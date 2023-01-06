ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Emergency Podcast: Jim Harbaugh under NCAA investigation

 4 days ago
Dan Wetzel & SI’s Pat Forde detail the recent investigations that are being levied against Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh.

The pod breaks down the violations that the NCAA is imposing on Jim Harbaugh, including a level 1 violation which has the possibility to disrupt Harbaugh’s tenure at Michigan. The often stubborn head coach is likely to meet the investigation with a great enthusiasm and hard-headedness unmatched by any other coach. The guys speculate as to what the punishment could be if the violations are upheld, as well as Jim Harbaugh’s future with the Michigan Wolverines. Could this be the deciding factor that sends Jim Harbaugh back to the NFL?

1:30 The NCAA has put Michigan Wolverines head coach under investigation of a level 1 violation

