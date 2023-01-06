WASHINGTON & PORTSMOUTH, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- Searchlight Cyber, the dark web intelligence company, has appointed Evan Blair as General Manager, North America, as the company continues to expand its presence in the United States in its mission to become the dark web intelligence market leader. In his role, Evan Blair will accelerate Searchlight Cyber’s growth in the US, bringing dark web intelligence and security capabilities to the commercial and government sectors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005515/en/ Evan Blair, General Manager, North America at Searchlight Cyber (Photo: Business Wire)

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 20 MINUTES AGO