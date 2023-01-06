Jefferson County High School girl’s basketball team got a 47-36 win over Port Gibson on Friday. “I Believe in my girls and I knew Friday night’s rivalry game would be a very intense game,” JCHS Head Coach Travalyn Smith said. We both lost our first district game but i knew my girls were well prepared for this game. I’m proud of my seniors. They stepped up big in this game.” zyer smith stated that the hard work and dedication we put in during the summer months really has paid off.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO