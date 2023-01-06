ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmont, CO

Loveland’s New Bulk Store Called Minimal Market is So Cool

By the ounce, or by the pound, you can buy in bulk without the packaging in downtown Loveland. The Minimal Market, located at 266 East 5th Street is now open. I have to say, I really like this place. There is a wide selection of amazing products ranging from spices to teas, pasta, grain, and more. What I liked the most about the Minimal Market were the owners, Randi and Ben Pilon. I stopped in to browse the Minimal Market on Sunday afternoon and they were so warm and welcoming.
Four Big Colorado Retail Stores Now Closing For Good

It was announced this week that another major retail store in Colorado is closing down four local locations, including one in Northern Colorado. More to follow?. Another Big Northern Colorado Retail Store Now Closed For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime mainstay...
Colorado-made whiskey ranked near top of national '100 best' list

There are plenty of great spots to find whiskey in Colorado, but according to Fred Minnick's 'Top 100' list, one variety is a cut above the rest. Over two rounds of a blind taste test, Minnick narrowed down his 100 top whiskeys to a top 15, with one Colorado whiskey included in this final round of scoring. After a final round of testing and averaging scores from all three rounds, Boulder Spirits' Colorado Straight Bourbon 5 Year (officially called Boulder Spirits Cask Strength Bourbon) landed in 10th place.
Big Lots closing 4 Colorado stores

DENVER — This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. Big Lots is making a big move by closing four locations in Colorado. Closing sales are unfortunate because it means lots of unexpected changes for employees, shoppers and the local community the business serves. However, it’s good news for bargain...
