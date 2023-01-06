The assistant member at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital discussed the ASH 2022 basic and translational science session she moderated. “I think in the session, a lot of emphasis was put on the importance of targeting more than 1 antigen and finding the best possible antigen. But it was also a very heterogenous session in that we had other approaches, such as using regulatory T cells as a platform to express CARs, but also genetically modifying neutrophil progenitors to try to target diseases such as chronic granulomatous disease. It was interesting to see these different approaches.”

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 20 HOURS AGO