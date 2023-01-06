ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 1

Related
Mother Jones

McCarthy’s Day One Plan: Gut the Office of Congressional Ethics

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. After spending days and days giving away the store to secure his new position, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has promised lots of major action starting Monday—and one of the first items on his agenda is gutting the Office of Congressional Ethics. As the epidemic of Congressional stock ownership shows—ethics has never been Congress’ forte. But as one of the three independent branches of government, it has largely been left to police itself as far as setting standards and enforcing good behavior. While it’s never gone particularly well, one of the few bright points has been the Office of Congressional Ethics. It is a quasi-independent organization, staffed by professionals, and overseen by a board of eight representatives—who are not in Congress—with the idea it can be an efficient expediter of complaints. Under the rules package that McCarthy put together to try and win over hardline conservatives and the MAGA wing of the GOP, the office soon will be severely limited in its ability to operate.
Popculture

CNN Anchor Calls Guest 'Rude' in Awkward On-Air Exchange

CNN has been knee-deep in coverage of the U.S. House of Representatives' struggle to elect a speaker, with Republican nominee Kevin McCarthy finally earning the role after 15 rounds of voting, several joke nominations, and a near fight to close out the week late into Saturday morning. But on Thursday,...
The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Jan 6 report reveals Trump laughed about Sidney Powell’s ‘crazy’ election fraud claims

One major theme of the House select committee’s investigation into the 6 January 2021 attack on the US Capitol is that Donald Trump knew he had lost the 2020 election, but still perpetuated the lie that it had been stolen from him.It has come up in testimony, of which transcripts are now available, as well as being covered by the public hearings.In the committee’s final report, there is a section that includes testimony from Trump aide Hope Hicks sharing an anecdote about former president Trump laughing about one of the crazier election fraud conspiracies propagated by lawyer Sidney Powell.The...
WASHINGTON, DC
msn.com

Trump told aides to say he'd 'make many calls and have many meetings' after discovering weeks before he left office that his schedule was partly public, ex-aide says

An ex-Trump aide said Trump found out in December 2021 that part of his daily schedule was public. The president then instructed aides to say he would "make many calls and have many meetings." The aide's comments were included in the Capitol-riot committee's transcript of his testimony. A former Trump...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New York Post

Even Twitter nixed Schiff censorship, putting weed over transit and other commentary

Law prof: Even Twitter Nixed Schiff Censorship Per the latest “Twitter Files,” when Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) demanded Twitter suspend his critics or label their content “misinformation” and reduce their visibility, the platform refused, cheers Jonathan Turley at The Hill. Even “at the height of Twitter’s censorship operations,” it seems, “there were some things even Twitter’s censors” wouldn’t do. Schiff, meanwhile, claims he doesn’t support censorship, yet he “actively” sought to silence “specific critics on social media.” His demands “likely were viewed as more than ‘requests,’ ” since Schiff threatened “legislative action against” these companies. Not only do his actions “show how...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy