Jan. 11, 1897: The Nashville American published an article that originally appeared in the Knoxville Sentinel. “During the past few months the secret society journals throughout the country have devoted much space to the descriptions of the underground lodge-room of East Tennessee. Some have treated it as a joke — evidently considering the existence of such a lodge-room as a myth. Such a lodge-room really does exist in the mountains of East Tennessee, about ten miles east of Johnson City, on the farm of Dr. N.E. Hyder. The opening of the cave is on the side of the mountain, and is perhaps wide enough to allow a ten-horse team to enter it abreast. To the right of the entrance is a room about thirty-five feet wide by sixty feet long. Dr. Hyder, the owner of the cave, is an enthusiastic member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, and first conceived the idea of having an underground place of meeting for his lodge. He at once set to work to interest other members of his lodge, and as a result Gap Run Lodge, No. 72, I.O.O.F., bares the distinction of being the only lodge in the world that holds its meetings in a cave. The lodge has leased the cave for ninety-nine years, with the privilege of renewing the lease when it expires. The temperature in this strange lodge-room is the same the year round.”

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 1 HOUR AGO