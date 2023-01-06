Read full article on original website
wvtm13.com
Renovations provide hope for future of Western Hills Mall
FAIRFIELD, Ala. — For people living in West Jefferson County, Western Hills Mall is a staple. Work is wrapping up on a renovation project at the mall, hopefully making it a more desirable place for new businesses to locate. "Yes, we do need something to bring more customers in...
otmj.com
Home Made: Family-Tested Menu Drives Diners to Helen
Open the menu at Helen, Emily and Rob McDaniel’s downtown Birmingham restaurant, and you’re likely going to see items that are literally family-approved. Creamer peas and middlins, a type of heirloom rice grown in South Carolina, is a dish he created with help from his staff but tested on his family at their Vestavia Hills home. It’s served with a black walnut, vinegar-like sauce with bay leaf. McDaniel, Helen’s chef, said his family, which includes the couple’s 5-year-old twin girls, liked it and it’s been popular on the menu since it debuted in September.
wbrc.com
Mini Chicken and Waffles with Homemade Hot Honey
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A super easy Southern appetizer for the upcoming Super Bowl or any party you’re hosting. Three ingredients. 10 minutes. Yep!. ▢24 small frozen chicken nuggets or popcorn chicken. ▢24 mini frozen waffles (I used Eggo) ▢1/2 cup hot honey or honey or maple syrup Homemade...
Bham Now
Birmingham Chef Chris Dupont’s new restaurant Étoile will open in NOLA this spring
Plans are coming together for Birmingham Chef Chris Dupont’s newest restaurant in New Orleans. As announced earlier, the beloved chef and owner of Cafe Dupont for 20 years has moved back to his hometown of New Orleans where he will open what he says will be his last restaurant. Keep reading for everything we know.
ABC 33/40 News
'Complete revitalization of the mall': Store Rural King could make Jasper its new home
The Jasper Mall could soon be home to Rural King, a farm and home brand. The incentive package to make it happen still needs city county approval. The store would fill the 90,000 square feet space at the mall that’s been empty for almost a decade since the Kmart left. People in town, have gotten used to the space sitting empty.
Bham Now
Job-seekers: over 21K job openings in The Magic City
On the hunt for a new job in Birmingham? This is the perfect time. According to Indeed.com, there are over 21K job openings in The Magic City. Read on to learn about the labor market and which companies are hiring. Bham Now’s current featured job listings. Your browser does...
sylacauganews.com
A&M Clothing in Sylacauga closing after 48 years in business
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – A&M Clothing, the popular work clothing retail store located on Norton Ave. in Sylacauga, is closing its doors after 48 years in business. The clothing shop was opened in 1975 by Richard Blades who served Sylacauga residents for more than four decades until his passing in 2016.
Poppa G’s Billiards to open new location in Pelham
A beloved Birmingham establishment will reopen in a new location after a large fire destroyed their previous home. WBRC reported that Poppa G’s Billiards will be opening a new location at Campus 124, a business development located at 2408 Pelham Parkway in Pelham. The city announced in its newsletter this month that Poppa G’s will be located in the southern part of the campus. Half Shell Oyster House, The Beer Hog and other businesses currently occupy the space as well.
birminghamtimes.com
Meet the Alabama A&M Grad Making Major Moves as a Whiskey Blender
Eboni Major, a Birmingham, AL native and Alabama A&M University alumna, credited as being one of the first Black female whiskey blenders in the U.S. has been named to the influential Imbibe Magazine’s 75 People to Watch in 2023. Major, who spent several years at the Bulleit distillery in...
wbrc.com
Birmingham mayor working to provide another cost of living raise to city employees
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you are an employee in the city of Birmingham, your paycheck may be growing in the months ahead. Mayor Randall Woodfin presenting a resolution for a five percent cost of living adjustment for all city employees. It still has a few steps to clear before...
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Alabama this week
A popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Alabama this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Whataburger was scheduled to open its newest Alabama location in Albertville. The drive-thru is scheduled to open at 11 am on that day, according to one local source.
Kelleigh Gamble joins Birmingham housing authority as vice president
Kelleigh Gamble has joined the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District as vice president of strategic initiatives, the authority announced today. Gamble had served since 2016 as executive director of Neighborhood Housing Services of Birmingham Inc., the city’s NeighborWorks America affiliate, where he led Neighborhood LIFT, a down payment assistance program with partners Wells Fargo and NeighborWorks America that helped finance more than $30 million in real estate sales. He also oversaw $1.5 million in repairs to Birmingham homes through the Healthy Housing initiative and disbursed more than $2 million in emergency rental assistance to Birmingham families during the pandemic.
wvtm13.com
City of Moody gives go-ahead for large entertainment center near I-20
MOODY, Ala. — A new facility geared toward family entertainment is planned to open in Moody in the near future. According to a news release, the city of Moody's city council voted on Jan. 9 to join with Signature Developments, LLC, and Starz events, LLC, to build a new entertainment center near the Interstate 20 interchange.
Multiple properties of the Trussville Entertainment District listed in potential federal indictment
By Erica Thomas, 1819 News, and Hannah Curran, Trussville Tribune TRUSSVILLE — The investigation into a possible multi-million dollar illegal sports gambling conspiracy, tax evasion and money laundering scheme could lead to the seizure of 30 properties, many across Alabama, including several that make up the Trussville Entertainment District (TED). The 114-count indictment reads like […]
wvtm13.com
Dallas organization encourages Birmingham as it works to build 50 tiny homes for homeless
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — On any given night, there are consistently 300 people who need shelter every night in Birmingham. Mayor Randall Woodfin wants to build a separate housing community for the homeless people in the Magic City. Monday night’s presentation before the Budget and Finance with Woodfin and others...
Bham Now
55% of our respondents said they hadn’t heard of the new Alexander Shunnarah billboard—what about you?
The current talk of the town is the new Alexander Shunnarah billboard that is being installed on top of the Two North Twentieth building. According to our most recent LinkedIn poll, “What are your thoughts on the HUGE Alexander Shunnarah billboard coming to downtown Birmingham?”, most respondents said they haven’t heard about it. We believe that opinion will soon be changed. Keep reading to view the results.
comebacktown.com
What if Birmingham had a goose that laid golden eggs?
Ever wonder what it would be like to have a goose that laid golden eggs?. You would feed that magic bird to get more and more golden eggs. Currently, our Birmingham region is struggling to set a direction for our economic future. We try to attract the headquarters of public...
wbrc.com
Birmingham pub posts drug awareness sign: ‘If you’re going to use cocaine…test it with fentanyl test strips’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dave’s Pub, located in Birmingham’s Five Points South entertainment district, has taken a unique approach to creating drug awareness. John Parker, owner of Dave’s Pub says the sign is a bit tongue-in-cheek but is addressing a serious drug problem. The sign, posted in...
Bham Now
13 delicious dips in Birmingham that you’ll love
Cravin’ something quick and delicious? The dips in Birmingham are one of our favorite foods at Bham Now. From queso to hummus to buffalo chicken dip, The Magic City has it all. Keep reading to learn where you can find your new fave dip. Queso. 1. El Barrio. Chips...
wbrc.com
Woman killed on U.S. 31 near Carraway Blvd.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman died over the weekend after being struck by a vehicle near the U.S. 31 ramp near Carraway Blvd. The woman has been identified as 34-year-old Procha Patrice Williams. It happened Sunday night around 2:28 a.m. Williams was driving along the Elton B. Stephens Expressway...
