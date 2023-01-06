Read full article on original website
One person injured in Sunday morning collision
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a crash in the area near E. Gila Ridge Road and S. Avenue 4E. The post One person injured in Sunday morning collision appeared first on KYMA.
KOLD-TV
U.S. Border Patrol to begin construction closing existing barrier gaps near Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - “The U.S. Border Patrol will begin construction to close existing barrier gaps in the vicinity of the Morelos Dam near Yuma, Arizona,” according to the Yuma Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Patricia McGurk-Daniel. The project will include the closure of four gaps...
yumadailynews.com
Shooter arrested in Yuma, $1,000 award for any leads says YPD
YUMA - Police in Yuma have been investigating the incident that caused a man to allegedly shoot two people for an unknown reason. Cops say they got a call around 1:30 in the morning about shots being fired. Officers arrived and found the alleged shooter recklessly waving a handgun in...
Imperial County Church Leaders Sentenced for Stealing Benefits from Homeless
The former pastor of an Imperial County-based church and his wife were sentenced in San Diego federal court Friday following their guilty pleas to benefits fraud charges, in a case that stemmed from allegations they forced homeless people to surrender their welfare benefits and panhandle for the organization. Victor Gonzalez,...
Man found with gun who shot at two victims
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) found a man recklessly waving a handgun and shot at two victims at separate locations around South 4th Ave. and West 20th St. this morning. The post Man found with gun who shot at two victims appeared first on KYMA.
Medjool Date Festival returns to Yuma to celebrate ten years
Downtown Yuma hosted of the 2023 Medjool Date Festival. The post Medjool Date Festival returns to Yuma to celebrate ten years appeared first on KYMA.
San Diego Channel
Imperial County Church leaders sentenced for benefits fraud conspiracy
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The former pastor of an Imperial County-based church and his wife were sentenced in San Diego federal court Friday following their guilty pleas to benefits fraud charges, in a case that originally stemmed from allegations that the church's leaders forced homeless people to surrender their welfare benefits and panhandle to benefit the organization.
holtvilletribune.com
IID Adds More Buoys to All-American Canal
IMPERIAL COUNTY – More than 10 years after the Imperial Irrigation District strung dozens of lines of buoys across the All-American Canal to help prevent drownings, additional buoys have been placed in key locations as an enhanced safety measure. As before, the installation of the buoys is aimed at...
Yuma home severely damaged in fire
A carport attached to a Yuma home caught fire Wednesday evening, but luckily all four adults and two kids along with 10 pets made it out okay. The post Yuma home severely damaged in fire appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
Alfred Joseph Gutierrez
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Alfred J. Gutierrez Jr., 64, of El Centro on December 10, 2022. Alfred was born on September 29, 1958 in Brawley. He attended Sacred Heart and graduated from Brawley Union High School. Shortly after graduating, Alfred started his career,...
This Might be the Creepiest Abandoned Town in All of California
For the adventurous and the brave, exploring abandoned places can be an enjoyable hobby. There are several deserted attractions dotted throughout California but the following may be the creepiest of them all, keep reading to learn more.
Man found with gunshot wound on 5th street and 13th avenue
A 36-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound on Monday around the area of W. 5th St. and N. 13th Avenue. The post Man found with gunshot wound on 5th street and 13th avenue appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com
Man critically shot near elementary school in Yuma
YUMA - Police in Yuma have been investigating a shooting that left a 36-year-old critically shot. Cops say they got a call around 11:30 am about shots fired near G.W. Carver Elementary School. Students were not in school because of winter break. The man was taken to Yuma Regional Medical...
Man found with gunshot wound, another man nearby says he heard the whole thing
In developing news, Yuma resident Kevin Robertson was sitting at Carver Park when he heard shots fired during an attempted homicide and says he heard the whole incident unfold. The post Man found with gunshot wound, another man nearby says he heard the whole thing appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com
House caught on fire, family unable to return home
YUMA - Four adults and two children are safe from a fire that broke out from the outside storage room and carport area. Yuma fire was able to find the heavy smoke and fire coming from the area and quickly knock the fire down and extinguished it before it could spread throughout the home.
thedesertreview.com
Highest-paying management jobs in El Centro
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in El Centro, CA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
newsnationnow.com
At least 17 dead, gang leader freed in Mexican prison attack
YUMA, Ariz. (NewsNation) — More than two dozen convicted criminals, including a cartel kingpin, are on the run Tuesday after a brazen prison attack that appeared designed to free the leader of a local gang left at least 17 dead in the Mexican border town of Ciudad Juarez. In...
thedesertreview.com
Gilbert "Mikey" Vogel
Gilbert Michael Vogel passed away on December 27, 2022, in his home in El Centro. Everyone who knew him called him Mikey. He was born on January 28, 1958, to Hans and Jeanne Vogel of El Centro. He was the second child of five and grew up in a boisterous household. He attended St. Mary’s Catholic School and Central Union High School. He started working on the family farm at a young age where he developed his legendary mechanical skills. In 1978, he started dating his wife Karen and the two were inseparable. He knew she was the one when she didn’t mind being covered in grease while helping him change a clutch on a harrow bed. They were married in 1980 and had three children: Kristy, Robert, and Matt. Most of their family time was spent outdoors in the desert, river or the shop.
iheart.com
Two Earthquakes Rattle Parts of Southern California
Two earthquakes early Saturday morning were felt in San Diego County and other parts of Southern California. A 4.2-magnitude quake struck just north of Borrego Springs at 4:12 a.m. Saturday. The U.S. Geological Service said the quake struck 10 miles north of the desert community and was widely felt throughout parts of San Diego and Imperial Counties.
