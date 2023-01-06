ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Sister Wives’ Robyn Says She Wants Kody and His Estranged Wives to ‘Leave Me the Hell Out of It’ When It Comes to Their Drama

TLC At her breaking point! Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown shared her true feelings about her spouse, Kody Brown, seemingly pinning her against Meri, Janelle and Christine Brown. During part 3 of Sister Wives: One-on-One, which aired on Sunday, January 8, Janelle, 53, claimed that Robyn, 43, received preferential treatment when it came to her needs […]
UTAH STATE
OK! Magazine

Sister Wives' Christine Brown Claims Kody Found Her 'Unattractive' Because He Didn't Like When She 'Vented' To Him

Christine Brown is spilling the tea on the driving force behind her bombshell split from Kody Brown. Although the TLC star's relationship with the Brown family patriarch had been strained for years, the mother-of-six — she shares Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely with her estranged ex — pulled the plug on their spiritual marriage after Kody told her he was no longer interested in intimacy and that he didn't find her attractive anymore. And while the father-of-18 insisted his fading attraction to her was because of the allegedly horrible way that she treated his other wives, in a...
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Reveals She Doesn't Believe Kody Truly 'Realizes' Her Worth

Meri Brown appears to be slowly coming to terms with her split from Kody and his apparent lack of appreciation for her over their more than 30 years of marriage.In a sneak peek for the next installment of the Sister Wives: One on One special, the mother-of-one — she shares 27-year-old Leon with the 53-year-old — reveals an epiphany she had about the Brown family patriarch. "I don't think Kody realizes the s**t that I am," she jokes to tell-all host Sukanya Krishnan with a playful flip of her hair. "And if he hasn't realized it so far, you know,...
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown 'Actively Looking' For A New Wife After Splits From Christine, Janelle & Meri: Source

Kody Brown may be getting back out there!After the breakdown of his marriages to Christine Brown, Janelle Brown and Meri Brown, the patriarch has been "actively looking" for another spouse to add to his and wife Robyn Brown's formerly polyamorous family.“He’s a proud polygamist, that’s the lifestyle he’s accustomed to,” an insider spilled, adding Kody wouldn’t be “happy” with just a monogamous union to his fourth bride. SISTER WIVES' CHRISTINE BROWN CLAIMS KODY FOUND HER 'UNATTRACTIVE' BECAUSE HE DIDN'T LIKE WHEN SHE 'VENTED' TO HIM“Kody may not be a catch to the average, modern woman, but there are plenty of...
Us Weekly

Sister Wives’ Kody Brown Reveals for 1st Time That Wife Janelle Briefly ‘Moved Out’ Years Before Official Split: ‘She Was Done’

History repeating itself? Sister Wives’ Kody Brown and estranged wife Janelle Brown had struggles well before they confirmed their split in December. “The family was in a bad place because Janelle moved out,” Kody, 53, revealed during part 2 of Sister Wives: One-on-One special, which aired on Sunday, January 1. “She was done. She moved […]
UTAH STATE
People

Sister Wives' Meri Brown Says 'Not All Is Always As It Seems' in the Wake of Kody Split News

Meri Brown shared a photo of a book covering her face for the second time this year, teasing that her full story is yet to be told Meri Brown is reminding Sister Wives fans that they don't have all the facts. A week after confirming the end of her 32-year marriage to Kody Brown, the 51-year-old bed and breakfast owner shared a cryptic Instagram post with a familiar photo in which a book half covering her face and the text overlay: "There's so much more to the story…" RELATED: Sister Wives' Meri Brown...
People

Sister Wives Stars Janelle and Kody Brown Confirm They Have Officially 'Separated'

The split news was revealed toward the end of Sunday's Sister Wives Kody Brown has lost another one of his Sister Wives. The Brown family patriarch was asked to address his relationship status with Janelle Brown in a sneak peek for the upcoming Sister Wives: One on One special, which aired toward the end of Sunday's episode. "I am separated from Janelle," said Kody, 53. "And I'm divorced from Christine [Brown]." Janelle, also 53, confirmed: "Kody and I have separated." Janelle, who entered into a polygamous marriage with Kody in 1993, is the second...
ARIZONA STATE
OK! Magazine

Kody Brown Says His Marriage To Janelle Brown 'Diluted' His Relationship With Ex Meri Brown

Weeks after Meri Brown confirmed that she and longtime love Kody Brown were calling it quits after 32 years of marriage, the Sister Wives patriarch is getting candid about their rocky romance. During the Sister Wives: One on One special, which aired on Sunday, January 1, Kody opened up about how he attempted to use his marriage to wife Janelle Brown in an attempt to smooth over his relationship with Meri."Janelle was a blessing of dilution," Kody explained. "It diluted this relationship I had with Meri — and also, we are bringing more people into a problem."'SISTER WIVES' STAR KODY...
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Gwendlyn Brown Jokes About ‘Leftover Fame’ After Parents Kody and Christine Brown’s Split

Making the most of a tough situation. Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown joked about one perk she’s experienced following her parents Kody Brown and Christine Brown’s split. “When your parents get divorced and you get their leftover fame,” Gwendlyn, 21, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, December 15, alongside a photo that showed her profile now has a blue checkmark next to her name. “Verified bitches.”
WHAS 11

'Sister Wives' Recap: Janelle Brown Talks Her Future With Kody Amid Separation

Janelle Brown is at a crossroads in life and isn't sure which way to go. The Sister Wives star and her estranged husband, Kody Brown, announced during the TLC show's One-on-One special that they have been separated for months. Janelle expressed that she is "really happy" being separated from her...

Comments / 0

Community Policy