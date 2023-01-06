ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

14-year-old boy reported missing from Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police asked the community on Jan 7. to help find a missing 14-year-old Mario Eads. He is described by police as 5′8″ tall, 180 pounds, with a black afro. Police say Eads was last seen wearing black and white Nike pants, and a...
CLEVELAND, OH
Tracy Ratliff Gearhart, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tracy Ratliff Gearhart, 47, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Tracy was born October 15, 1975, in Youngstown, the daughter of John Ratliff and Bernice Bieganowski. She was a 1994 graduate of Canfield High School and a lifelong area resident. She worked as a florist...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
Wintry weather is here: A look at weekend forecast

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Scattered rain/snow mix Friday morning. Mainly wet pavement although some slush on untreated surfaces. Overall flurries from time to time. The last 9 days (Dec 28 to Jan 5) have been the warmest on record in northern Ohio and its not even close!. No big systems...
CLEVELAND, OH
Ohio man, woman indicted for West Virginia murder

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people accused of murder were indicted by a Mason County grand jury. 32-year-old Bobby Wolford, of Cleveland, Ohio, and 25-year-old Rikki Parsons-Wise, of Racine, Ohio, were indicted for murder, robbery, conspiracy, and concealment of a deceased human body. On March 8, 2022, West Virginia State Police say the body of a […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
2 women shot on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police were called out to the city’s East side Tuesday afternoon for a report of a double shooting. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 16000 block of Throckley Ave. This is in the city’s Lee Harvard neighborhood. Both victim’s are women....
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for great corned beef, you can't go wrong with this joint, which has been around since 1981. Their corned beef sandwiches are massive and piled high with the juicy meat. Customers also love their Reubens and New Yorker sandwiches. For breakfast, they offer great corned beef omelets and wraps stuffed with corned beef, eggs, cheese, and home fries.
CLEVELAND, OH
Body found in pond at assisted living community

SANDUSKY – A body was found Tuesday in a pond at the Parkvue Community on Boardwalk Boulevard. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, officers responded to the assisted living community for a missing persons report. The missing individual was found deceased in a pond area of the property.
SANDUSKY, OH
Deadly home explosion caught on camera in Summit County (video)

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Coventry Township Fire Department released a video of a home explosion that killed a man on Dec. 22, 2022. Firefighters say the blast did so much damage that they have been unable to locate anything confirming a cause. The Coventry Fire Department has listed...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
Several people injured after car crash on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - At least three people were hurt in a car crash on the city’s East side Monday morning. The two-car accident happened around 6 a.m. at East 105th Street and Kinsman Avenue. This in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. When Cleveland EMS and police arrived...
CLEVELAND, OH
Man arrested after beating girlfriend in apartment elevator: Cleveland Heights police blotter

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Disorderly conduct: Severance Circle. At 8:05 p.m. Jan. 3, police were called to an apartment at 25 Severance Circle on a report that a man and woman had been fighting while in an elevator. Police spoke to the man, who smelled of marijuana and appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The man was uncooperative, yelled at police and refused to identify himself until told he would be arrested if he didn’t state his proper name.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Burst pipe leads to a Collinwood apartment building collapse

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is left with nothing after a pipe burst at their Collinwood apartment complex and led to the building collapsing. The pipe burst on Christmas Eve and a week later the fire department was called to the building on Coit Road for the collapse. Crews...
CLEVELAND, OH

