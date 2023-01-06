Michael Allen Stoltz, 50, of Lavinia was charged with aggravated assault and kidnapping/ abduction. On 12/27/22, Deputy Winberry arrived at a residence in Cedar Grove in reference to an assault. The victim received medical attention on 12/25/22 in Milan ER. Michael Stoltz did cause bodily injuries to the victim which caused her to blackout. The deputy noticed several visible injuries on the victim who stated she was held against her will. Stoltz had a prior domestic assault pending.

CARROLL COUNTY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO