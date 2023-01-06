Read full article on original website
Colorado-made whiskey ranked near top of national '100 best' list
There are plenty of great spots to find whiskey in Colorado, but according to Fred Minnick's 'Top 100' list, one variety is a cut above the rest. Over two rounds of a blind taste test, Minnick narrowed down his 100 top whiskeys to a top 15, with one Colorado whiskey included in this final round of scoring. After a final round of testing and averaging scores from all three rounds, Boulder Spirits' Colorado Straight Bourbon 5 Year (officially called Boulder Spirits Cask Strength Bourbon) landed in 10th place.
Four Big Colorado Retail Stores Now Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail store in Colorado is closing down four local locations, including one in Northern Colorado. More to follow?. Another Big Northern Colorado Retail Store Now Closed For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime mainstay...
This Colorado Tourist Hotspot Isn’t Actually Worth a Visit, Study Says
It's no secret that Colorado has a lot to offer to residents and visitors alike — a 2021 survey from YouGov even ranked the Centennial State as the second-best in the country. However, that doesn't mean Colorado doesn't have flaws. There are rumblings on the Internet that the Centennial...
Colorado city ranked 'worst place to raise a family' in United States
A recent data analysis released by Schoolaroo sought to determine which American cities were among the best places to raise a family. Considering factors falling into seven categories – safety, health, finance, education, recreation, quality of life, and home atmosphere – the website compared 151 American cities, assigning an overall rank to each.
A Favorite Colorado Retail Location Closing This Week After 30 Years
Another Colorado closure is on the way this week as we say goodbye to this iconic retail location after 30 years. Is this a sign of things to continue in 2023?. Colorado Retail Store Giant Closing After 30 Years. The theme of 2023 so far seems to be losing favorite...
Six Foods That Might Be Hard to Find in Grocery Stores in 2023
If you have been to the grocery store lately, you might have seen one of the many empty spots on the shelves in Colorado. This past week, I tried to find broccoli florets in the bag and it seems as if they have been canceled. I went to five different...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Step Inside a Historic Colorado Condo Currently For Sale
When an older home becomes available for sale, it gives someone a rare chance to bring new life into a historic property. And while new houses and modern developments are popping up left and right across Colorado, the vintage characteristics in dwellings over a century old are truly timeless.
First Colorado ski resort surpasses 200-inch mark for the season
The recent atmospheric river that brought record rainfall and snow to parts of the west coast also boosted Colorado's mountain snowfall totals.
Three airports in Colorado among worst for winter travel, according to travel site
Traveling during the winter always comes with its own set of potential obstacles, especially in Colorado where extreme weather can hit hard. According to a list recently published by Hopper.com, a travel and booking website, two ski town airports and one major airport in Colorado are among the worst in the country for winter travel.
Here comes Denver's next round of snow | Forecast timeline
Starting Wednesday morning in Denver and along the Front Range, slushy snow is possible adding up to an inch or two, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Deadly Weekend Avalanche Kills Two Snowmobilers In Colorado Mountains
A deadly weekend avalanche in Colorado tragically claimed the life of two snowmobilers. The accident happened Saturday afternoon on the east face of Mount Epworth on Corona Pass, about 5 miles east of Winter Park. Two snowmobilers were caught, buried, and killed in a large avalanche just after 2:00 p.m.
Winter Camping Alert: Stay the Night in a Colorado Igloo
If winter camping is your thing, you will want to stay in an igloo this winter in Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife have created a couple of igloos that you can reserve this winter to camp in and it looks like a fun time. When life gives you more than...
iheart.com
Here's The Best All-You-Can-Eat Brunch In Colorado
What's better than brunch? A whole buffet of delicious brunch eats! Instead of having to choose between waffles and pancakes, you can get both with a nice helping of eggs, bacon, steak, fried chicken, and other must-have dishes. Of course, no meal is complete without sweet treats, mimosas and plenty of bread to fill you up in the morning.
Cunning ringtail evades capture, lives in retail store for weeks in Colorado
Officials from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office have finally captured a clever ringtail that has been living in the shoe department of a Colorado Kohl's retail store for three weeks. Ringtails, or ringtail cats, are small nocturnal mammals that are related to raccoons. They are fairly rare to see, but...
Loveland’s Dairy Queen Makes History in the Final Hours of 2022
When you think of Dairy Queen in Loveland, one thing certainly comes to mind... It's a Northern Colorado staple and we all love it. From Blizzards to ice cream cones, at one point in time, a vast majority of us have been to the Dairy Queen at the intersection of Eisenhower Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue.
Your bucket list for Colorado outdoor fun in 2023
No list should determine satisfaction in Colorado’s outdoors. That should be more so determined by spontaneity, by those unexpected moments around the turn of any trail we might take. But goals are good, along with ideas. Consider these for your new year: Grand escape Grand Lake gets lots of love in the summer; it’s a...
Where does your 10 cents from Colorado bag fee go?
At the start of 2023, stores across Colorado started charging a 10-cent fee for plastic bags.
Why You Should Keep Your Coffee Grounds for this Colorado Winter
In Colorado, we are some coffee-drinking people. The Centennial State is the 3rd most caffeinated state in the country according to Zippia.com with coffee drinkers enjoying about 2 cups per day. Colorado's altitude makes the state a fantastic region for growing coffee beans which have led to an ever-increasing list...
Forecast intensifies, calling for 24 inches in 48 hours on some Colorado peaks
The National Weather Service snow forecast for the next couple days in Colorado has been upgraded, now showing the potential for up to 24 inches of snow on some peaks between Tuesday morning and Thursday morning. Peaks in the area of Steamboat Springs, Aspen, and Silverton will likely get hit...
