Vicksburg, MS

vicksburgnews.com

Missy Gators clinch their fourth consecutive district championship

The Vicksburg High School girl’s soccer team won their fourth consecutive district championship in a 7-0 victory over Greenville. “We clinched district today in Greenville and today’s win makes us undefeated in district,” VHS Head Coach Samantha Bailey said. We do face Forest Hill on Friday, but...
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Jefferson County girl’s basketball team defeated Port Gibson 47-36 on Friday

Jefferson County High School girl’s basketball team got a 47-36 win over Port Gibson on Friday. “I Believe in my girls and I knew Friday night’s rivalry game would be a very intense game,” JCHS Head Coach Travalyn Smith said. We both lost our first district game but i knew my girls were well prepared for this game. I’m proud of my seniors. They stepped up big in this game.” zyer smith stated that the hard work and dedication we put in during the summer months really has paid off.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Alicia Carter named by VWSD as Teacher Assistant of the Year

On Friday, Vicksburg Warren School District took to social media to announce Warrenton Elementary’s Alicia Carter as the 2022-23 Teacher Assistant of the Year. In the photos posted by the district, Carter is shown smiling, seemingly surprised, as she is recognized for the award. Congratulations Teacher Assistant Carter. Thank...
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Two new Queens crowned in Vicksburg

A contest was held at the Vicksburg Theater Guild to crown the new Miss Vicksburg and Miss Vicksburg Outstanding Teen. Maddie Snow, daughter of Stephen and Cheri Snow, took home the Teen Crown winning the evening gown and talent portions of the event. A technical glitch delayed the beginning of Snow’s dance routine and she stood in position for the opening bar for over 2 minutes. When the music finally started Snow performed flawlessly and with a winning smile. Her grace under pressure undoubtedly impressed the judges.
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Teen shot in the leg at apartment complex in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A teen was shot at an apartment complex in Vicksburg on Tuesday evening. The Vicksburg Police Department says the 17-year-old was shot in the leg at the Carr Central Apartments on Cherry Street at 6:49 p.m. According to the department, the victim drove to a convenience...
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

2-year-old, 15-year-old shot near University Boulevard in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Capitol Police Department is investigating after a two-year-old and a fifteen-year-old were shot on University Blvd. in Jackson on Sunday. Bailey Martin with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety says the incident may be connected to a South Jackson shooting that occurred last week. If...
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

“Jester” nominees announced for second annual Jesters Ball

The Vicksburg Convention Center (VCC) has announced the nominees for the title, “Jester” of the annual Jesters Ball, Mardi Gras Masquerade. The planning committee has nominated six people for the community at large to vote. The nominees were selected for their involvement in philanthropies, community events and their love of Vicksburg.
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Consignment store to move into former Jackson abortion clinic

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been six months since the Pink House, formerly the state’s only abortion clinic, closed it’s doors. Many have questioned what would happen to the building. Well, that question is finally being answered. Luxury consignment store, Hunt The Shop will be relocating from...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert canceled for 48-year-old Jackson man

UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has canceled the Silver Alert for John Areghan. MBI officials said he has been located and is safe. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 48-year-old John Areghan of Jackson. MBI officials said he’s six feet […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Retired JPD officer escapes fire but loses everything

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A retired Jackson Police officer, who served the city for nearly two decades, is now homeless after fire destroyed his residence. During his struggle to recover, he warns others about their use of extension cords and the importance of having insurance. “I heard some popping sounds,...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

16-year-old charged as an adult after teen shot twice in Pearl drive-by

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A 16-year-old from Clinton has been charged as an adult after a teen had to be airlifted following a shooting in Pearl last week. Markinan Demon Walker, 16, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of drive-by shooting. Walker was ordered held without bond and is at the Rankin County Detention Center.
PEARL, MS
WLBT

Alert: I- 20 eastbound lane closure in Jackson Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We have a traffic advisory that could affect your weekend. The Mississippi Department of Transportation says crews will close one lane of I-20 eastbound over Terry Road in Jackson. The lane will be closed from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday. MDOT crews will be filling...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Rally in support of prayer in schools held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A rally in support of bringing prayer to schools took place in Jackson on Saturday, January 7. The Youth Rally, which is hosted by a prayer time period of quiet, took place at Thalia Mara Hall in support of a Senate Bill pushing for prayer in public schools. The bill would […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man charged with capital murder after shooting in Yazoo County

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is facing a capital murder charge after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Yazoo County on Monday, January 2. The Yazoo Herald reported Austin Holeman was pronounced dead early Monday morning in the Scotland community. His family called 911 when they discovered his body. Holeman had […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS

