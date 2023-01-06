ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nets' Jacque Vaughn says 'guarding the basketball' was key to win over Pelicans

The Brooklyn Nets had a tough night against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. In their 108-102 win over the Pelicans, the Nets had to battle back from a 15-point deficit to win a game in which superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined to go 16-of-48 (33%) from the field which includes Irving shooting 3-of-10 from behind the three-point line.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Keys to the Game - Bulls at Celtics (01.09.2023)

The Chicago Bulls (19-21), winners of three straight, make a return visit to Beantown to take on the East leading Boston Celtics (28-12), completing the season series between the longtime rivals. So far, the Bulls have won two of three against the Cs, both at home. In the most recent meeting at the United Center in late November, DeMar DeRozan and Boston’s Jayson Tatum each pumped out 28 points, but Chicago came out on top, 121-107, to snap a Celtics nine-game winning streak.
CHICAGO, IL
iheart.com

Spurs Top The Nets 121-109

The San Antonio Spurs topped the Nets on 121-109 on Friday night. Tre Jones led the Spurs with 25 points. Romeo Lankford had 15 points, with Malaki Branham adding 14, Jakob Poeltl dropping in 11 points and Jeremy Sochan making 10 points. SPURS POSTGAME QUOTES. Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Yardbarker

Jayson Tatum (34 points), Celtics hold off undermanned Spurs

Jayson Tatum scored 34 points and had the game-winning jumper with 33.7 seconds to play as the visiting Boston Celtics outlasted the short-handed San Antonio Spurs 121-116 on Saturday. The Spurs were playing the second game of a home back-to-back and were without three regular starters but hung tough with...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Doncic and the Mavericks visit the Clippers

Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (21-21, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 34.0 points per game. The Clippers are 11-13 in conference matchups. Los Angeles is...
DALLAS, TX

