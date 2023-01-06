Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Ohio Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in the StateTravel MavenKent, OH
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’ShamsCleveland, OH
14-year-old boy reported missing from Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police asked the community on Jan 7. to help find a missing 14-year-old Mario Eads. He is described by police as 5′8″ tall, 180 pounds, with a black afro. Police say Eads was last seen wearing black and white Nike pants, and a...
Beloved Italian restaurant on East 185th was saved by its neighborhood
There a lot of work happening on East 185th Street in Cleveland, but while it may be an up and coming neighborhood, there’s one staple restaurant in the heart of it all.
Tracy Ratliff Gearhart, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tracy Ratliff Gearhart, 47, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Tracy was born October 15, 1975, in Youngstown, the daughter of John Ratliff and Bernice Bieganowski. She was a 1994 graduate of Canfield High School and a lifelong area resident. She worked as a florist...
Wintry weather is here: A look at weekend forecast
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Scattered rain/snow mix Friday morning. Mainly wet pavement although some slush on untreated surfaces. Overall flurries from time to time. The last 9 days (Dec 28 to Jan 5) have been the warmest on record in northern Ohio and its not even close!. No big systems...
Suspended judge resigns: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a Cleveland judge suspended last year has officially resigned and will not be coming back to the bench.
2 in custody in Cleveland Heights drive-by shooting
“We want to assure the residents there that we are actively and aggressively investigating this shooting,” said police Chief Chris Britton.
Ohio man, woman indicted for West Virginia murder
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people accused of murder were indicted by a Mason County grand jury. 32-year-old Bobby Wolford, of Cleveland, Ohio, and 25-year-old Rikki Parsons-Wise, of Racine, Ohio, were indicted for murder, robbery, conspiracy, and concealment of a deceased human body. On March 8, 2022, West Virginia State Police say the body of a […]
2 women shot on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police were called out to the city’s East side Tuesday afternoon for a report of a double shooting. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 16000 block of Throckley Ave. This is in the city’s Lee Harvard neighborhood. Both victim’s are women....
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for great corned beef, you can't go wrong with this joint, which has been around since 1981. Their corned beef sandwiches are massive and piled high with the juicy meat. Customers also love their Reubens and New Yorker sandwiches. For breakfast, they offer great corned beef omelets and wraps stuffed with corned beef, eggs, cheese, and home fries.
Here's what will happen when Akron's Gorge Dam is torn down
The Gorge Dam, no longer functioning, is one of the last unresolved water quality issues on the Cuyahoga River. Its removal is expected to cost around $130 million.
Cleveland Police searching for missing 27-year-old woman
Cleveland Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 27-year-old woman who was last spoken to on Jan. 3, 2023.
Body found in pond at assisted living community
SANDUSKY – A body was found Tuesday in a pond at the Parkvue Community on Boardwalk Boulevard. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, officers responded to the assisted living community for a missing persons report. The missing individual was found deceased in a pond area of the property.
Deadly home explosion caught on camera in Summit County (video)
COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Coventry Township Fire Department released a video of a home explosion that killed a man on Dec. 22, 2022. Firefighters say the blast did so much damage that they have been unable to locate anything confirming a cause. The Coventry Fire Department has listed...
Several people injured after car crash on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - At least three people were hurt in a car crash on the city’s East side Monday morning. The two-car accident happened around 6 a.m. at East 105th Street and Kinsman Avenue. This in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. When Cleveland EMS and police arrived...
Man arrested after beating girlfriend in apartment elevator: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Disorderly conduct: Severance Circle. At 8:05 p.m. Jan. 3, police were called to an apartment at 25 Severance Circle on a report that a man and woman had been fighting while in an elevator. Police spoke to the man, who smelled of marijuana and appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The man was uncooperative, yelled at police and refused to identify himself until told he would be arrested if he didn’t state his proper name.
‘It’s terrifying’: Akron man records gun fight in store parking lot
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are trying to get to the bottom of what started a shootout at 11 in the morning in a mini-mart parking lot Monday. 19 News tracked down a witness who caught the shooting on camera. He shared that video exclusively with 19 News. “You...
Burst pipe leads to a Collinwood apartment building collapse
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is left with nothing after a pipe burst at their Collinwood apartment complex and led to the building collapsing. The pipe burst on Christmas Eve and a week later the fire department was called to the building on Coit Road for the collapse. Crews...
Ohio man charged after officials were looking for man that escaped
An Ohio man has officially been charged after he was arrested when he has wanted after escaping from officials. Leroy James Coleman, 36, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and having weapons under disability as well as two counts of tampering with evidence. Coleman was arrested after a report […]
$1M bond set for man accused of killing Akron mom, injuring her 5-year-old daughter
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 39-year-old man accused of murdering an Akron mom and injuring her five-year-old daughter on New Year’s Eve pleaded not guilty in Akron Municipal Court Wednesday. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Team arrested Christopher Mason on Tuesday afternoon. The U.S. Marshals...
