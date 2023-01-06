Read full article on original website
Tami Morgan, 48, Mitchell
Tami passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, January 4. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM Wednesday, January 11 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 4-7 PM with a 6:30 PM prayer service on Tuesday, January 10 at Will Funeral Chapel.
District ‘A’ snow removal to continue in Mitchell on Monday night
The City of Mitchell Street Department will be removing snow from the streets on North Main Street from 7th Ave to Fairoaks, North and South Sanborn from the Bypass to Havens, West and East Havens from South Ohlman to the Railroad tracks by Pet Performance and then South Burr Street from East Havens St to East First St if time allows at 11:00 P.M. tonight January 9th, 2023.
Mitchell School Board to discuss new superintendent hiring process
The Mitchell School Board meets today at 5:30 PM at the MCTEA building across from Mitchell Senior High School. The board will set the date for the joint county/school election for 2023, consider an addition to the Mitchell Technical College Faculty and Staff handbooks, and will discuss the process for potentially hiring an interim superintendent and for selecting a permanent superintendent of schools for the Mitchell School District. Today’s meeting is open to the public. The agenda can be found here: https://core-docs.s3.amazonaws.com/documents/asset/uploaded_file/2788/MSD/2674430/Board_Member_Book_Jan_9_2023.pdf.
