2400 block of NE 49th Terrace just before 3 p.m. Sunday. The driver of the minivan could not get out, so crews used spreaders to pry...
WCJB
