Mayor Adams, Gov. Hochul undertake effort to replace elevators for 34,000 NYCHA residents

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

New York City Housing Authority developments across the city will be receiving new elevators across housing sites serving 34,000 residents.

Officials say 335 elevators will be replaced across 20 developments, including at the Marcy Houses in Brooklyn where 70 elevators will be replaced, the most for any single development.

“I feel like it’s going to be better for a lot of people, make it easier for a lot of the elderly people that live in Marcy,” said Brooklyn resident Kayla. “Honestly, let’s hope that they keep them updated."

The modernization work is all a part of a $300 million funding agreement reached between NYCHA and the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York that was signed back in April.

In Brooklyn, Sheepshead Bay Houses will receive 36 elevator replacements. Nostrand Houses will receive 32 elevator replacements.

In the Bronx, Castle Hill Houses will see 29 elevator replacements – something that one resident says has been a long time coming.

“I feel happy,” said resident Patricia Herrera. “We need new elevators, because sometimes I get stuck inside the elevator. That’s not fair for us who pay our rent to live like that.”

According to the mayor’s office, NYCHA’s elevator stock was installed 32 years ago. The replacements are expected to be fully completed by the end of 2028.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

