Local Rescue Unit Making Full Use of Drones and Advanced Technology for Search & RescueJohn M. DabbsElizabethton, TN
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Speedway In Lights Winding Down - Vendors Experience Mixed ResultsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"Bryan DijkhuizenKingsport, TN
Johnson City Press
Taking down the decorations
Two women worked Tuesday to remove ornaments from a Christmas tree at King Commons Park. Sponsors of the 160 trees that were on display in King Commons and Founders Park as part of Candy Land Christmas have been taking down decorations this week. Johnson City crews have also removed the city’s official Christmas tree.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Jan. 11
Jan. 11, 1897: The Nashville American published an article that originally appeared in the Knoxville Sentinel. “During the past few months the secret society journals throughout the country have devoted much space to the descriptions of the underground lodge-room of East Tennessee. Some have treated it as a joke — evidently considering the existence of such a lodge-room as a myth. Such a lodge-room really does exist in the mountains of East Tennessee, about ten miles east of Johnson City, on the farm of Dr. N.E. Hyder. The opening of the cave is on the side of the mountain, and is perhaps wide enough to allow a ten-horse team to enter it abreast. To the right of the entrance is a room about thirty-five feet wide by sixty feet long. Dr. Hyder, the owner of the cave, is an enthusiastic member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, and first conceived the idea of having an underground place of meeting for his lodge. He at once set to work to interest other members of his lodge, and as a result Gap Run Lodge, No. 72, I.O.O.F., bares the distinction of being the only lodge in the world that holds its meetings in a cave. The lodge has leased the cave for ninety-nine years, with the privilege of renewing the lease when it expires. The temperature in this strange lodge-room is the same the year round.”
Johnson City Press
Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter at capacity for dogs
The Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter took in 64 dogs and 74 cats in the two weeks before Dec. 28, causing it to stop intake for dogs. “For the whole entire past year, we’ve seen an increase in the number of dogs. We always have probably three times as many cats as we do dogs in the building at any given time, but this year we’ve seen an increase in the number of dogs coming in,” said Shelter Director Tammy Davis. “And typically, you know, spring and summer months we know we’re going to have an increase. It’s kitten season, that always happens, but it’s very unusual for us to have this large number of animals coming in in November and December.”
Johnson City Press
Reverend Eugene Penland
UNICOI - Reverend Eugene Penland, age 91, of Unicoi, Tennessee was born in Dante, Virginia on September 29, 1931, and went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Eugene married Joan, his loving wife of 71 years, on July 29, 1950, and settled near his parents in Unicoi, Tennessee. In 1955 Eugene began his ministry pastoring the Limestone Cove Mission and his second pastorate was at the Laurels Church of God, later that same year. Eugene pastored the Unicoi Church of God for a total of 40+ years. He also pastored the Bon Air Church of God and the Black Oak Church of God, both in White County, Tennessee, and Valley Forge Church of God in Carter County, Tennessee. Reverend Penland was ordained a minister in the Church of God in 1957 and since then has preached 4,685 sermons with 970 Christian conversions.
Johnson City Press
Christmas cold freezes out Carter County Jail chiller
ELIZABETHTON — The chiller of the heating and air conditioning system at the Carter County Detention Center was destroyed by the Christmas cold wave. Mayor Patty Woodby reported the damage to the Carter County Commission’s Budget Committee during its meeting on Monday evening. The good news for the county is that the county’s insurance will reimburse the loss, less the deductible.
Johnson City Press
Next phase of Kingsport water meter replacement begins
The City of Kingsport announced Monday the next phase of the $4.8 million water meter replacement project will begin this week. EnvoCore – a Maryland-based company contracted by Kingsport - will be installing 10,000 new water meters within the city’s service area over the next six months, according to a city press release.
Johnson City Press
Blountville man arrested for boat thefts
A Blountville man was arrested Friday after he was accused of stealing two boats around Christmas. Tony Lee Falin, 56, of Brown Circle, faces two felony charges of theft over $10,000, but less than $60,000.
Johnson City Press
Hope Haven hosts flag raising ceremony
KINGSPORT — A new flag flies on Lynn Garden Drive after Hope Haven Ministries hosted a flag raising ceremony Saturday afternoon. Hope Haven Ministries is nonprofit offering assistance to the area's homeless population. The organization has two resale stores, with the most recent location opening last March.
Johnson City Press
United Way hits 2022 campaign goal as new year begins
The United Way of Greater Kingsport has met its goal of raising $3 million. “We are grateful for the generosity of the Kingsport community – citizens, employees and companies,” Danelle Glasscock, executive director for the United Way of Greater Kingsport, said. “These dollars allow us to continue to invest into the non-profit community at comparable levels from the previous years.”
Johnson City Press
Jonesborough to hire new police investigator with state grant
The Jonesborough Police Department will be getting an investigator to primarily investigate violent crime using a $93,000 grant from the Tennessee Violent Crime Intervention Fund. Jonesborough’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Monday authorized staff to apply for the grant, which does not require any matching funds and must be...
Johnson City Press
Area county mayors say regional projects will reap benefits for economic development
The mayors of Carter, Sullivan and Washington counties say a number of collaborative projects on education, drug recovery and economic development are set to yield benefits for Northeast Tennessee. Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable, who joined Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby and Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy in speaking to...
Johnson City Press
Suspended Sullivan band director Eddie Dalton retires
BLOUNTVILLE — Eddie Dalton, the Sullivan County middle school band director charged with falsely reporting he was stabbed by a student last month, says he has retired. Two school officials Monday also confirmed the tenured teachers' retirement, which means he won't face the start of dismissal action from the Sullivan County Board of Education at Tuesday's meeting.
Johnson City Press
Sallie Denise (Thomas) Whitson
UNICOI - Sallie Denise (Thomas) Whitson, age 59, of Unicoi, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Burnsville, NC, Sallie is a daughter of the late Bobby Claiborne and Martha Lylann (Carpenter) Thomas. She was a member of Limestone Cove Memorial Union Church and was a homemaker who loved doing crafts and singing with her family. Her grandbabies were her life.
Johnson City Press
Pre-kindergarten registration will begin soon in Washington County
Children who will be 4 years old on or before Aug. 15 can be registered for pre-K at Grandview, Gray and Lamar elementary schools in Washington County. Applications to attend the Washington County school district’s pre-kindergarten program for the 2023-2024 school year will be available Feb. 7 through March 16. Applications will be available at any of these three schools and at the Washington County Department of Education Central Office at 405 W. College St. in Jonesborough.
Johnson City Press
Tybre Faw: Wanting to make a change
Many people may recognize the name Tybre Faw from national headlines and news stories, but activism is only one part of this young man’s life. Tybre Faw — a young boy from Johnson City — gained national recognition after he met the late civil rights activist John Lewis in 2018 and began a close friendship that lasted up until the congressman’s death in the summer of 2020. That moment — which was in many ways a pivotal point in Tybre’s life — stems back to a love of history that was instilled in him by his grandma Leigh, a retired history teacher, and his third grade music teacher who put together a school play in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.
Johnson City Press
Meeting to address creation of Hawkins crisis response plan
ROGERSVILLE — In response to recent events in Hawkins County, several community members have arranged a meeting next week to discuss community involvement in future crisis interventions. Over the past few weeks, Hawkins County residents have been affected by several crises, including ice/snowstorms, flooding, frigid temperatures and even some...
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Sullivan board wants third grade promotion authority to be local
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County's school board has gone on record requesting the Tennessee General Assembly again make third- and fourth-grade promotion decisions local. If not, up to 68% of Sullivan County third graders could be held back later this year. That's based on the percentage of third graders who scored below expectations or approaching expectations in the 2021-22 testing, Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said. That's worse than the state average of just more than 66.3%.
Johnson City Press
Erwin BMA rejects LPRF grant, appoints interim fire chief
The Erwin Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to reject a Local Parks and Recreation Fund grant awarded to the town for renovations to Fishery Park and instead move forward with taking bids for a new playground during Monday’s meeting. The $500,000 LPRF grant was originally awarded to the...
Johnson City Press
Mildred Haun Conference set for Walters State Feb. 3-4
MORRISTOWN — Walters State Community College will host the 13th Annual Mildred Haun Conference Feb. 3-4 on the school's Morristown campus. The conference is a celebration of Appalachian literature, culture and scholarship. The name honors Mildred Haun, a Hamblen County native and the author of “The Hawk’s Done Gone.” Published in 1940, the work is considered a classic in Appalachian literature.
