cgtlive.com
Developing Nonviral Gene Therapy for Hemophilia A
Brent Warner, president, gene therapy, Poseida Therapeutics, discussed data on the preclinical P-FVIII-101 presented at ASH 2022. “PVIII-101 is for hemophilia A, and it uses a nonviral transposon base system... An advantage of the nonviral delivery system is... you don't have the seroprevalence issue that traditional AAVs have. We have the potential to avoid many of the toxic and immunogenicity issues that we've seen with the traditional therapies. That’s a significant advantage in terms of patient population. Traditional AAVs in hemophilia today are all targeting adult patients... We showed data this morning that has the potential to provide a functional cure to not only adults but juvenile patients and potentially newborns as well.”
cgtlive.com
Val-rox Meets End Points in Hemophilia A at 3 Years
The new analyis data was requested by the FDA ahead of the therapy’s March 31, 2023 PDUFA date. A 3-year analysis of the phase 3 GENEr8-1 study (NCT03370913) has revealed that the study’s primary and secondary endpoints have continued to be met and valoctocogene roxaparvovec (val-rox; Roctavian; BioMarin) has a durable effect on annualized bleeding rate (ABR) and factor VIII (FVIII) usage in patients with hemophilia A.1.
cgtlive.com
Paulina Velasquez, MD, on Finding New Targets for Cell Therapy
The assistant member at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital discussed the ASH 2022 basic and translational science session she moderated. “I think in the session, a lot of emphasis was put on the importance of targeting more than 1 antigen and finding the best possible antigen. But it was also a very heterogenous session in that we had other approaches, such as using regulatory T cells as a platform to express CARs, but also genetically modifying neutrophil progenitors to try to target diseases such as chronic granulomatous disease. It was interesting to see these different approaches.”
cgtlive.com
Crigler-Najjar Syndrome Gene Therapy Trial Enters Pivotal Portion
Some patients previously treated with GNT-003 were able to maintain the stoppage of phototherapy for at least 1 year. Genethon’s GNT-003 (GNT0003), an investigational adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-based gene therapy intended to treat Crigler-Najjar syndrome, has entered the pivotal part of its phase 1/2 clinical trial (NCT03466463).1. Crigler-Najjar syndrome,...
