Legal Action Launched Following Vince McMahon’s WWE Return
If Vince McMahon thought his return to the WWE board would be plain sailing he was wrong, as it would appear legal action has already been launched against him. Having retired as WWE Chairman in July 2022 amidst plenty of allegations against him, Vince McMahon made a dramatic return to the company earlier this month and joined the Board of Directors. There has been plenty of discussion around whether he has come back to get involved in the creative direction again, or to push for a sale of the company.
WWE Splitting Tag Team Championships Once Again
Following the huge tag team turmoil match on Monday Night Raw it looks like WWE is set to split the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Titles once again. The Usos have held the SmackDown Tag Team Championship for over 540 days, smashing WWE’s record for the longest WWE Tag Team Title reign of all time. Jimmy and Jey Uso captured that title from Rey and Dominik Mysterio back at Money In The Bank in July 2021 and added to their legacy when they also won the Raw Tag Team Championship from Randy Orton and Matt Riddle in May 2022.
Ric Flair Reveals Why He Refuses To Give Wrestlers Advice – “God Forbid I Know Anything”
Ric Flair has some valid reasons why he doesn’t go out of his way to help the current generation of wrestlers. When it comes to the world of pro wrestling, it doesn’t get much bigger than Ric Flair. Whether talking about his legendary career in the NWA in the 1980s or being one of WCW’s biggest names, Flair has done it all. Flair even had one of the most memorable Royal Rumble wins ever in 1992 when he entered the match in the third spot and ended up leaving with the vacant WWE Title.
One WWE Talent “Done” If Company Is Sold To Saudi Arabia
As rumours swirl about WWE potentially being sold to Saudi Arabia, a report suggests that at least one WWE star would be looking to leave if that happened. January 10th saw major changes to the landscape of WWE as Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from the company. Her decision comes mere days after her father Vince McMahon was reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors, and immediately after her announcement, the company issued a press release stating that Vince had been unanimously elected Executive Chairman of the Board.
Current WWE Star Believes He Is Comparable To John Cena & The Rock
One of WWE’s young stars explains why he believes he should be mentioned in the same conversation as some of the company’s all-time greats!. There’s no doubt that John Cena and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson are two of the most influential and recognizable names to rise to stardom in the world of professional wrestling. While comparisons to these all-time greats may be daunting for some, current NXT standout Grayson Waller told Steve Fall on The Ten Count that he’s known for a long time he absolutely belongs in that conversation.
Former IMPACT Wrestling Champion Announces Divorce
A controversial former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion has announced that they are set for divorce following their marriage in 2020. In August 2020, former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Tessa Blanchard married Mexican wrestling star Daga – real name Miguel Olivo. However, it now appears that the relationship is over after both parties took to social media to release a joint statement announcing their divorce:
Mandy Rose “Very Hurt” By WWE Firing
Mandy Rose has opened up on being fired from WWE, saying that she was both hurt and disappointed after what she had put in to the wrestling business. It was on 14th December 2022 when Mandy Rose confirmed she had been released from her WWE contract. The move was even more surprising following her run as NXT Champion, which had only come to an end one night before at the hands of Roxanne Perez.
Steve Austin Fuels WWE Comeback Rumours With New Video
WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin has done nothing to quash rumours of a comeback to the ring with a new video. In early 2022, rumours began to swirl that something that was thought to be unthinkable for many years was about to happen – Stone Cold Steve Austin was going to wrestle one more time.
Vince McMahon Reportedly Not Returning To WWE Offices
Vince McMahon is back in WWE in some capacity, but he’s apparently not going to be working out of the company’s corporate offices. It’s been a wild start to 2023 for WWE with the news that Vince McMahon is back in WWE…sort of. While the former WWE Chairman and CEO is back on the Board of Directors, the main reason for his return is to try to find the best deal for WWE to be sold ahead of their next TV deal expiring in October 2024. Since that deal was to be negotiated in the first half of 2023, Vince is back now to try to sell the company.
How Vince McMahon Might Take Over WWE Creative Once Again
A new report has spelled out exactly how Vince McMahon could find his way back in charge of WWE’s creative after his shock return. Vince McMahon stunned the wrestling world in July 2022 when he announced his retirement from WWE amid an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and ‘hush money’ payments made to former female company employees.
Ric Flair Admits He Likes Top WWE Star’s Character That He Previously Disliked
Ric Flair has admitted that his opinion of a big name in WWE has changed because of how much he has enjoyed that person’s work recently. When it comes to the WWE group known as The Bloodline, they are bad guys on screen, but they are also beloved by a lot of people because of how entertaining they are. Whether Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman are in the ring defending their titles or in the ring doing promos, they are getting a lot of attention. Even the backstage segments they are a part of draw a lot of attention just because of the star power of the group.
The Undertaker Chops Fan In Incredible Video
The Undertaker may be retired as a wrestler, but he seems happy to entertain fans that ask him to chop them hard in the chest. During his legendary WWE career that lasted for about 30 years from Survivor Series 1990 until his retirement, The Undertaker became one of the most iconic characters in the history of the company.
Update On Why WWE Chose UK Venue For Money In The Bank
A new report has shed light on WWE’s choice of venue for Money In The Bank after they announced the event was coming to the UK. WWE brought their first premium live event in 30 years to the UK when Clash at the Castle emanated from the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales in September 2022. That event saw Roman Reigns cling on to his Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Drew McIntyre thanks to Solo Sikoa.
Ex-WWE Star Takes Credit For Inspiring Sting’s Iconic Look
A former WWE Superstar has suggested that Sting might well have been inspired by them to don his now iconic black and white face paint. Fans of a certain vintage will remember Sting as the bleach-blonde, multi-coloured face-painted surfer dude that rose to prominence as part of Jim Crockett Promotions and latterly WCW. However as the mid-nineties loomed and the wrestling world changed teetered on the verge of finding its Attitude, so too did WCW’s icon.
Backstage Update On Stephanie McMahon’s Shock WWE Exit
A new update has shed light on the reaction to Stephanie McMahon resigning from WWE, including McMahon’s interesting choice of words at a talent meeting. The turmoil at the top of WWE continues after former Chairman Vince McMahon strong-armed his way back onto the company’s Board of Directors before being named Executive Chairman. Many wondered what such a move might mean for Stephanie McMahon, given she replaced her father when he retired in July 2022. The world now has that answer.
Kurt Angle Recalls Vince McMahon Turning Down His Requested WrestleMania 35 Match
Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin wasn’t Angle’s first idea for a retirement match, but Vince McMahon wanted it anyway. Kurt Angle is one of the most decorated and beloved WWE superstars of the past 25 years. He had a Hall of Fame-worthy career and exceled in every aspect of being a superstar, whether that meant in-ring work, promo skills, and running the gambit from comedy to being serious.
Who Is Announced For The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble?
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble is fast approaching, and the names who will be entering the men’s and women’s contests are gradually getting confirmed. This year the WWE Royal Rumble emanates from the Alamodome in Houston, Texas. The event will feature 30 competitors from both divisions competing in the traditional over-the-top-rope format, looking to earn a championship opportunity at WrestleMania 39 this coming April.
WWE Announce Injury To Raw Star
On Monday Night Raw in Birmingham, Alabama, WWE announced that a current star on the red brand is missing through injury. On the August 22nd, 2022 edition of Raw, former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano returned to WWE after letting his contract expire at the end of 2021. Many suspected Gargano could eventually join AEW but with the change in management in WWE following Vince McMahon’s retirement, Gargano was one of many stars to return.
Vince McMahon Comments On Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Resignation
New WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon has issued a statement on the resignation of his daughter, Stephanie McMahon from the company. 2023 has gotten off to a tumultuous start for WWE with big changes at the top of the company as Vince McMahon forced his way back onto the company’s Board of Directors before he was named as Executive Chairman.
