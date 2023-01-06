Read full article on original website
Missy Gators clinch their fourth consecutive district championship
The Vicksburg High School girl’s soccer team won their fourth consecutive district championship in a 7-0 victory over Greenville. “We clinched district today in Greenville and today’s win makes us undefeated in district,” VHS Head Coach Samantha Bailey said. We do face Forest Hill on Friday, but...
Jefferson County girl’s basketball team defeated Port Gibson 47-36 on Friday
Jefferson County High School girl’s basketball team got a 47-36 win over Port Gibson on Friday. “I Believe in my girls and I knew Friday night’s rivalry game would be a very intense game,” JCHS Head Coach Travalyn Smith said. We both lost our first district game but i knew my girls were well prepared for this game. I’m proud of my seniors. They stepped up big in this game.” zyer smith stated that the hard work and dedication we put in during the summer months really has paid off.
Jackson State wins close over SWAC foe Alabama State
Coltie Young scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Tigers who shot 38% from the field, 17% from behind the arc, and 61% from the free throw line. The post Jackson State wins close over SWAC foe Alabama State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Port Gibson Titans youth football team celebrated their championship season on Saturday
The Port Gibson Titans Youth Football Team celebrated their successful season on Saturday with an awards banquet. The Titans played teams around Vicksburg, Jackson, Natchez, Louisiana and surrounding areas within the Jackson Freedom League. A-Team:. Coaches for the A-Team are David Jones, Ocie Brown and Coach Bailey who all helped...
Vicksburg, January 10 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Vicksburg. The Copiah Academy basketball team will have a game with St. Aloysius High School on January 10, 2023, 14:00:00. The Copiah Academy basketball team will have a game with St. Aloysius High School on January 10, 2023, 15:00:00.
Jackson State lands former FBS quarterback in transfer portal
Jackson State picked up another quarterback commitment, this time from a local kid. The post Jackson State lands former FBS quarterback in transfer portal appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Alicia Carter named by VWSD as Teacher Assistant of the Year
On Friday, Vicksburg Warren School District took to social media to announce Warrenton Elementary’s Alicia Carter as the 2022-23 Teacher Assistant of the Year. In the photos posted by the district, Carter is shown smiling, seemingly surprised, as she is recognized for the award. Congratulations Teacher Assistant Carter. Thank...
Two new Queens crowned in Vicksburg
A contest was held at the Vicksburg Theater Guild to crown the new Miss Vicksburg and Miss Vicksburg Outstanding Teen. Maddie Snow, daughter of Stephen and Cheri Snow, took home the Teen Crown winning the evening gown and talent portions of the event. A technical glitch delayed the beginning of Snow’s dance routine and she stood in position for the opening bar for over 2 minutes. When the music finally started Snow performed flawlessly and with a winning smile. Her grace under pressure undoubtedly impressed the judges.
18-wheeler carrying hazardous material runs off road on I-55 in Copiah County
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - An 18-wheeler carrying hazardous material ran off the road on Monday. The incident happened around 3 p.m. in the northbound lane of I-55 in Copiah County. Kervin Stewart with the Mississippi Highway Patrol says the driver was not injured. Want more WLBT news in your...
Teen shot in the leg at apartment complex in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A teen was shot at an apartment complex in Vicksburg on Tuesday evening. The Vicksburg Police Department says the 17-year-old was shot in the leg at the Carr Central Apartments on Cherry Street at 6:49 p.m. According to the department, the victim drove to a convenience...
2-year-old, 15-year-old shot near University Boulevard in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Capitol Police Department is investigating after a two-year-old and a fifteen-year-old were shot on University Blvd. in Jackson on Sunday. Bailey Martin with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety says the incident may be connected to a South Jackson shooting that occurred last week. If...
“Jester” nominees announced for second annual Jesters Ball
The Vicksburg Convention Center (VCC) has announced the nominees for the title, “Jester” of the annual Jesters Ball, Mardi Gras Masquerade. The planning committee has nominated six people for the community at large to vote. The nominees were selected for their involvement in philanthropies, community events and their love of Vicksburg.
Consignment store to move into former Jackson abortion clinic
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been six months since the Pink House, formerly the state’s only abortion clinic, closed it’s doors. Many have questioned what would happen to the building. Well, that question is finally being answered. Luxury consignment store, Hunt The Shop will be relocating from...
Silver Alert canceled for 48-year-old Jackson man
UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has canceled the Silver Alert for John Areghan. MBI officials said he has been located and is safe. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 48-year-old John Areghan of Jackson. MBI officials said he’s six feet […]
Retired JPD officer escapes fire but loses everything
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A retired Jackson Police officer, who served the city for nearly two decades, is now homeless after fire destroyed his residence. During his struggle to recover, he warns others about their use of extension cords and the importance of having insurance. “I heard some popping sounds,...
16-year-old charged as an adult after teen shot twice in Pearl drive-by
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A 16-year-old from Clinton has been charged as an adult after a teen had to be airlifted following a shooting in Pearl last week. Markinan Demon Walker, 16, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of drive-by shooting. Walker was ordered held without bond and is at the Rankin County Detention Center.
Alert: I- 20 eastbound lane closure in Jackson Saturday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We have a traffic advisory that could affect your weekend. The Mississippi Department of Transportation says crews will close one lane of I-20 eastbound over Terry Road in Jackson. The lane will be closed from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday. MDOT crews will be filling...
Rally in support of prayer in schools held in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A rally in support of bringing prayer to schools took place in Jackson on Saturday, January 7. The Youth Rally, which is hosted by a prayer time period of quiet, took place at Thalia Mara Hall in support of a Senate Bill pushing for prayer in public schools. The bill would […]
High Speed Chase in Jackson Area
A Jackson man sends police on a high speed chase through the Jackson area. More details are in the story.
Man charged with capital murder after shooting in Yazoo County
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is facing a capital murder charge after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Yazoo County on Monday, January 2. The Yazoo Herald reported Austin Holeman was pronounced dead early Monday morning in the Scotland community. His family called 911 when they discovered his body. Holeman had […]
