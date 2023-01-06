The playoffs are different. Right? “Yeah, win, move on, lose, go home,’’ coach Brian Daboll said. “It’s not overly complicated.’’ That is one way to boil it down. Daboll put the Giants through a standard Wednesday practice that was anything but standard for a franchise that has not needed to take to the field this late on the calendar since 2016. Daboll has been a part of 30 NFL postseason games as an assistant or coordinator; what goes down Sunday against the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium will be his first as a head coach. In order to fulfill the first part of Daboll’s...

