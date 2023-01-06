Gilbert Michael Vogel passed away on December 27, 2022, in his home in El Centro. Everyone who knew him called him Mikey. He was born on January 28, 1958, to Hans and Jeanne Vogel of El Centro. He was the second child of five and grew up in a boisterous household. He attended St. Mary’s Catholic School and Central Union High School. He started working on the family farm at a young age where he developed his legendary mechanical skills. In 1978, he started dating his wife Karen and the two were inseparable. He knew she was the one when she didn’t mind being covered in grease while helping him change a clutch on a harrow bed. They were married in 1980 and had three children: Kristy, Robert, and Matt. Most of their family time was spent outdoors in the desert, river or the shop.

EL CENTRO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO