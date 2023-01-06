CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Disorderly conduct: Severance Circle. At 8:05 p.m. Jan. 3, police were called to an apartment at 25 Severance Circle on a report that a man and woman had been fighting while in an elevator. Police spoke to the man, who smelled of marijuana and appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The man was uncooperative, yelled at police and refused to identify himself until told he would be arrested if he didn’t state his proper name.

