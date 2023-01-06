Read full article on original website
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic sizzles as Mavs best Pelicans
Luka Doncic had his ninth triple-double of the season and the host Dallas Mavericks rode a dominant start to a
Nets' Jacque Vaughn says 'guarding the basketball' was key to win over Pelicans
The Brooklyn Nets had a tough night against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. In their 108-102 win over the Pelicans, the Nets had to battle back from a 15-point deficit to win a game in which superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined to go 16-of-48 (33%) from the field which includes Irving shooting 3-of-10 from behind the three-point line.
Nets' Kyrie Irving says 'staying poised' was the reason for win over the Heat
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving had a great game overall against the Miami Heat, but it was the tale of two halves. In Sunday’s 102-101 win, Irving finished points with 29 points, but he had only five points after halftime. Irving started the game on fire as he had...
Player grades: DeRozan, LaVine combine for 71 points in win vs. Jazz
The Chicago Bulls won their third-straight game on Sunday as they knocked off the Utah Jazz, 126-118. Saturday’s contest was tight throughout as the team’s traded the lead back-and-forth until the Bulls blitzed the Jazz in the fourth quarter, outscoring Utah 42-29 to earn the victory. DeMar DeRozan...
NBA
Keys to the Game - Bulls at Celtics (01.09.2023)
The Chicago Bulls (19-21), winners of three straight, make a return visit to Beantown to take on the East leading Boston Celtics (28-12), completing the season series between the longtime rivals. So far, the Bulls have won two of three against the Cs, both at home. In the most recent meeting at the United Center in late November, DeMar DeRozan and Boston’s Jayson Tatum each pumped out 28 points, but Chicago came out on top, 121-107, to snap a Celtics nine-game winning streak.
NBA Odds: Bulls vs. Celtics prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/9/2023
The Chicago Bulls (19-21) visit the Boston Celtics (28-12) on Monday night. Action tips off at 7:40 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Bulls-Celtics prediction and pick. Chicago has won three straight games to bump them into ninth place in the Eastern Conference. The Bulls...
JUST IN: Steph Curry's Injury Status For Suns-Warriors Game
Steph Curry is probable for Monday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors.
Nets' Nic Claxton says Brooklyn 'has everything we need' after win over Pelicans
Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton has been talking a big game for the Nets lately, but he has been backing it up as well. In Friday’s 108-102 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, Claxton started slow as he got into foul trouble early in the game while he was guarding Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas.
Spurs Top The Nets 121-109
The San Antonio Spurs topped the Nets on 121-109 on Friday night. Tre Jones led the Spurs with 25 points. Romeo Lankford had 15 points, with Malaki Branham adding 14, Jakob Poeltl dropping in 11 points and Jeremy Sochan making 10 points. SPURS POSTGAME QUOTES. Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich.
Jayson Tatum (34 points), Celtics hold off undermanned Spurs
Jayson Tatum scored 34 points and had the game-winning jumper with 33.7 seconds to play as the visiting Boston Celtics outlasted the short-handed San Antonio Spurs 121-116 on Saturday. The Spurs were playing the second game of a home back-to-back and were without three regular starters but hung tough with...
Nets ‘optimistic’ about Kevin Durant’s injury return timeline
The Brooklyn Nets’ dream hot stretch nearly turned into a nightmare when Jimmy Butler fell into Kevin Durant’s knee during the third quarter of Sunday’s win over the Miami Heat. Durant attempted to stay in the game but ultimately asked to exit and was later ruled out due to the injury.
Doncic and the Mavericks visit the Clippers
Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (21-21, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 34.0 points per game. The Clippers are 11-13 in conference matchups. Los Angeles is...
Bulls' Alex Caruso on Track to Return From Ankle Injury Vs. Celtics
BOSTON --- Alex Caruso participated in the Chicago Bulls' morning shootaround at TD Garden and said he plans to return from missing two-plus games with a sprained right ankle on Monday night against the Boston Celtics. "I feel good," Caruso said. Caruso rolled his ankle when he inadvertently stepped on...
Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan Take Star Turns as Bulls' Offense Clicks
LaVine, DeRozan take star turns as Bulls' offense clicks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Saturday night marked the first time this season that Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan each scored 30 or more points in the same game. That the Chicago Bulls won and improved to 8-3 over their...
Bulls 126, Jazz 118: 4 Hard Takeaways
The Utah Jazz collapsed against the Chicago Bulls.
